Environment

Hazard perception

Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA limited number of earthquakes and volcanoes, primarily located in global north countries, dominate the collective research output on these geohazards. Efforts to improve monitoring at both local and global levels can address this disparity and reduce the associated risk. Nature Geoscience has published nearly 300 papers on earthquakes...

www.nature.com

Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a worst-case scenario simulation that shows the impact of a Seattle-fault earthquake.Scientists found that if a magnitude 7.5 earthquake were to occur on the Seattle Fault, tsunami waves over 40 feet tall could reach the Seattle area in fewer than 3 minutes.The simulator shows how changes and flooding to the shoreline would occur throughout the Seattle area following a powerful earthquake.Scientists conducted the study to help “emergency managers and planners develop and refine response and preparedness plans for a tsunami.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Covid-19: Infections surge across UK as cases jump by more than half a millionChannel 4 News presenter asks Starmer if politicians should be ‘boring’Uber files: Leak reveals how firm lobbied top politicians
In the heart of the mountains of southern Evia, off the Greek coast, stands a curious structure of some twenty ancient ruined buildings. Little is known today about the massive stone block structures, from the identity of its architects to the date of its emergence. Commonly called ‘Drakospita’ ('dragon houses')...
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Landmark Webb telescope releases first science image — astronomers are in awe

Galaxies from near the dawn of time pepper the deepest-ever look into the night sky. You have full access to this article via your institution. The wait is over. The first scientific image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has dropped, and astronomers are mesmerized. US President Joe Biden released the historic picture, which is the deepest astronomical image of the distant Universe, during a press conference at the White House on Monday. NASA will publish more images on 12 July.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Enhanced leaf turnover and nitrogen recycling sustain CO fertilization effect on tree-ring growth

Whether increased photosynthates under elevated atmospheric CO2 could translate into sustained biomass accumulation in forest trees remains uncertain. Here we demonstrate how tree radial growth is closely linked to litterfall dynamics, which enhances nitrogen recycling to support a sustained effect of CO2 fertilization on tree-ring growth. Our ten-year observations in two alpine treeline forests indicated that annual (or seasonal) stem radial increments generally had a positive relationship with the previous year’s (or season’s) litterfall and its associated nitrogen return and resorption. Annual tree-ring width, annual litterfall and annual nitrogen return and resorption all showed an increasing trend during 2007–2017, and most of the variations were explained by elevated atmospheric CO2 rather than climate change. Similar patterns were found in the longer time series of tree-ring width index from 1986–2017. The regional representativeness of our observed patterns was confirmed by the literature data of six other tree species at 11 treeline sites over the Tibetan Plateau. Enhanced nitrogen recycling through increased litterfall under elevated atmospheric CO2 supports a general increasing trend of tree-ring growth in recent decades, especially in cold and nitrogen-poor environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The heritability of BMI varies across the range of BMI-a heritability curve analysis in a twin cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The heritability of traits such as body mass index (BMI), a measure of obesity, is generally estimated using family and twin studies, and increasingly by molecular genetic approaches. These studies generally assume that genetic effects are uniform across all trait values, yet there is emerging evidence that this may not always be the case.
NORWAY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Memory of chirality in a room temperature flow electrochemical reactor

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-73957-6, published online 06 October 2020. An investigation by Cardiff University has concluded that Thomas Wirth was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The author list now reads. "Tomas Hardwick, Rossana Cicala, Thomas Wirth & Nisar Ahmed". The Author Contributions...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Topological quantum materials for energy conversion and storage

Topological quantum materials (TQMs) have symmetry-protected band structures with useful electronic properties that have applications in information, sensing, energy and other technologies. In the past 10"‰years, applications of TQMs in the fields of energy conversion and storage, including water splitting, ethanol electro-oxidation, batteries, supercapacitors and relative energy-efficient devices, have attracted increasing attention. The quantum states in TQMs provide a stable electron bath with high electronic conductivity and carrier mobility, long lifetime and readily determined spin states, making TQMs an ideal platform for understanding surface reactions and looking for highly efficient materials for energy conversion and storage. In this Perspective, we present an overview of recent progress in topological quantum catalysis. We describe the open problems and the potential applications of TQMs in water splitting, batteries, supercapacitors and other prospects in energy conversion and storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Skeletal editing through direct nitrogen deletion of secondary amines

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03448-9 Published online 12 May 2021. The key reagents used in this study for nitrogen deletion belong to a class of compounds (N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides), some of which have been shown to mutate genetic material. We are currently investigating the mutagenicity of 1c; as this is currently not known, we adviseÂ that 1c should be used with appropriate caution. Please see Banks et al.1 and references therein for predictive quantitative structure activity relationships for the mutagenicity of N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides. We thank Steven Glover for raising this safety concern.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sulindac acetohydrazide derivativeÂ attenuates against cisplatin induced organ damage by modulation of antioxidant and inflammatory signaling pathways

This study aimed to explore the mechanisms of action of a sulindac acetohydrazide derivative, N'-(4-dimethylaminobenzylidene)-2-1-(4-(methylsulfinyl) benzylidene)-5-fluoro-2-methyl-1H-inden-3-yl) acetohydrazide, against anticancer drug cisplatin induced organ damage. Using a rodent model, various markers of organ function and signaling pathways were examined and validated by molecular docking studies. The study involves five groups of animals: control, DMSO, CDDP, CDDP"‰+"‰DMFM, and DMFM. Biochemical enzyme activity, histopathology, tissue antioxidant, and oxidative stress markers were examined. RT-PCR and western blot analyses were conducted for the expression of inducible cyclooxygenase enzyme (COX-2), nuclear factor kappa beta (NF-ÎºB), p65, IL-1, TNF-Î±, and inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS). Flow cytometry analysis of CD4"‰+"‰TNF-Î±, CD4"‰+"‰COX-2, and CD4"‰+"‰STAT-3 cells in whole blood was performed. Structural and dynamic behavior of DMFM upon binding with receptor molecule molecular docking and dynamic simulations were performed using bioinformatics tools and software. Treatment with DMFM reversed cisplatin-induced malondialdehyde (MDA) and nitric oxide (NO) induction, whereas the activity of glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and superoxide dismutase (SOD) in the kidney, heart, liver, and brain tissues were increased. DMFM administration normalized plasma levels of biochemical enzymes. We observed a marked decline in CD4"‰+"‰STAT3, TNF-Î±, and COX2 cell populations in whole blood after treatment with DMFM. DMFM downregulated the expression factors related to inflammation at the mRNA and protein levels, i.e., IL-1, TNF-Î±, iNOS, NF-ÎºB, STAT-3, and COX-2. Dynamic simulations and in silico docking data supports the experimental findings. Our experimental and in silico results illustrated that DMFM may affect protective action against cisplatin-induced brain, heart, liver, and kidney damage via reduction of inflammation and ROS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Superconducting quantum interference at the atomic scale

In the version of this article initially published, there was a typographical error in the x-axis label of Fig. 1b, where the label now reading "Impurity"“superconductor coupling" originally appeared as "Impurity"“semiconductor coupling." The figure has been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Response to Comments from Brown et al. (ref: 2021EJCN0980RR)

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. We thank Brown et al. [1] who are important voices in the field of zinc nutrition, for their generous comments, and for introducing an interesting debate on our recent publications [2, 3]. This debate is more than just about zinc, applying to all contemporary aspects of under- and overnutrition in public health. In addition to the dilemmas that they elucidate, there are additional and perturbing aspects of ethics, economics, and local stake-holding, which we wish to emphasize.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Higher neutrophil"“lymphocyte ratio is associated with depressive symptoms in Japanese general male population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13562-x, published online 03 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the column 'P-value' was incomplete for 'Females'. Furthermore, data in the row 'CES-D' contained errors, where the p-value for 'Males' and the data 'Non-depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was displaced, and data for 'Depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was omitted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A geospatial inventory of regulatory information for wine protected designations of origin in Europe

The Wine Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) label is a European quality scheme that protects high quality wines by linking them to legally defined geographic areas and a set of specific production practices. Because of the tight relation between PDO wines and the specifications defined in the official regulatory documents, these products are highly susceptible to changes in climatic, environmental, or socioeconomic conditions. However, the content of these regulatory documents has never been systematically analysed and summarized in a single dataset. Here, we present the first geospatial inventory that organizes regulatory information about the 1177 wine PDO in Europe based on the documents from the official EU geographical indication register. It includes essential legal information that defines the wine PDO such as the geographic boundaries, authorized cultivars and maximum yields. This inventory opens new possibilities for researchers to accurately assess, compare and map the regulatory information in each wine region at an unprecedented level of detail, supporting decision makers in developing adaptation strategies for the preservation of PDO wine regions.
DRINKS
Nature.com

A sequence-based global map of regulatory activity for deciphering human genetics

Epigenomic profiling has enabled large-scale identification of regulatory elements, yet we still lack a systematic mapping from any sequence or variant to regulatory activities. We address this challenge with Sei, a framework for integrating human genetics data with sequence information to discover the regulatory basis of traits and diseases. Sei learns a vocabulary of regulatory activities, called sequence classes, using a deep learning model that predicts 21,907 chromatin profiles across >1,300 cell lines and tissues. Sequence classes provide a global classification and quantification of sequence and variant effects based on diverse regulatory activities, such as cell type-specific enhancer functions. These predictions are supported by tissue-specific expression, expression quantitative trait loci and evolutionary constraint data. Furthermore, sequence classes enable characterization of the tissue-specific, regulatory architecture of complex traits and generate mechanistic hypotheses for individual regulatory pathogenic mutations. We provide Sei as a resource to elucidate the regulatory basis of human health and disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Variation in paediatric 24-h ambulatory blood pressure monitoring interpretation by Canadian and UK physicians

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in the corresponding authorship. The corresponding author need to be changed from Isabella Stefanova to Dr. Rahul Chanchlani. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Janis Dionne, Rahul Chanchlani. Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine, McMaster University,...
WORLD
Nature.com

The COVID-19 pandemic in Brazilian pregnant and postpartum women: results from the REBRACO prospective cohort study

Brazil presented a very high number of maternal deaths and evident delays in healthcare. We aimed at evaluating the characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 infection and associated outcomes in the obstetric population. We conducted a prospective cohort study in 15 Brazilian centers including symptomatic pregnant or postpartum women with suspected COVID-19 from Feb/2020 to Feb/2021. Women were followed from suspected infection until the end of pregnancy. We analyzed maternal characteristics and pregnancy outcomes associated with confirmed COVID-19 infection and SARS, determining unadjusted risk ratios. In total, 729 symptomatic women with suspected COVID-19 were initially included. Among those investigated for COVID-19, 51.3% (n"‰="‰289) were confirmed COVID-19 and 48% (n"‰="‰270) were negative. Initially (before May 15th), only 52.9% of the suspected cases were tested and it was the period with the highest proportion of ICU admission and maternal deaths. Non-white ethnicity (RR 1.78 [1.04"“3.04]), primary schooling or less (RR 2.16 [1.21"“3.87]), being overweight (RR 4.34 [1.04"“19.01]) or obese (RR 6.55 [1.57"“27.37]), having public prenatal care (RR 2.16 [1.01"“4.68]), planned pregnancies (RR 2.09 [1.15"“3.78]), onset of infection in postpartum period (RR 6.00 [1.37"“26.26]), chronic hypertension (RR 2.15 [1.37"“4.10]), pre-existing diabetes (RR 3.20 [1.37"“7.46]), asthma (RR 2.22 [1.14"“4.34]), and anaemia (RR 3.15 [1.14"“8.71]) were associated with higher risk for SARS. The availability of tests and maternal outcomes varied throughout the pandemic period of the study; the beginning was the most challenging period, with worse outcomes. Socially vulnerable, postpartum and previously ill women were more likely to present SARS related to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

