Orrill is a physical, 6-foot-2, 205 pound uncommitted two-way prospect that had a massive weekend at Indiana Open. Orrill threw a CG shutout on Day 3, allowing just 2 Hs and striking out 12. He showed a crossfire type delivery with compact, quick arm action and tons of feel for his slurvey breaking ball at 69-72 mph. Orrill sat 83-85 mph on his FB w/ solid command. Orrill’s offensive numbers were just as impressive, going 9 for 15 on the weekend with 3 2B’s and a 3B. He uses a leg kick and has efficient movements in the lower half. He has loose hands and rests the bat just above the back shoulder at launch. Uphill path with strength in the swing.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO