INF Addison Smith (Liberty, 2023) has starred thus far in the 2022 summer circuit, an integral one for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Oklahoma State recruit. Smith is one of Missouri’s top prospects and he’s played exactly like it, performing on a national scale at the NPI in Georgia before returning home and standing out at Creekside across two different tournaments as well.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO