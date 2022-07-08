ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet Preseason ID: Outfield Analysis

By Illinois Scouting Staff
prepbaseballreport.com
 4 days ago

On Sunday, Feb. 27, the PBR Illinois team hosted the Joliet Preseason ID at Rhino Baseball Academy in Shorewood, Ill. The event featured 125 players from the surrounding area and gave our staff an in-depth look at numerous prospects before the IHSA season takes off. In the week that...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 27,543 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 48 deaths since a week ago Friday, July 1st, 2022. The CDC reports as of Friday, there are now 28 Illinois counties at the High Community Level, the same number as a week ago. An additional 43 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, that’s down from 53 a week ago. Statewide hospitalizations are higher than the previous week although coronavirus cases are two percent lower than the week before. With a new variant reported, people are encouraged to continue taking their precautions against COVID-19. For more details, logon at dph.illinois.gov or at cdc.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Best school districts in Illinois

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois woman killed in police shooting

A community was edge Monday night after a fatal police shooting in south Suburban Chicago. Rockford organization gives bikes to kid witnesses …. Chicago’s Field Museum receives rare fossil meteorites. Beware of Amazon Prime Day scams. Kids! Here’s where you can find Rockford’s mobile …. Robbers steal...
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Rain Reports: July 4th – July 9th

Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through from July 4th through July 9th in Central Illinois. Here’s a look a storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Reports also may indicate 24 hour totals if an observer did not report the full 48 hour total from Friday Night.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Serial scammer Candace Clark moved to prison in central Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Serial scammer has been moved to a prison in central Illinois, nearly one month after she was sentenced to five years in prison.Clark, 52, was immediately taken into custody on June 15, after she was sentenced to five years in prison, following a plea deal on the six felony charges she had been facing. On Friday, she was transferred to Logan Correctional Center, in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Springfield, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.She pleaded guilty in June to to five counts of theft by deception and one count of impersonating a state...
FOX2Now

Minor earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. – Residents in a small town in southern Illinois may have experienced a slight jolt Sunday afternoon due to a minor earthquake. The 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened just after 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Benton, Illinois. The quake occurred more than a mile beneath the surface.
BENTON, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Legal gun purchases; Illinois, Wisconsin differ

MILWAUKEE - Memorials in downtown Highland Park, Illinois remember the seven people killed when a shooter opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop on July 4. Questions remain about how the defendant, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, was able to legally buy guns despite his history with police. In Illinois, a firearm...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Q985

Is this the Best Thrill Ride in the State of Illinois?

We are in the dog days of summer and there is no better time on the calendar to check out amusement parks! One website says they found the BEST thrill ride in Illinois, and from the video we found, we agree this ride looks incredible!. According to the website popularmechanics.com,...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Illinois chemical plant explosion: 2 hurt in East St. Louis blast

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were wounded in an explosion at an Illinois chemical plant late Sunday, authorities said. Update 7:25 a.m. EDT July 11: According to KMOV-TV, a tank exploded about 10 p.m. outside Allnex USA’s plant on Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. Two men, ages 28 and 32, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. Crews said one of the victims had chemical burns on more than half of his body, the news outlet reported.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
wmay.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
PEORIA, IL
kttn.com

Trucker from Illinois crashes east of Cameron; patrol accuses him of DWI

A truck driver from Illinois was injured, then arrested, following a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday afternoon east of Cameron. Sixty-five-year-old James Keane of Des Plaines, Illinois was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries. The eastbound tractor-trailer was pulling to the shoulder...
CAMERON, MO

