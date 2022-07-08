ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall, TX

Half a Pound of Meth Seized During Traffic Stop Near Wall

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers seized nearly half a pound of meth during a traffic stop on Thursday night near Wall. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on July 7, 2022, at around 10:30 a.m., DPS Troopers were working...

sanangelolive.com

Comments / 1

 

