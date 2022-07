Clyde Weston Jarrett, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on July 8, 2022, at the age of 93 years young. Clyde was the son of William Stanley Jarrett and Delta Jane Howell, born January 11, 1929, in Nephi, UT. He was raised in Nephi on the farm with brothers and sisters where he learned to work hard, always be busy, and play when the work was done. He attended school in Nephi and graduated from Juab High School.

