SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A 17-year-old girl is missing in Cortland County. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating Hazel Kenyon. She was last seen on July 8th around 7:30 pm on Route 11 in Polkville. Kenyon reportedly left her home in the town of Solon on a bicycle the previous day. Kenyon is described as a white female, approximately 5’5″ tall, around 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark tie-dye pattern hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO