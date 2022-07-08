ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, MO

Iron County Traffic Accident

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Iron County, MO) An Ironton woman, 32 year old Jessica L. Laird, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident...

www.kfmo.com

mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro man injured in accident on Route B

A Hillsboro man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route B south of Forest Drive Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Paul Comfort was driving a Mazda B Series pick-up north on B, and started sliding while traveling around a curve, crossed the centerline, and struck a Ford F 150 driven by 49-year-old Sean Dawson of Festus. Comfort was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 9:30 Saturday morning.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Serious injury crash on Hwy 30

(Jefferson County) Two people suffered serious injuries from a two-vehicle accident on eastbound Highway 30 west of High Ridge Commons Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 driven by 48-year-old Matthew Haynes of Fenton was stopped at the red light, and as the light turned green and started to move forward, he was struck from behind by a Chevy Equinox driven by 66-year-old Charmion Gleiforst of House Springs. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just after 8’clock Thursday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

JC jail body scanner finds contraband while processing inmate

(Hillsboro) Two weeks ago, an inmate was being checked into the Jefferson County Jail, and during the process, the body scanner found two make-shift weapons. Sheriff Dave Marshak says this is just another example of the body scanner doing its job to keep the fellow inmates and staff safe. Charges...
HILLSBORO, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Fireworks Storage Building Catches Fire

Sullivan Fire responded to a fireworks storage building in Stanton that was on fire Sunday evening. The fire occurred at Apollo Fireworks Factory. According to an unofficial report, the building was "well-involved" with fire. The Independent News will have more details as they become available.
STANTON, MO
KOMU

Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in head-on crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night, July 4. The crash happened at 10:09 p.m. on Missouri Highway 34, just 8 miles west of Jackson. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jim...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
point2homes.com

625 County Road 607, Jackson, Cape Girardeau County, MO, 63755

This beautiful log home sits on 8 acres of wooded land! This home is nestled comfortably on mostly wooded acreage- providing a sense of privacy and seclusion, would be great hiking grounds for those that like to explore OR could be great to trap and hunt on!The main living room features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, accompanied by a high wooden cathedral ceiling. The main level features a separate dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, main level laundry and an additional living space that has potential to be used in various ways! Upstairs, there's an open loft area that could be used for an office, additional tv room or more!The 2nd floor holds 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- with tons of closet and storage space! This is a split floor plan (master on one end, additional rooms on the other end). There are front and back porch areas- The house has a full, unfinished basement. This home is few and far between- so unique with exquisite features!
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
truecrimedaily

Missouri couple charged in connection with missing woman found buried inside barn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- The uncle of a missing 20-year-old woman whose body was found buried inside a barn has been charged with her murder. On May 25, Jessi Wilfong’s mother reported her missing. The next month, on June 15, investigators issued a search warrant at a home and collected evidence that pointed to foul play. Three days later, on June 18, investigators found a "recently dug portion of ground" inside a barn and located Wilfong’s remains.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Four 'Pound Pups' need loving, cool homes

Four dogs at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly. Male German Shepherd is reported by the animal control officer to be sweet.
mymoinfo.com

Ste. Genevieve Sand Mine Ordinance Challenge To the Courts

(Ste. Genevieve) The efforts of a local company to construct and operate a sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County and the efforts of local citizens and Ste. Genevieve County to oppose that mine have now gone into the courts. The county passed an ordinance that would force Nextgen Silica to operate no less than a half mile from a town, school, church, recreational or populated area, public or private wells and no less than a quarter mile from any occupied dwelling, sinkhole, or stream. The ordinance would effectively prevent Nextgen to conduct operations on the 240 acre section of property it has purchased and/or leased north of Hwy 32 near Hawn State Park. Nextgen has now filed a lawsuit in Ste. Genevieve County circuit court asking for an injunction to prevent the ordinance from being active and also seeking the costs of bringing the lawsuit. Ste. Gevevieve County, the Commission, the Ste. Genevieve County health department, and its board of trustees are all named as defendants. The lawsuit alleges that approval or restrictions for the operations of Nextgen’s mine lie solely with the Department of Natural Resources and its Missouri Clean Water Commission and Air Conservation Commission. The suit states that the county has no Planning and Zoning department and so cannot lay down provisions under that jurisdiction. And Nextgen claims that the creation of the ordinance came about after a series of Sunshine Law Violations in which the matter was discussed at meetings without proper notification on the agenda. Nextgen alleges that the ordinance was created out of a set of one sided information and that it was not published in the clerk’s office or the newspaper for required amount of time. Nextgen also alleges that this ordinance would allow its competitors to continue to operate.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
darnews.com

Paying tribute to a former colleague

“Printing is ingrained in who I am,” Vern Elder said in 2013. Elder was a pressman for the Daily American Republic at the time. It was two years before he would retire, and he was celebrating his 50th anniversary in the print business. Elder passed away this week at...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

