Governor Greg Abbott today commended the hard work of small businesses - many of which are restaurants and bars - and spotlighted their importance to the Lone Star State's thriving economy at the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA)'s Texas Restaurant Show in Dallas. Addressing hundreds of event attendees, the Governor noted TRA's contributions in keeping Texas the best state for small business job growth, the top state to start a business, and the number one economic destination in America.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO