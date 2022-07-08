ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Office buildings in Chicago come with a hefty property tax. Can you guess which paid the most?

By Mia Goulart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop-of-the-line office buildings are meant to impress, but because of their size, location and prestige, these buildings commonly come with a hefty property tax. With this year’s tax filing season behind us, PropertyShark decided to rank the Top 100 office properties that had the highest associated taxes in 2021, and the...

fox32chicago.com

First round of $500 monthly payments distributed to Chicago residents

CHICAGO - Chicago's monthly cash assistance program got underway Monday with the first $500 monthly payments going out to low-income households who faced financial hardship during the pandemic. The cash payments are funded through the $31.5 million Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, which gives 5,000 Chicago households $500 cash payments every...
CHICAGO, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

8 Airbnb Rentals for Chicago Families with Epic Pools

No need to book family vacations to far-away destinations this summer, because this is the time of year we live for as Chicagoans. The temps are perfection, the activities are aplenty and the landscape is gorgeous. If you’d like an escape from your own four walls, turn to Airbnb. From high-rises in Chicago to mini road trips to farmhouses with chickens, you can snag an Airbnb rental that features a pool and fun family-focused amenities.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago giving away 5,000 bikes to eligible residents — how to apply

CHICAGO - In an effort to make riding a bicycle more safe and affordable, the city of Chicago is giving away thousands of bikes to eligible residents. The bike distribution program will give away 5,000 bikes — including safety and maintenance equipment — over the next four years to residents who qualify by age and income.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly

DOWNTOWN — Mike McMains, a Chicagoan known for his unique walking tours of the city, is going underground — and you can come along. McMains’ Underground Chicago (Plus Rats!) Tour will showcase the city’s hidden underside and discuss how urban wildlife — namely rats — are a part of Chicago’s history. It’s set to kickoff July 22 and tickets are $30.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Forever chemicals found in Illinois’ drinking water

Michael Hawthorne, Chicago Tribune’s environment and public health investigative reporter, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a recent report which found that 8 million people in the state get their drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
point2homes.com

474 N. Lake Shore Drive 1702, Chicago, Cook County, IL, 60611

Listed by Brigette Taylor with Baird & Warner Gold Coast. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 474 N. Lake Shore Drive Español?. Stunning City & Lake Michigan views in fabulous Streeterville! Modern and fresh renovation recently done with open kitchen, granite tops, complimented with stainless steel appliances. A wonderful layout in this 2 bedroom 2 bath has great closet space, which all closets have custom organizers along with a full size washer & dryer. An extra bonus is a very rare, private storage "closet" included!! Full amenity building offers, state of the art health club with indoor pool, sauna, steam, cardio, free weights & new machines. Not your typical workout room. Spectacular sundeck w/grills & 24hr door staff. Heat, A/C, Internet and Cable included in assessment. Steps out your front door is the newly opened Bennett Park, Whole Foods, Target, AMC, Restaurants, Lake Front & all that Chicago has to offer! Deeded parking +$35k.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are Some of the Appliance Deals at Glenview's Abt Electronics ‘Abt Days'

It's the week of home shopping deals: Amazon Prime Days are July 12 and July 13, and Target Deal Days begin July 11 through 13. But there's a local version, too. Glenview Electronics giant Abt will kick off "Abt Days" July 11 through July 13, with specials on hundreds of items in store and online, including TVs, electronics, appliances, computers, furniture, computers, furniture, mattresses, audio, outdoor, watches, jewelry, sunglasses and more, Abt said in a media alert Monday.
GLENVIEW, IL
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Proposed rail merger is bad for Chicagoans and American energy

Gas in some parts of Chicago has recently been spotted at $7.29 per gallon – a crippling price for many drivers. Unfortunately, such sky-high energy prices are all part of the Biden Administration’s policy goals; a piece of the “incredible transition,” as the President put it, away from fossil fuels.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Black-Owned Company Wants To Reopen Closed South Side Save A Lot That ‘Did Not Meet Our Moral Standards’

AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned business hopes to take over Auburn Gresham’s closed Save A Lot — and it’s promising the store will see major improvements. The business, Yellow Banana, buys stores from Save A Lot and runs them under the Save A Lot name. But if it’s able to take over the Auburn Gresham store as planned, it’ll offer higher-quality products and redesign the interior so it’s not “beat to all hell,” co-owner Michael Nance told neighbors during a community meeting Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL

