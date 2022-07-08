Office buildings in Chicago come with a hefty property tax. Can you guess which paid the most?

Listed by Brigette Taylor with Baird & Warner Gold Coast. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 474 N. Lake Shore Drive Español?. Stunning City & Lake Michigan views in fabulous Streeterville! Modern and fresh renovation recently done with open kitchen, granite tops, complimented with stainless steel appliances. A wonderful layout in this 2 bedroom 2 bath has great closet space, which all closets have custom organizers along with a full size washer & dryer. An extra bonus is a very rare, private storage "closet" included!! Full amenity building offers, state of the art health club with indoor pool, sauna, steam, cardio, free weights & new machines. Not your typical workout room. Spectacular sundeck w/grills & 24hr door staff. Heat, A/C, Internet and Cable included in assessment. Steps out your front door is the newly opened Bennett Park, Whole Foods, Target, AMC, Restaurants, Lake Front & all that Chicago has to offer! Deeded parking +$35k.

