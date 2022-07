The build-up for the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews has been going on for years, ever since it was named host of the event that was supposed to be held in 2021. When the pandemic canceled the championship in 2020, R&A officials modifed their schedule to be certain the Old Course would still host the historic anniversay edition of the oldest championship in golf. Yes, it was that important. The history of St. Andrews as the birthplace of golf required this be the location for the sesquicentennial playing of the event.

