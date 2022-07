The eyes of the golf world were equally focused on Scotland, Kentucky, and Ohio. The prestigious Scottish Open took place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, while the Barbasol Championship held court at Keene Trace, just south of Lexington. The second of three consecutive, major titles on the Tour Champions settled matters at Firestone Country Club, in Akron. It’s a fine time to be a golf fan, with more links golf on the horizon. Buckle in and enjoy our recap of July Week Two of 2022.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO