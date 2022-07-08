Smoke Jazz Club Reopens After Two-Year Hiatus

Serena Bass may be well known as the executive chef of a trio of successful Harlem restaurants (Lido, Bixi, and The Fox), a caterer whose career was launched by a last-minute dinner for Andy Warhol and 60 guests, and the author of a James Beard Award-winning cookbook-slash-memoir (Serena, Food and Stories – Feeding Friends Every Hour of the Day), but she is also a true plantswoman and gardener. “I think I know every leaf on every plant,” she says, referring to the botanical denizens of her garden in the Bed Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn. And “garden” should read gardenssss, because Ms. Bass is also an inveterate plant collector, with a designer’s gimlet eye for color and texture. You know you’re approaching the right address when the sidewalk becomes voluptuous with flowers a full two house numbers before you reach her front door. Planted in a collection of containers, this front garden spills seamlessly across a wrought iron railing and up the townhouse’s stoop, while a thicket of shrubs guards the garden level entrance. Behind the house is the hidden and true (blue) oasis.

