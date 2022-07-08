ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Closure planned next weekend on S.R. 46 in Ripley County

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close State Road 46 for one weekend starting on or after Friday, July 15, to complete a box culvert replacement project in Ripley County. The...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Two area road projects start Monday

— We have reminders about a couple of road projects that are scheduled to start today (Monday). State Road 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets in downtown Batesville will be closed through Friday for pipe replacement. The official detour will follow West Pearl Street, Mulberry Street, and Mitchell Avenue to...
BATESVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

Jefferson County Commissioners Call Special Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Jefferson County Commissioners will hold a special called meeting and public forum on Thursday, July 28th at 6:00 pm at the Jefferson County 4H Fairgrounds Community Building. Jefferson County Commissioners would like to invite the public to attend a forum at the Community Building...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Pedestrian Injured in State Road 101 Accident Near Sunman

The accident took place late Saturday night. (Sunman, Ind.) – An accident is under investigation after a pedestrian was struck near Sunman. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. Deputies say Derrick Poston, 40, of Dayton, Ohio, was walking northbound along the...
SUNMAN, IN
1017thepoint.com

WATER MAIN BREAK CREATES SINKHOLE, CLOSES U.S. 40 IN CAMBRIDGE CITY

(Cambridge City, IN)--Water main breaks were causing headaches in Cambridge City Monday morning. There are two breaks. One is on Main Street, which is also U.S. 40. Main Street is completely shut down Monday between Dale and Mulberry Streets because the break has created a sink hole. Traffic is being redirected at State Road 1. Main Street is expected to remain closed for at least a couple of days. There is a second water main break on Parkway Drive. As of Monday morning, there was no boil advisory in place. (Photo: Town of Cambridge City Facebook)
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
nypressnews.com

Combo house and high school gym for sale in Indiana

A spacious, 11,000-square-foot single-family residence, nestled among farm fields in Wilkinson, Indiana, went on the market last week. From the outside,it doesn’t look much like a house at all. But what’sinside the homehas the real estate and sports world swooning. Half basketball court. Half house. “This is an...
WILKINSON, IN
WRBI Radio

Bushhorn named Miss Ripley County 2022

OSGOOD, IN — Karley Bushhorn was named Miss Ripley County 2022 at Sunday night’s pageant at the Damm Theater in Osgood. “I was so surprised. It means so much. All of these girls are wonderful and they’ve done such a great job. And it’s been so much fun meeting everyone and I cannot wait to represent Ripley County in the best way I can,” Bushhorn said.
WTHR

1 dead, 3 others injured in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Johnson County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning in Greenwood. According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, a box truck was stopped to make a delivery for Home Depot at a home in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, near State Road 135, shortly after 9 a.m.
GREENWOOD, IN
WLWT 5

Father dies after boat capsizes in southern Indiana

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a Scottsburg man is dead after his boat capsized in a private pond near Lexington on Sunday morning. Just after 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a call of a possible drowning in the 4200 block of South Pleasant Ridge Road. Above video:...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
FOX59

Scottsburg man drowns while fishing with son on Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ind. — A 37-year-old man from Scottsburg drowned in a private pond in Lexington after authorities say he and his son’s fishing boat flipped into the water. Indiana DNR Conservation Officers have launched an investigation into the death of Mark D. Lyon, 37, of Scottsburg, Indiana, after his body was recovered around 7:10 a.m. Sunday from a private pond.
LEXINGTON, IN
point2homes.com

4108 Uhl Drive, Jeffersonville, Clark County, IN, 47130

The SOUTHERN CHARM Floor plan was exclusively designed for COOPERS CROSSING. Ideally located, just five minutes from the EAST END BRIDGE, this home sits on a lot with SCENIC VIEWS and offers ELEGANCE at every turn. When you enter this 3 bedroom, 2 bath English Cottage style home, the 11ft COFFERED CEILINGS, oversized windows, and OPEN FLOOR PLAN take your breath away. The chef’s kitchen features a LARGE CUSTOM PANTRY, cabinets with custom LIGHTING and Ceiling DETAIL, QUARTZ WATERFALL counter tops, FARMHOUSE SINK, stainless appliances, and OVERSIZED ISLAND. The luxury continues in the master suite with Barn Door, Custom Trim detail, VAULTED CEILINGS, custom tile, duel vanities and WALK-IN Closet. The first floor is complete with a large laundry and MUDROOM that makes organizing a breeze. Outside you will enjoy sitting on the COVERED PATIO! Coopers Crossing is conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville minutes to the East End Bridge, Hwy 62, dining, entertainment, shopping and more! Call today to schedule your private showing. Est. Completion Sept 2022.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Dennis Wayne Spears

Dennis Wayne Spears, 69, of Greensburg, passed away in Columbus, Indiana on July 7, 2022. He was born in Greensburg, Indiana to Malcom Spears and Jackie Peterson on December 8, 1952. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He could also be found playing cards, watching movies, or...
GREENSBURG, IN
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, July 11, 2022

The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just being charged at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or diminished. For past arrest lists visit www.salemleader.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert L. Meyer, 83, Dillsboro

Robert L. Meyer, 83, of Dillsboro passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Dearborn in Lawrenceburg. Bob was born on Sunday, July 17, 1938 in Dewberry, Indiana; son of William C and Amelia (Wehmeyer) Meyer. Bob graduated from Cross Plains High School in 1956. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Darlene Selmeyer, on June 9, 1962. Bob worked for FH Lawsons and 32 years for Aurora Casket Company as a welder. Bob was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Bear Branch and held multiple church offices. He loved woodworking, especially making cabinets, leather working, fishing, hunting, and raising tobacco. He was an avid Reds fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball.
DILLSBORO, IN

