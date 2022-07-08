POLK COUNTY FAIR CHOCOLATE CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Crookston High School Marching Band Director Caitlin Becks has released the 2022 Crookston Pirate Marching Band practice and parade schedule. All the information from Mrs. Becks is below – Dear High School Band Families,. The summer Marching Band schedule is ready for you to put in your family calendars! In...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair is back in action in West Fargo, and after a busy first day, they are preparing for more traffic and people to stop by at the fairgrounds. However, there are some in the community who are not happy with the raised ticket prices by the association.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some of the most tenacious competitors in the Red River Valley enjoyed their time in the Fairgrounds Spotlight. Corgi Races took center stage on Saturday, with these pint-sized participants putting their tiny legs to the ultimate test. “This is our fourth year now and...
The City of Grand Forks has issued building permits for the former Gordman’s building at 3501 32nd Avenue South. The Inspections Department lists a $1.5 million dollar fit-up for a T-J Maxx and a $1.5 million dollar fit-up for a Sierra store. Both retailers fall under the same corporate ownership.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fair starts Friday, but some are wondering how they ae going to get there. One Fargo man called our Whistleblower Hotline after he says MATBUS’s paratransit told him, for the second year in a row, they are not traveling to the fairgrounds.
NEWFOLDEN, Minn. (KVRR) — How about this sight out of Newfolden, Minnesota, about an hour northeast of East Grand Forks. Barb Ekman sent us this video this week of two visitors and we don’t think that they were invited. Ekman says there have been bears around Newfolden for...
Curtis Ray Hoppe, age 76 of Crookston, Minnesota, passed away on May 24, 2022, surrounded by family in his home. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Norma Jean (Ricard); siblings: Loren (Blas Valero), David (Ida), and Linda (Jim) Erickson; brother-in-law, Wayne Schenck; children: Laura (Dan) Haack, Jennifer (Ryan) McLean, and Matthew (Erin) Hoppe; and grandchildren: Jordan Haack, Gabrielle Haack, Lydia Haack, Carson Haack, Tristan Hoppe, and Logan Hoppe, and Conor (Rebecca) McLean and Makenna McLean. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hoppe, mother, Jean (Johnson) Hoppe, and sister, Carolyn Schenck.
Today is the last day of the Polk County Fair and Kittson City Fair. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Cathedral Women and Ken Study Club on the week of July 11-15. There will be another free football camp for Kindergarten through 4th graders from July...
FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
Effective: 2022-07-10 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Becker; Beltrami; Clay; Clearwater; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 455 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BELTRAMI HUBBARD IN NORTHWEST MINNESOTA BECKER CLEARWATER MAHNOMEN MARSHALL NORMAN PENNINGTON POLK RED LAKE IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CLAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ARGYLE, BAGLEY, BEMIDJI, CLEARBROOK, CROOKSTON, DETROIT LAKES, EAST GRAND FORKS, HALSTAD, MAHNOMEN, MOORHEAD, NAYTAHWAUSH, PARK RAPIDS, RED LAKE FALLS, STEPHEN, THIEF RIVER FALLS, TWIN VALLEY, WARREN, AND WAUBUN.
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Council will first hear a presentation from Bob Herkenhoff on a donation. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the proposed City Council Minutes from their meeting on June 27...
Effective: 2022-07-10 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Clearwater; Mahnomen; Norman; Otter Tail; Polk; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Norman County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northern Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Cass County in southeastern North Dakota North central Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 833 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shelly to near Kragnes to near Kindred, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Lockhart and Averill around 840 AM CDT. Comstock, Wolverton and Felton around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Flaming, Fertile, Hitterdal, Rindal, Barnesville, Ranum, White Earth Nation and Lawndale. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 68. Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 348 and 352. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 1 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
The Crookston American Legion Post 20 Baseball team had a good start, but errors and solid Worthington Post 5 hitting were too much as Worthing pulled away for a 16-4 victory in five innings at Jim Karn Field in Crookston. FIRST INNING – — Worthington started the game by scoring...
LAKE PARK, Minn. (KVRR) — People are out soaking up the sun and sailing on lakes to celebrate our nations independence. People that live there say this time of year always brings a lot of traffic. “Oh Fourth of July is crazy, it’s been like really awesome and fun,...
Ella Marie (Hanson) Peterson, 90, of Watkins, MN, and formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 3, 2022, surrounded by family at the Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. Ella was born September 8, 1931, on the family farm near Brooks, MN to Charles and. Dorilda (Carriveau) Davis....
Jeffrey James Scharf, 52, Crookston, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2022. Cremation and a private family memorial service have taken place. He was born in Mandan to Richard and Patricia (Talbacka) Scharf. Jeff attended schools in Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School. Jeff worked for Saks News in Bismarck and was currently employed with New Flyer of America in Crookston.
A body that was found in a river along the border of North Dakota and Minnesota earlier this week has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh was the man found on Wednesday floating in the Red River near Moorhead. Police noted that Chieh does not have a permanent address but has ties to Fargo, North Dakota.
The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for the month of June. The board heard from Executive Director Andrew Larson, who reported that 153 inmates are currently in the Corrections Center, with 26 from Mahnomen County. He noted that they have a daily average of inmates being 145, and when the other housing unit reopens, that number will climb. He reported that controlled substance violators and probation violations were the main sentences in the Center, with there also being a high amount of people being charged with assault. The Transition Program had two cases and is currently running with one staff member and are still searching for another officer.
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A GoFundMe page for Lucia Garcia, the woman gunned down at a Fargo Restaurant, has raised nearly 25 thousand dollars. Her family provided an update on Saturday on how Lucia’s son Dominique is doing following the tragedy.. Little D.K. was also shot in that...
