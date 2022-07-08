BOOKING REPORT: Drug Dealing & Drive By Shooting Among Top Arrests

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for murder after taking a plea deal.
According to court documents, Sydney Kennon, 24, has been sentenced to 15 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for shooting Roy Perez with a firearm.
According to court documents, investigators were advised that a murder investigation had been initiated on February 9, 2021.
Officers responded to the Cheyenne Crossing Apartments, located at 17 West 31st Street in San Angelo, Texas and witnessed the defendant, Sydney Kennon, fleeing the scene. The victim, Roy Perez…
