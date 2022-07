A Häagen-Dazs ice cream and ice cream cake shop will be opening at 1200 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton. What Now Miami spoke with the owner, Robert Tanner, for more information about this location. He said that this new location will have the typical Häagen-Dazs menu but it will be a neighborhood location featuring Häagen-Dazs gourmet ice cream cakes. He says that he is “very excited about bringing ice cream cakes to the community.” There will even be a cake display in the front of the store to draw in customers.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO