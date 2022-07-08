ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

1847 North Prospect Avenue

MATC Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated East Side 1BR Available! Close to Lake Michigan and Brady Street! - This spacious east side apartment is perfect for anyone looking to be near everything the...

www.matctimes.com

Duo Apartments - Franklin Pl

@@@@ Brady St Efficiency av 8/15, Fenced Backyard! - 1615 N. Franklin St. has one efficiency coming available in mid-August. Located just south of Brady St, these Lower East Side gems offer convenient proximity to downtown and social scenes. These units have hardwood flooring throughout, an over-sized living space, and a cozy kitchen. Complete with a fenced backyard, shared balcony, and a small weight lifting room, this is the studio you’ve been waiting for! On-site, coin-operated laundry. Enjoy Downtown living for a Lower East Side price- $725/mo, heat included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Twins Food Mart fireworks blaze, man denied lighting them

RACINE, Wis. - Security cameras at Racine's Twins Food Mart captured a man setting off fireworks and the ensuing fire. The owner said they're lucky there was only minor damage. The only part of the building damaged was a sign. Karim Qedan, owner of the food mart, said they have...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lincoln Park rally, Milwaukee community unites for change

MILWAUKEE - Dozens of people gathered at Milwaukee's Lincoln Park for a Unity March & Rally on Saturday afternoon, July 9. The event brought together churches, resources groups and others who hope to lift up members of their community – especially its young people. "Talking unity, talking about making...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Nonprofit Dance Academy launches GoFundMe

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- A nonprofit dance academy in Racine needs your help to make a dream come true. The Sweatshop Movement has from 70-150 members at any given time. In March of 2020, just five days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down, their dancers placed for the first time ever at a large National Hip Hop Dance Competition series called “Monster’s Dance” at their Chicago Event.
RACINE, WI
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens Latest Franchise Store in Milwaukee

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Located at 7320 Good Hope Road, the new restaurant emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated franchise development plans for the Midwest as the brand is set to open multiple locations across the region in the coming years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Catalytic converter thefts cost victims time, money

MILWAUKEE - It’s a crime committed in minutes that can cost victims thousands of dollars. Catalytic converter thieves are targeting vehicles across southeast Wisconsin. Some victims tell Contact 6 it took them months to recover from the quick, costly crime. Criminals stole Joshua Weithaus’ catalytic converter from his car...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Summerfest wraps up, reactions mixed over the format

MILWAUKEE — The Summerfest party wrapped over the weekend following another run without its usual 11-day schedule. The shows went on despite some performers canceling due to COVID-19 and other health issues. "It was really fun. The energy was really good," Julia Spilling said after attending the festival on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whby.com

Owner of Fond du Lac County alligator is found

FOND DU LAC, Wis–The owner of an alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake has come forward. The man says the two-foot long gator got out an outdoor enclosure last week. It was later found by a group of children in Long Lake. The alligator is currently...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Perfectly Imperfect 4 You opens storefront

WEST BEND — The COVID pandemic encouraged many small business owners to get creative. Some perfected the art of curbside delivery, others limited capacity and created signage to accommodate social distancing, and Nancy Justman — well, she opened her first storefront. The owner of Perfectly Imperfect 4 You,...
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Waterford Balloonfest set for Saturday, July 16

WATERFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the only hot air balloon festivals in the area is returning to Waterford next weekend, July 16. CBS 58 was joined by Kathy Lindbloom and Kate Brown, who are co-chairs of the balloonfest committee, to tell us more about the event.
WATERFORD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

2 killed in shootout after fracas at Milwaukee grocery store

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store.
MILWAUKEE, WI

