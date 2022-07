Anyone looking to skip this summer’s flight cancellations chaos - or simply fly a bit less and save money in the process - could consider a new coach link from Manchester to Paris, launching tomorrow.Budget coach company Flixbus is launching five weekly services from Manchester to the French capital from 13 July, calling at Birmingham, Cambridge and London en route.The daily services will run Wednesday to Sunday each week.The new link is the first international bus route to ever serve the North West and Midlands. With 6.20pm departures you could leave after work and arrive at 9.50am the next morning...

