West Allis, WI

10317-10319 Grant St.

MATC Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious 1 bdrm in a great location! (Utilities Included) - This clean and well kept 1 bedroom offers many great features. The home is...

www.matctimes.com

MATC Times

Duo Apartments - Franklin Pl

@@@@ Brady St Efficiency av 8/15, Fenced Backyard! - 1615 N. Franklin St. has one efficiency coming available in mid-August. Located just south of Brady St, these Lower East Side gems offer convenient proximity to downtown and social scenes. These units have hardwood flooring throughout, an over-sized living space, and a cozy kitchen. Complete with a fenced backyard, shared balcony, and a small weight lifting room, this is the studio you’ve been waiting for! On-site, coin-operated laundry. Enjoy Downtown living for a Lower East Side price- $725/mo, heat included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Twins Food Mart fireworks blaze, man denied lighting them

RACINE, Wis. - Security cameras at Racine's Twins Food Mart captured a man setting off fireworks and the ensuing fire. The owner said they're lucky there was only minor damage. The only part of the building damaged was a sign. Karim Qedan, owner of the food mart, said they have...
RACINE, WI
MATC Times

769 N Green Bay Rd

Grafton 2 Bed, Free Heat & Hot Water, Appliances, AC, Storage - 2 bedroom Apartment with appliances included. These apartments included heat and a storage locker. They are located close to the interurban bike trail and are 2 blocks from Milwaukee River, and close to a public pool. No Dogs...
GRAFTON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
West Allis, WI
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
West Allis, WI
Business
MATC Times

212 S Barclay

Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ West Exposure! - South Water Works offers 3 unique apartment sites within Milwaukee's Historic Fifth Ward - Oregon, Bridgeview and Building 6. Historic lofts and newly constructed apartments with abundant natural light and modern finishes. We offer studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Each apartment home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands with seating, contemporary lighting, hardwood floors throughout living spaces, over-sized master bath showers with granite surround, spacious walk-in closets, in unit washer and dryer, large windows with panoramic views, and balconies with river and downtown views. South Water Works community amenities include controlled access entry, over-sized passenger elevator, indoor heated parking, storage lockers, bike storage, rooftop terrace with seating areas, club room facility with kitchen, fitness center and business center. Located at the convergence of the 5th and 3rd Wards, South Water Works offers an easy walk to the best amenities in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin such as the lake and river, Milwaukee Public Market, downtown, Broadway Theatre Center, festival grounds and Hank Aaron State Trail. Come visit us today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

6835 W Mequon Road Units 101-127,201-227,301-327

Included Internet & underground parking on all of our apartments! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and included smart home technology. - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. The Reserve Mequon presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Within walking distance to Foxtown Brewery, Interurban Bike Trail and Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
MEQUON, WI
Racine County Eye

Willkomm’s Mobil closes; to be replaced by 4th Rocket Wash

MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash. Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Pride Festival celebrates 10-year anniversary

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
#Housing List#Wi Address
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire near 16th and Nash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire near 16th and Nash Sunday night, July 10. The call came shortly before midnight. Officials say firefighters made multiple searches of the residence. In the end, nobody was located – and nobody was hurt. The cause is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Catalytic converter thefts cost victims time, money

MILWAUKEE - It’s a crime committed in minutes that can cost victims thousands of dollars. Catalytic converter thieves are targeting vehicles across southeast Wisconsin. Some victims tell Contact 6 it took them months to recover from the quick, costly crime. Criminals stole Joshua Weithaus’ catalytic converter from his car...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slumber safaris at the Racine Zoo

Sleep under the stars at the Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, the Racine Zoo's executive director, joins Real Milwaukee with how to sign uip for their slumber safaris.
RACINE, WI
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Nonprofit Dance Academy launches GoFundMe

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- A nonprofit dance academy in Racine needs your help to make a dream come true. The Sweatshop Movement has from 70-150 members at any given time. In March of 2020, just five days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down, their dancers placed for the first time ever at a large National Hip Hop Dance Competition series called “Monster’s Dance” at their Chicago Event.
RACINE, WI
whby.com

Owner of Fond du Lac County alligator is found

FOND DU LAC, Wis–The owner of an alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake has come forward. The man says the two-foot long gator got out an outdoor enclosure last week. It was later found by a group of children in Long Lake. The alligator is currently...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Horizon West condo break-ins; owners, neighbors concerned

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Owners say someone broke in to Waukesha's condemned Horizon West condominium building – and may even be living there. "The back door was completely open," neighbor Dennis Unterbrink said. "Trash. Some cigarette butts and uneaten hamburgers." Something caught Unterbrink's eye in late June when he looked...
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens Latest Franchise Store in Milwaukee

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Located at 7320 Good Hope Road, the new restaurant emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated franchise development plans for the Midwest as the brand is set to open multiple locations across the region in the coming years.
fox47.com

Two people found dead at Milwaukee grocery store

MILWAUKEE — Two people were found dead outside a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning. Police and EMS crews were sent to El Rey grocery store on Sout Cesar E. Chavez Drive at around 10:30 a.m., according to a report from CBS58. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

State Must Do More Now to Help Families Afford Housing

A recently released study documented that average metro Milwaukee rents have risen by 18% from May 2021 to May 2022. The average rent rose from $950 to $1,124 over that period. That’s a rent increase of $174 a month, making it harder for families to afford a place to live and leaving less money for food, clothing, transportation, healthcare, and so much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI

