Tyler Terry Rhea passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2022 at the age of 27 in San Antonio, TX. Tyler was born on February 23, 1995. He graduated from Salina South High School in 2013. He attended Washburn University for two years before entering the Army in 2015. He served in the military for five years before moving to San Antonio, Texas to finish his college career.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO