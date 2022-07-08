ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Heterogeneous catalyst design by generative adversarial network and first-principles based microkinetics

By Atsushi Ishikawa
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Microkinetic analysis based on density functional theory (DFT) was combined with a generative adversarial network (GAN) to enable the artificial proposal of heterogeneous catalysts based on the DFT-calculated dataset. The approach was applied to the NH3 formation reaction on Rh−Ru alloy surfaces as an example. The NH3 formation turnover frequency (TOF)...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Engineering nonlinear optical phenomena by arbitrarily manipulating the phase relationships among the relevant optical fields

Nonlinear optical processes are intrinsically dominated by the phase relationships among the relevant electromagnetic fields, including the phase of nonlinear polarization produced in them. If one can arbitrarily manipulate these phase relationships at a variety of desired interaction lengths, direct and highly designable manipulations for the nonlinear optical phenomenon could be achieved. Here, we report a proof-of-principle experiment in which a high-order Raman-resonant four-wave-mixing process is used as a representative nonlinear optical process and is tailored to a variety of targets by implementing such arbitrary manipulations of the phase relationships in the nonlinear optical process. We show that the output energy is accumulated to a specific, intentionally selected Raman mode on demand; and at the opposite extreme, we can also distribute the output energy equally over broad high-order Raman modes in the form of a frequency comb. This concept in nonlinear optical processes enables an attractive optical technology: a single-frequency tunable laser broadly covering the vacuum ultraviolet region, which will pave the way to frontiers in atomic-molecular-optical physics in the vacuum ultraviolet region.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spin relaxation in a single-electron graphene quantum dot

The relaxation time of a single-electron spin is an important parameter for solid-state spin qubits, as it directly limits the lifetime of the encoded information. Thanks to the low spin-orbit interaction and low hyperfine coupling, graphene and bilayer graphene (BLG) have long been considered promising platforms for spin qubits. Only recently, it has become possible to control single-electrons in BLG quantum dots (QDs) and to understand their spin-valley texture, while the relaxation dynamics have remained mostly unexplored. Here, we report spin relaxation times (T1) of single-electron states in BLG QDs. Using pulsed-gate spectroscopy, we extract relaxation times exceeding 200 Î¼s at a magnetic field of 1.9 T. The T1 values show a strong dependence on the spin splitting, promising even longer T1 at lower magnetic fields, where our measurements are limited by the signal-to-noise ratio. The relaxation times are more than two orders of magnitude larger than those previously reported for carbon-based QDs, suggesting that graphene is a potentially promising host material for scalable spin qubits.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Development of chiral functional materials based on natural chiral compounds

Optically active polymers and supramolecules that form well-defined assemblies and architectures are important materials with a wide range of applications. Among the variety of chiral building blocks for the preparation of optically active functional materials, amino acids and sugars stand out because of their versatile structures and functional groups. In these chiral units, intra- and intermolecular noncovalent interactions, such as hydrogen bonding and Ï€-stacking, play significant roles in the generation of smart functions. This review summarizes the fabrication and functions of chiral conjugated polyacetylenes and polyarylene ethynylenes and chiral supramolecules based on these natural chiral compounds.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Graphene oxide bulk material reinforced by heterophase platelets with multiscale interface crosslinking

Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced GO possess robust mechanical, electrical and chemical properties. Their nanocomposites have been extensively explored for applications in diverse fields. However, due to the high flexibility and weak interlayer interactions of GO nanosheets, the flexural mechanical properties of GO-based composites, especially in bulk materials, are largely constrained, which hinders their performance in practical applications. Here, inspired by the amorphous/crystalline feature of the heterophase within nacreous platelets, we present a centimetre-sized, GO-based bulk material consisting of building blocks of GO and amorphous/crystalline leaf-like MnO2 hexagon nanosheets adhered together with polymer-based crosslinkers. These building blocks are stacked and hot-pressed with further crosslinking between the layers to form a GO/MnO2-based layered (GML) bulk material. The resultant GML bulk material exhibits a flexural strength of 231.2"‰MPa. Moreover, the material exhibits sufficient fracture toughness and strong impact resistance while being light in weight. Experimental and numerical analyses indicate that the ordered heterophase structure and synergetic crosslinking interactions across multiscale interfaces lead to the superior mechanical properties of the material. These results are expected to provide insights into the design of structural materials and potential applications of high-performance GO-based bulk materials in aerospace, biomedicine and electronics.
CHEMISTRY
#Design#Kinetics#Ase#Catalysts#Microkinetics#Dft#Tof
Nature.com

Active control of dielectric nanoparticle optical resonance through electrical charging

A novel method for active control of resonance position of dielectric nanoparticles by increasing the excess charges carried by the nanoparticles is proposed in this paper. We show that as the excess charges carried by the particle increase, the oscillation frequency of excess charges will gradually increase, when it is equal to the incident frequency, resonance occurs due to resonant excitation of the excess charges. What is more, the formula of charges carried by an individual particle required to excite the resonance at any wavelength position is proposed. The resonance position can be directly controlled by means of particle charging, and the enhancement of resonance intensity is more obvious. This work has opened new avenues for the active control of plasmon resonances, which shows great promise for realizing tunable optical properties of dielectric nanoparticles.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

MIT Quantum Sensor Can Detect Electromagnetic Signals of Any Frequency

MIT engineers expand the capabilities of these ultrasensitive nanoscale detectors, with potential uses for biological sensing and quantum computing. With the ability to detect the most minute variations in magnetic or electrical fields, quantum sensors have enabled precision measurements in materials science and fundamental physics. However, these sensors have limited usefulness because they are only been capable of detecting a few specific frequencies of these fields. Now, MIT researchers have developed a method to enable such sensors to detect any arbitrary frequency, with no loss of their ability to measure nanometer-scale features.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep learning for the rare-event rational design of 3D printed multi-material mechanical metamaterials

Emerging multi-material 3D printing techniques enables the rational design of metamaterials with not only complex geometries but also arbitrary distributions of multiple materials within those geometries, yielding unique combinations of elastic properties. However, discovering the rare designs that lead to highly unusual combinations of material properties, such as double-auxeticity and high elastic moduli, remains a non-trivial crucial task. Here, we use computational models and deep learning algorithms to identify rare-event designs. In particular, we study the relationship between random distributions of hard and soft phases in three types of planar lattices and the resulting mechanical properties of the two-dimensional networks. By creating a mapping from the space of design parameters to the space of mechanical properties, we are able to reduce the computational time required for evaluating each design to â‰ˆ2.4"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6"‰s, and to make the process of evaluating different designs highly parallelizable. We then select ten designs to be 3D printed, mechanically test them, and characterize their behavior using digital image correlation to validate the accuracy of our computational models. Our simulation results show that our deep learning-based algorithms can accurately predict the mechanical behavior of the different designs and that our modeling results match experimental observations.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Systematic identification of cell-fate regulatory programs using a single-cell atlas of mouse development

Waddington's epigenetic landscape is a metaphor frequently used to illustrate cell differentiation. Recent advances in single-cell genomics are altering our understanding of the Waddington landscape, yet the molecular mechanisms of cell-fate decisions remain poorly understood. We constructed a cell landscape of mouse lineage differentiation during development at the single-cell level and described both lineage-common and lineage-specific regulatory programs during cell-type maturation. We also found lineage-common regulatory programs that are broadly active during the development of invertebrates and vertebrates. In particular, we identified Xbp1 as an evolutionarily conserved regulator of cell-fate determinations across different species. We demonstrated that Xbp1 transcriptional regulation is important for the stabilization of the gene-regulatory networks for a wide range of mouse cell types. Our results offer genetic and molecular insights into cellular gene-regulatory programs and will serve as a basis for further advancing the understanding of cell-fate decisions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Robust superconductivity in magic-angle multilayer graphene family

The discovery of correlated states and superconductivity in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene (MATBG) established a new platform to explore interaction-driven and topological phenomena. However, despite multitudes of correlated phases observed in moirÃ© systems, robust superconductivity appears the least common, found only in MATBG and more recently in magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene. Here we report the experimental realization of superconducting magic-angle twisted four-layer and five-layer graphene, hence establishing alternating twist magic-angle multilayer graphene as a robust family of moirÃ© superconductors. This finding suggests that the flat bands shared by the members play a central role in the superconductivity. Our measurements in parallel magnetic fields, in particular the investigation of Pauli limit violation and spontaneous rotational symmetry breaking, reveal a clear distinction between the N"‰="‰2 and N"‰>"‰2-layer structures, consistent with the difference between their orbital responses to magnetic fields. Our results expand the emergent family of moirÃ© superconductors, providing new insight with potential implications for design of new superconducting materials platforms.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Elastic mechanics solution of thermal expansion of bi-material curved beam and its application to negative thermal expansion metamaterials

Thermal stress impacts various engineering fields significantly, such as aerospace and precision instruments. This adverse effect can be greatly reduced, if not eliminated, by the application of micro-thermal expansion materials, and bi-material beams are widely utilized in the design of micro-thermal expansion structures, thereby exhibiting great application potentials. The elasticity solution of bi-material curved beam under free thermal expansion has been proposed by scholars. Based on this solution, the simplified form is proposed in this paper, and extended to the case where the rotation angles at both ends of the circular arc are constrained under thermal loads. Besides, the geometric parameters and the nonlinear problems of the thermal expansion of bi-material curved beam are analyzed. In addition, a novel type of negative thermal expansion material has been designed by applying the bi-material curved beam to the tetra chiral and anti-tetra chiral materials. The proposed material has greater negative thermal expansion effect than the traditional tetra and anti-tetra chiral materials that are with straight beams.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ciliary transition zone proteins coordinate ciliary protein composition and ectosome shedding

The transition zone (TZ) of the cilium/flagellum serves as a diffusion barrier that controls the entry/exit of ciliary proteins. Mutations of the TZ proteins disrupt barrier function and lead to multiple human diseases. However, the systematic regulation of ciliary composition and signaling-related processes by different TZ proteins is not completely understood. Here, we reveal that loss of TCTN1 in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii disrupts the assembly of wedge-shaped structures in the TZ. Proteomic analysis of cilia from WT and three TZ mutants, tctn1, cep290, and nphp4, shows a unique role of each TZ subunit in the regulation of ciliary composition, explaining the phenotypic diversity of different TZ mutants. Interestingly, we find that defects in the TZ impair the formation and biological activity of ciliary ectosomes. Collectively, our findings provide systematic insights into the regulation of ciliary composition by TZ proteins and reveal a link between the TZ and ciliary ectosomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An amphibious artificial vision system with a panoramic visual field

Biological visual systems have inspired the development of various artificial visual systems including those based on human eyes (terrestrial environment), insect eyes (terrestrial environment) and fish eyes (aquatic environment). However, attempts to develop systems for both terrestrial and aquatic environments remain limited, and bioinspired electronic eyes are restricted in their maximum field of view to a hemispherical field of view (around 180Â°). Here we report the development of an amphibious artificial vision system with a panoramic visual field inspired by the functional and anatomical structure of the compound eyes of a fiddler crab. We integrate a microlens array with a graded refractive index and a flexible comb-shaped silicon photodiode array on a spherical structure. The microlenses have a flat surface and maintain their focal length regardless of changes in the external refractive index between air and water. The comb-shaped image sensor arrays on the spherical substrate exhibit an extremely wide field of view covering almost the entire spherical geometry. We illustrate the capabilities of our system via optical simulations and imaging demonstrations in both air and water.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thermodynamically-guided machine learning modelling for predicting the glass-forming ability of bulk metallic glasses

Glass-forming ability (GFA) of bulk metallic glasses (BMGs) is a determinant parameter which has been significantly studied. GFA improvements could be achieved through trial-and-error experiments, as a tedious work, or by using developed predicting tools. Machine-Learning (ML) has been used as a promising method to predict the properties of BMGs by removing the barriers in the way of its alloy design. This article aims to develop a ML-based method for predicting the maximum critical diameter (Dmax) of BMGs as a factor of their glass-forming ability. The main result is that the random forest method can be used as a sustainable model (R2"‰="‰92%) for predicting glass-forming ability. Also, adding characteristic temperatures to the model will increase the accuracy and efficiency of the developed model. Comparing the measured and predicted values of Dmax for a set of newly developed BMGs indicated that the model is reliable and can be truly used for predicting the GFA of BMGs.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Trade off-free entanglement stabilization in a superconducting qutrit-qubit system

Quantum reservoir engineering is a powerful framework for autonomous quantum state preparation and error correction. However, traditional approaches to reservoir engineering are hindered by unavoidable coherent leakage out of the target state, which imposes an inherent trade off between achievable steady-state state fidelity and stabilization rate. In this work we demonstrate a protocol that achieves trade off-free Bell state stabilization in a qutrit-qubit system realized on a circuit-QED platform. We accomplish this by creating a purely dissipative channel for population transfer into the target state, mediated by strong parametric interactions coupling the second-excited state of a superconducting transmon and the engineered bath resonator. Our scheme achieves a state preparation fidelity of 84% with a stabilization time constant of 339"‰ns, leading to a 54"‰ns error-time product in a solid-state quantum information platform.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Superconducting quantum interference at the atomic scale

In the version of this article initially published, there was a typographical error in the x-axis label of Fig. 1b, where the label now reading "Impurity"“superconductor coupling" originally appeared as "Impurity"“semiconductor coupling." The figure has been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mode-pairing quantum key distribution

Quantum key distribution - the establishment of information-theoretically secure keys based on quantum physics - is mainly limited by its practical performance, which is characterised by the dependence of the key rate on the channel transmittance R(Î·). Recently, schemes based on single-photon interference have been proposed to improve the key rate to \(R=O(\sqrt{\eta })\) by overcoming the point-to-point secret key capacity bound with interferometers. Unfortunately, all of these schemes require challenging global phase locking to realise a stable long-arm single-photon interferometer with a precision of approximately 100 nm over fibres that are hundreds of kilometres long. Aiming to address this problem, we propose a mode-pairing measurement-device-independent quantum key distribution scheme in which the encoded key bits and bases are determined during data post-processing. Using conventional second-order interference, this scheme can achieve a key rate of \(R=O(\sqrt{\eta })\) without global phase locking when the local phase fluctuation is mild. We expect this high-performance scheme to be ready-to-implement with off-the-shelf optical devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hollow nanoparticles synthesized via Ostwald ripening and their upconversion luminescence-mediated Boltzmann thermometry over a wide temperature range

Upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs) with hollow structures exhibit many fascinating optical properties due to their special morphology. However, there are few reports on the exploration of hollow UCNPs and their optical applications, mainly because of the difficulty in constructing hollow structures by conventional methods. Here, we report a one-step template-free method to synthesize NaBiF4:Yb,Er (NBFYE) hollow UCNPs via Ostwald ripening under solvothermal conditions. Moreover, we also elucidate the possible formation mechanism of hollow nanoparticles (HNPs) by studying the growth process of nanoparticles in detail. By changing the contents of polyacrylic acid and H2O in the reaction system, the central cavity size of NBFYE nanoparticles can be adjusted. Benefiting from the structural characteristics of large internal surface area and high surface permeability, NBFYE HNPs exhibit excellent luminescence properties under 980"‰nm near-infrared irradiation. Importantly, NBFYE hollow UCNPs can act as self-referenced ratiometric luminescent thermometers under 980"‰nm laser irradiation, which are effective over a wide temperature range from 223"‰K to 548"‰K and have a maximum sensitivity value of 0.0065"‰Kâˆ’1 at 514"‰K. Our work clearly demonstrates a novel method for synthesizing HNPs and develops their applications, which provides a new idea for constructing hollow structure UCNPs and will also encourage researchers to further explore the optical applications of hollow UCNPs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

ArtSeg-Artifact segmentation and removal in brightfield cell microscopy images without manual pixel-level annotations

Brightfield cell microscopy is a foundational tool in life sciences. The acquired images are prone to contain visual artifacts that hinder downstream analysis, and automatically removing them is therefore of great practical interest. Deep convolutional neural networks are state-of-the-art for image segmentation, but require pixel-level annotations, which are time-consuming to produce. Here, we propose ScoreCAM-U-Net, a pipeline to segment artifactual regions in brightfield images with limited user input. The model is trained using only image-level labels, so the process is faster by orders of magnitude compared to pixel-level annotation, but without substantially sacrificing the segmentation performance. We confirm that artifacts indeed exist with different shapes and sizes in three different brightfield microscopy image datasets, and distort downstream analyses such as nuclei segmentation, morphometry and fluorescence intensity quantification. We then demonstrate that our automated artifact removal ameliorates this problem. Such rapid cleaning of acquired images using the power of deep learning models is likely to become a standard step for all large scale microscopy experiments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Light People: Professor Xianfeng Chen spoke about integrated photonics

In 1969, Stewart E. Miller published "Integrated optics: an introduction", which outlined a proposal for a miniature form of laser beam circuitry, marking the first research paper about what is now known as integrated photonics. Now half a century has passed, integrated photonics grew robustly from integrating a limited number of devices and functions towards versatile and industrialized photonic integrated circuits. In this interview, Light: Science & Applications invited Prof. Xianfeng Chen [see the "Short Bio" section] to share his insight about the past, present and future of integrated photonics.
ENGINEERING

