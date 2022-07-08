ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Sussex Republican Women’s Club hosts candidates

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs election season moves into full swing, the Sussex County Republican Women’s Club hosted six candidates as speakers for its final meeting before summer break. Delivering remarks before a packed crowd June 22 were Carl J. Phelps, candidate for Representative District 14; Dr. Jeff Hilovsky and Bradley Layfield, candidates for RD...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Letter way off base about Milton

I am compelled to respond to Paul Greenblath, who so inelegantly chastised the vice mayor of Milton Town Council, Randi Meredith, in your recent Friday paper. Mr. Greenblath’s need for personal attacks and unsolicited political advice reveal his lack of understanding and care for Milton. His sexism is showing – calling a civil servant of the town hysterical is something reserved only for uppity women. His ideas for Ms. Meredith to focus on the Milton Police Department to up her political ambitions suggest she is only using the council as a steppingstone, not to better the community. Rubbish.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Lisa Morris named Cape assistant supervisor of human resources

For the first time in 25 years, Cape Henlopen School District educator Lisa Morris will not be surrounded by children at work. “I’ve been so busy it hasn’t really hit me yet,” she said. “I will miss the kids. I think in September there may be some tears.”
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Community Foundation thanks Mark Carter

A letter to the editor expresses a reader's opinion and, as such, is not reflective of the editorial opinions of this newspaper. To submit a letter to the editor for publishing, send an email to newsroom@capegazette.com. Letters must be signed and include a telephone number and address for verification. Please keep letters to 500 words or fewer. We reserve the right to edit for content and length. Letters should be responsive to issues addressed in the Cape Gazette rather than content from other publications or media. Only one letter per author will be published every 30 days. Letters restating information and opinions already offered by the same author will not be used. Letters must focus on issues of general, local concern, not personalities or specific businesses.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Medical Foundation appoints Richard Sokolov to board

Beebe Medical Foundation recently approved Richard Sokolov as a new member of its board of directors. He will begin his term of service Friday, Aug. 12. “The foundation board is thrilled to welcome Rick Sokolov, especially as the foundation embraces Beebe’s new five-year strategic plan, One Beebe. Sokolov will be a great asset as we explore possibilities for future growth of our areas of service, which is necessary to ensure the best patient experience for our patients and their families,” said Christian Hudson, Beebe Medical Foundation board chair.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
Sussex County, DE
Government
Cape Gazette

Rotary awards scholarships to school of nursing students

The Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club recently presented its annual scholarships to Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing students from funds raised by club projects during the 2020-21 club year. Sara Wallace of Greenwood, Madisyn Williams of Felton, and Jessica Rigby of Magnolia are the recipients of the Moore-Eschenbach-Gallery Scholarships, named in...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Maryland's Board of Public Works approve wetland licenses

(The Center Square) – Environmental conservation through the creation and enhancement of wetlands is the newest focus of elected officials in Maryland. Four bay-area environmental projects in Maryland have received the green light, following a stamp of approval from the three state officials overseeing the Board of Public Works.
MARYLAND STATE
The Dispatch

Recovery Campus Opens In Berlin

BERLIN – State and local officials gathered in Berlin last Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new recovery campus. On July 7, the connections of Hope4Recovery held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new 2,500-square-foot facility at the site of the H4R Recovery Campus, located across from Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.
BERLIN, MD
The Dispatch

Kiwanis Club Hosts AARP Speaker

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City heard from guest speakers Larry Walton, president of the Ocean Pines chapter of AARP, and John McCluskey, president of the Ocean City chapter of AARP, who presented information on the chapters. Walton, left, is pictured with Kiwanis Club President Tim Lund and McCluskey, right.
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Republicans#Election Local#Rd#Sussex County Council#James Madison University
WMDT.com

Salisbury Sweet Frog holds official ribbon cutting

SALISBURY, Md. – Sweet Frog in Salisbury held their official ribbon cutting on Thursday. At Sweet Frog, you can make any combination with over 75 toppings. They are located at 2721 North Salisbury Boulevard. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

America in Bloom names advisors visiting Lewes July 11-12

Two professional volunteer advisors from the America in Bloom national awards program, Evadne Giannini and Ed Hooker III, will visit Lewes Monday and Tuesday, July 11 and 12. This is Lewes’s sixth year as an America in Bloom participant, and it is one of the many proud, passionate communities across America working on local revitalization programs. AIB participants experience better cooperation among municipal, commercial and residential sectors because everyone works toward a common goal.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Keep politics out of the Doo-Dah Parade

The annual Fourth of July Lewes Doo-Dah Parade did not disappoint with its array of enthusiastic participants and onlookers. As in the past, tractors, fire engines, various decorated vehicles, bikes, wagons, an always-fabulous drum corps, a few water balloons, the bubble man, and the Statue of Liberty, among others, proudly displayed their patriotism for our country. Unfortunately, the parade became political this year, as a group decided to protest the current state of affairs against the GOP. Understandably, recent events have precipitated an impassioned response; however, the Fourth of July Doo-Dah Parade should be the one event where we set aside our differences and simply celebrate our independence. Please let the Doo-Dah Parade remain a light-hearted, joyous event, not a venue for protest and controversy. We can leave that for the rest of the 364 days of the year.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Walter D. Peretiatko Sr., Army veteran

Walter D. Peretiatko Sr., 92, of Lewes, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 8, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. Born Sept. 4, 1929, in Rawa Ruska, Austria (now Ukraine), he was the son of the late William Peretiatko and Mary Zychaiti Peretiatko. He grew up in Europe during the German occupation of Ukraine. In the early 1940s, he and his sister, Lydia, fled Ukraine just before the end of WWII.
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Cape Gazette

Pro-choice protests held in the Cape Region July 4

Two separate pro-choice groups organized July 4 to demonstrate their disapproval of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, thus eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. Emily Burke, co-organizer of the Rehoboth Beach protest, said she was angry about the decision and felt...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

2022 Milton Night Out scheduled

MILTON, Del. – The Milton Police Department and the Town of Milton will host the 2022 Milton Night Out on Wednesday, August 3rd. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milton Memorial Park. You can join in the building and strengthening of the Milton community with food, refreshments, local vendors, free raffles, and tons of fun for all ages.
MILTON, DE
Ocean City Today

Local realtor files for Ocean City Council election in Nov.

The election season for Ocean City Council officially got underway last week when the first candidate filed to run for one of the three seats up for election in November. Carol Proctor, 54, a Realtor and associate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Ocean City, said the impetus for her decision to run was to help make sure Ocean City retains the appeal it had for her when she began visiting here as a child.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa Amaral

Beebe Healthcare announced board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa H. Amaral, MD, MS, has joined its medical staff. Amaral sees patients at Beebe Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lewes and in-hospital at Beebe's Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Cardiothoracic surgeons focus on surgeries in the chest cavity, such as heart and lung. Amaral specializes in surgeries of the lung and chest wall, while Drs. Ted Stephenson and Steven Marra focus on the heart.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton committee recommends Scarlet Oaks annexation

The Milton Special Review Committee has recommended approval of the annexation of 50 acres on Harbeson Road eyed for a 163-unit housing project known as Scarlet Oaks. Council will discuss the recommendation at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 11, at the Milton library. In its recommendation, the...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Elementary FAME students enjoy field day

Milton Elementary students enrolled in a summer enrichment program enjoyed field day July 7. Due to wet field conditions, games were held inside for the 140 students enrolled in the Friends at Milton Elementary program. Students took over the school, with activities such as a chopstick race, javelin throw, dry...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Kathleen Mae Shockley, Stockley retiree

Kathleen Mae Shockley, 83, of Frankford, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at home. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Laurel, to the late Elmer and Margaret Ryan Donovan. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband Martin Shockley in 2002, a grandson Thomas Cannon in 2015, a daughter Brenda Cannon in 2020, and a son Jeffrey Shockley Feb. 20, 2022, as well as five siblings, Betty Toomey, Thomas Donovan, Wanda Kozik, Debbie Donovan and Margaret Taylor.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Cindy Lou Ambrose, Hershey Co. retiree

Cindy Lou Ambrose, 65, of Marysville, Pa., and Lewes, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was born April 21, 1957, in Carlisle, Pa., daughter of the late Ray Eugene and Barbara (Bishop) Emig. Cindy graduated with the Class of 1975 from Cumberland Valley High...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy