Temporal quality degradation in AI models

The aim of this study is to investigate the relationship of 18 radiomorphometric parameters of panoramic radiographs based on age, and to estimate the age group of people with permanent dentition in a non-invasive, comprehensive, and accurate manner using five machine learning algorithms. For the study population (209 men and 262 women; mean age, 32.12"‰Â±"‰18.71Â years), 471 digital panoramic radiographs of Korean individuals were applied. The participants were divided into three groups (with a 20-year age gap) and six groups (with a 10-year age gap), and each age group was estimated using the following five machine learning models: a linear discriminant analysis, logistic regression, kernelized support vector machines, multilayer perceptron, and extreme gradient boosting. Finally, a Fisher discriminant analysis was used to visualize the data configuration. In the prediction of the three age-group classification, the areas under the curve (AUCs) obtained for classifying young ages (10"“19Â years) ranged from 0.85 to 0.88 for five different machine learning models. The AUC values of the older age group (50"“69Â years) ranged from 0.82 to 0.88, and those of adults (20"“49Â years) were approximately 0.73. In the six age-group classification, the best scores were also found in age groups 1 (10"“19Â years) and 6 (60"“69Â years), with mean AUCs ranging from 0.85 to 0.87 and 80 to 0.90, respectively. A feature analysis based on LDA weights showed that the L-Pulp Area was important for discriminating young ages (10"“49Â years), and L-Crown, U-Crown, L-Implant, U-Implant, and Periodontitis were used as predictors for discriminating older ages (50"“69Â years). We established acceptable linear and nonlinear machine learning models for a dental age group estimation using multiple maxillary and mandibular radiomorphometric parameters. Since certain radiomorphological characteristics of young and the elderly were linearly related to age, young and old groups could be easily distinguished from other age groups with automated machine learning models.

