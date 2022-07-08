ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

East Boston lost its jewel of a park a long time ago, but the health effects linger for immigrant community

By Jeremy Siegel
centerforhealthjournalism.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWood Island Park was the crown jewel of East Boston. Tennis courts, ball fields, picnic areas and acres of public green space — all designed by America’s most famous landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted — were a refuge for residents of the neighborhood, which is separated from the rest of the...

centerforhealthjournalism.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
94.9 HOM

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
nbcboston.com

This Floating ‘Tutu' Could Be a Family-Friendly Way to Protect Boston From Floods

A proposed new floating park could let Bostonians walk and bike along the shoreline while simultaneously protecting the coast from flooding caused by climate change. It's called the Emerald Tutu and it's a Green New Deal-era take on Frederick Law Olmsted's famed Emerald Necklace parks in the city. The winner of several awards already, though it's still in its testing phase, the Emerald Tutu could consist of several marsh mats floating just off the coast of East Boston, ringing it like a ballerina's tutu.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederick Law Olmsted
Brookings Institution

Big cities saw historic population losses while suburban growth declined during the pandemic

Much has been written about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on big-city populations. Brookings Metro’s recent analysis of large metropolitan area declines makes plain that during the prime year of the pandemic (from July 2020 to July 2021) there were outsized population losses in the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas. But more recent Census Bureau estimates focusing on cities (rather than metropolitan areas) show the pandemic’s impact to be even more dramatic, with unprecedented losses across the 88 U.S. cities with populations exceeding 250,000 residents.1.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Harbor#Health Disparities#Island Park#Land People#Irish#Jewish#Italian#Latino#Acco
mghihp.edu

MGH Institute of Health Professions Responds to Nursing Shortage with New Part-Time Bachelor’s Program

Boston, MA (July 11, 2022): Responding to an existing national nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, MGH Institute of Health Professions School of Nursing has launched a new part-time Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that can help increase the number of bachelor’s prepared nurses that hospitals increasingly prefer.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Losing homophobic losers with spray paint lose in Hyde Park and now the cops are after them

Somebody with a can of black spray paint tried to scare off the people building and supporting what will be New England's first LGBTQ-friendly senior-citizen apartment complex overnight, by spraying homophobic and threatening messages on signs outside the former Rogers Middle School but all they did was fire those people up who vowed to work even faster to open its doors to its first residents.
BOSTON, MA
cambridgeday.com

History Cambridge plans a celebration Saturday for its ‘Forgotten Souls of Tory Row’ installation

History Cambridge plans a celebration Saturday for its ‘Forgotten Souls of Tory Row’ installation. History Cambridge put out a call in February to artists to create a temporary installation on the lawn of our headquarters, the Hooper-Lee-Nichols House, 159 Brattle St., West Cambridge. With support from Cambridge Arts and the Mass Cultural Council, this project’s goal was to honor the enslaved people who lived and worked on Brattle Street. Many of the area’s wealthy homeowners made their wealth through enslaved labor in Jamaica and enslaved people at their homes and estates in Cambridge. Joseph and Rebecca Lee, owners of the Hooper-Lee-Nichols House, were complicit in this economy. We know of at least five individuals – Cesar, Prince, Caesar, Mark Lee (or Lewis) and a woman whose name we do not know – who were enslaved by the owners of the house. Although we have no direct surviving evidence that an enslaved person ever lived there, we know other white Tory Row families enslaved people at their Brattle Street mansions. History Cambridge strives to use its headquarters in a way that recovers and shares the stories of the enslaved people of this land and acknowledges that chattel slavery was a Northern as well as a Southern system.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Newmark Completes Sale of 100 Rustcraft Road in Dedham

Boston — Newmark announced the sale of 100 Rustcraft Road, a flex, R&D and laboratory asset located in the suburban Boston community of Dedham, MA. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, Executive Vice Chairman Edward Maher, Vice Chairman Matthew Pullen and Managing Director Samantha Hallowell of the firm’s Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, RJ Kelly and Independencia Asset Management, and procured the buyer, Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager.
DEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Housing
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
nshoremag.com

Top Beach Towns on the North Shore

Sure, the centerpiece of a beach day is, well, the beach. But a good beach town can turn a simple outing into the sort of day you’ll remember all year long. Great food options, stunning scenery, and lively downtowns can all transform a simple beach trip into something special.
TRAVEL
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

St. Paul Church in Wellesley to bring back the ring of historic bell

St. Paul Catholic Church in Wellesley is looking to bring back the joyful noise of its 96-year old historic church bell after many years of silence. It’s not that there’s anything seriously wrong with the gong itself—just a ringing mechanism that’s no longer functional, but that’s an easy fix. The larger reason the church chimes have been out of commission is because tests conducted by Salem-based engineering firm, Structures North, reflected that supports for the 3,000-lb. bronze instrument have weakened to the point where safety was compromised, making replacement of the old wooden beams essential.
WELLESLEY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy