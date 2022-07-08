ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Showers and Storms Likely Saturday

By The Weather Authority
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be the chance of a few showers or thunderstorms tonight. Rain chances will be higher in northern VA, where heavy rainfall is possible. It will be muggy with lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A cold front and low pressure system will increase the chances for showers and storms on Saturday. It will not rain the entire day, there will be some gusty showers/storms around with torrential downpours at times. It will stay muggy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There may be a shower Sunday morning southeast of Richmond. Skies will turn partly cloudy, and humidity levels will decrease as the day wears on. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday will have lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Heat and humidity will increase on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Another front will bring a chance for showers and storms to the area Wednesday and Thursday of next week, followed by milder air.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

