Large-scale cortico-cerebellar computations for horizontal and vertical vergence in humans

By Hiroyuki Mitsudo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorizontal and vertical vergence eye movements play a central role in binocular coordination. Neurophysiological studies suggest that cortical and subcortical regions in animals and humans are involved in horizontal vergence. However, little is known about the extent to which the neural mechanism underlying vertical vergence overlaps with that of horizontal vergence....

T cell differentiation in SjÃ¶gren syndrome is regulated by TOX

New evidence indicates that expression of the thymocyte selection-associated high mobility group box (TOX) protein is involved in differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells into T follicular helper (TFH) cells in primary SjÃ¶gren syndrome (pSS). The results suggest that targetingÂ TOX expression via a Janus kinase (JAK)"“signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway might have therapeutic potential in pSS.
A sequence-based global map of regulatory activity for deciphering human genetics

Epigenomic profiling has enabled large-scale identification of regulatory elements, yet we still lack a systematic mapping from any sequence or variant to regulatory activities. We address this challenge with Sei, a framework for integrating human genetics data with sequence information to discover the regulatory basis of traits and diseases. Sei learns a vocabulary of regulatory activities, called sequence classes, using a deep learning model that predicts 21,907 chromatin profiles across >1,300 cell lines and tissues. Sequence classes provide a global classification and quantification of sequence and variant effects based on diverse regulatory activities, such as cell type-specific enhancer functions. These predictions are supported by tissue-specific expression, expression quantitative trait loci and evolutionary constraint data. Furthermore, sequence classes enable characterization of the tissue-specific, regulatory architecture of complex traits and generate mechanistic hypotheses for individual regulatory pathogenic mutations. We provide Sei as a resource to elucidate the regulatory basis of human health and disease.
The RETA Benchmark for Retinal Vascular Tree Analysis

Topological and geometrical analysis of retinal blood vessels could be a cost-effective way to detect various common diseases. Automated vessel segmentation and vascular tree analysis models require powerful generalization capability in clinical applications. In this work, we constructed a novel benchmark RETA with 81 labelled vessel masks aiming to facilitate retinal vessel analysis. A semi-automated coarse-to-fine workflow was proposed for vessel annotation task. During database construction, we strived to control inter-annotator and intra-annotator variability by means of multi-stage annotation and label disambiguation on self-developed dedicated software. In addition to binary vessel masks, we obtained other types of annotations including artery/vein masks, vascular skeletons, bifurcations, trees and abnormalities. Subjective and objective quality validations of the annotated vessel masks demonstrated significantly improved quality over the existing open datasets. Our annotation software is also made publicly available serving the purpose of pixel-level vessel visualization. Researchers could develop vessel segmentation algorithms and evaluate segmentation performance using RETA. Moreover, it might promote the study of cross-modality tubular structure segmentation and analysis.
Rhoptry secretion system structure and priming in Plasmodium falciparum revealed using in situ cryo-electron tomography

Apicomplexan parasites secrete contents of the rhoptries, club-shaped organelles in the apical region, into host cells to permit their invasion and establishment of infection. The rhoptry secretory apparatus (RSA), which is critical for rhoptry secretion, was recently discovered in Toxoplasma and Cryptosporidium. It is unknown whether a similar molecular machinery exists in the malaria parasite Plasmodium. In this study, we use in situ cryo-electron tomography to investigate the rhoptry secretion system in P. falciparum merozoites. We identify the presence of an RSA at the cell apex and a morphologically distinct apical vesicle docking the tips of the two rhoptries to the RSA. We also discover two additional rhoptry organizations that lack the apical vesicle. Using subtomogram averaging, we reveal different conformations of the RSA structure corresponding to different rhoptry organizations. Our results highlight previously unknown steps in the process of rhoptry secretion and indicate a regulatory role for the conserved apical vesicle in host invasion by apicomplexan parasites.
Functional landscapes of POLE and POLD1 mutations in checkpoint blockade-dependent antitumor immunity

Defects in pathways governing genomic fidelity have been linked to improved response to immune checkpoint blockade therapy (ICB). Pathogenic POLE/POLD1 mutations can cause hypermutation, yet how diverse mutations in POLE/POLD1 influence antitumor immunity following ICB is unclear. Here, we comprehensively determined the effect of POLE/POLD1 mutations in ICB and elucidated the mechanistic impact of these mutations on tumor immunity. Murine syngeneic tumors harboring Pole/Pold1 functional mutations displayed enhanced antitumor immunity and were sensitive to ICB. Patients with POLE/POLD1 mutated tumors harboring telltale mutational signatures respond better to ICB than patients harboring wild-type or signature-negative tumors. A mutant POLE/D1 function-associated signature-based model outperformed several traditional approaches for identifying POLE/POLD1 mutated patients that benefit from ICB. Strikingly, the spectrum of mutational signatures correlates with the biochemical features of neoantigens. Alterations that cause POLE/POLD1 function-associated signatures generate T cell receptor (TCR)-contact residues with increased hydrophobicity, potentially facilitating T cell recognition. Altogether, the functional landscapes of POLE/POLD1 mutations shape immunotherapy efficacy.
Democratizing plant genomics to accelerate global food production

Building on the fundamental discoveries of Mendel, plant genomics has had a major role in advancing the genetic improvement of crops worldwide, particularly in developed economies where the technologies are easily accessible. From cumbersome to more miniaturized high-throughput sequencing technologies, the field continues to evolve, providing vast opportunities for studying plant genomes with varying levels of complexity and potential real-life applications.
SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
Whole-genome sequencing reveals de-novo mutations associated with nonsyndromic cleft lip/palate

The majority (85%) of nonsyndromic cleft lip with or without cleft palate (nsCL/P) cases occur sporadically, suggesting a role for de novo mutations (DNMs) in the etiology of nsCL/P. To identify high impact protein-altering DNMs that contribute to the risk of nsCL/P, we conducted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analyses in 130 African case-parent trios (affected probands and unaffected parents). We identified 162 high confidence protein-altering DNMs some of which are based on available evidence, contribute to the risk of nsCL/P. These include novel protein-truncating DNMs in the ACTL6A, ARHGAP10, MINK1, TMEM5 and TTN genes; as well as missense variants in ACAN, DHRS3, DLX6, EPHB2, FKBP10, KMT2D, RECQL4, SEMA3C, SEMA4D, SHH, TP63, and TULP4. Many of these protein-altering DNMs were predicted to be pathogenic. Analysis using mouse transcriptomics data showed that some of these genes are expressed during the development of primary and secondary palate. Gene-set enrichment analysis of the protein-altering DNMs identified palatal development and neural crest migration among the few processes that were significantly enriched. These processes are directly involved in the etiopathogenesis of clefting. The analysis of the coding sequence in the WGS data provides more evidence of the opportunity for novel findings in the African genome.
Directed cell migration towards softer environments

How cells sense tissue stiffness to guide cell migration is a fundamental question in development, fibrosis and cancer. Although durotaxis-cell migration towards increasing substrate stiffness-is well established, it remains unknown whether individual cells can migrate towards softer environments. Here, using microfabricated stiffness gradients, we describe the directed migration of U-251MG glioma cells towards less stiff regions. This 'negative durotaxis' does not coincide with changes in canonical mechanosensitive signalling or actomyosin contractility. Instead, as predicted by the motor"“clutch-based model, migration occurs towards areas of 'optimal stiffness', where cells can generate maximal traction. In agreement with this model, negative durotaxis is selectively disrupted and even reversed by the partial inhibition of actomyosin contractility. Conversely, positive durotaxis can be switched to negative by lowering the optimal stiffness by the downregulation of talin-a key clutch component. Our results identify the molecular mechanism driving context-dependent positive or negative durotaxis, determined by a cell's contractile and adhesive machinery.
SOD1 gains pro-oxidant activity upon aberrant oligomerization: change in enzymatic activity by intramolecular disulfide bond cleavage

Copper-zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD1) has been proposed as one of the causative proteins of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The accumulation of non-native conformers, oligomers, and aggregates of SOD1 in motor neurons is considered responsible for this disease. However, it remains unclear which specific feature of these species induces the onset of ALS. In this study, we showed that disulfide-linked oligomers of denatured SOD1 exhibit pro-oxidant activity. Substituting all the cysteine residues in the free thiol state with serine resulted in the loss of both the propensity to oligomerize and the increase in pro-oxidant activity after denaturation. In contrast, these cysteine mutants oligomerized and acquired the pro-oxidant activity after denaturation in the presence of a reductant that cleaves the intramolecular disulfide bond. These results indicate that one of the toxicities of SOD1 oligomers is the pro-oxidant activity induced by scrambling of the disulfide bonds. Small oligomers such as dimers and trimers exhibit stronger pro-oxidant activity than large oligomers and aggregates, consistent with the trend of the cytotoxicity of oligomers and aggregates reported in previous studies. We propose that the cleavage of the intramolecular disulfide bond accompanied by the oligomerization reduces the substrate specificity of SOD1, leading to the non-native enzymatic activity.
An amphibious artificial vision system with a panoramic visual field

Biological visual systems have inspired the development of various artificial visual systems including those based on human eyes (terrestrial environment), insect eyes (terrestrial environment) and fish eyes (aquatic environment). However, attempts to develop systems for both terrestrial and aquatic environments remain limited, and bioinspired electronic eyes are restricted in their maximum field of view to a hemispherical field of view (around 180Â°). Here we report the development of an amphibious artificial vision system with a panoramic visual field inspired by the functional and anatomical structure of the compound eyes of a fiddler crab. We integrate a microlens array with a graded refractive index and a flexible comb-shaped silicon photodiode array on a spherical structure. The microlenses have a flat surface and maintain their focal length regardless of changes in the external refractive index between air and water. The comb-shaped image sensor arrays on the spherical substrate exhibit an extremely wide field of view covering almost the entire spherical geometry. We illustrate the capabilities of our system via optical simulations and imaging demonstrations in both air and water.
Automated sequence-based annotation and interpretation of the human genome

A machine-learning model produces summarized sequence representations of genomic regulatory activity, and provides a functional view of regulatory DNA variation in the human genome, with the aim of better understanding the role of sequence variation in health and disease. Concerted efforts to profile, harmonize and catalog molecular activity across the...
The heritability of BMI varies across the range of BMI-a heritability curve analysis in a twin cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The heritability of traits such as body mass index (BMI), a measure of obesity, is generally estimated using family and twin studies, and increasingly by molecular genetic approaches. These studies generally assume that genetic effects are uniform across all trait values, yet there is emerging evidence that this may not always be the case.
Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements

Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
Metabolic Messengers: endocannabinoids

Endocannabinoid signalling is considered one of the most important modulatory systems in a whole organism. Research has yielded great insight on the mechanisms that link endocannabinoids and metabolic functions. Here, we provide a brief overview of the metabolic roles of endocannabinoids in tissue, cellular and subcellular-dependent mechanisms. In general, we point out how the central and peripheral control of body energy metabolism likely represents the main function of type-1 cannabinoid receptors. More specifically, we focus on recent advances underlying mechanisms of endocannabinoid control of cell metabolism through the modulation of the functions of specific organelles. While highlighting a historical summary and summarizing past discoveries, this short review aims at proposing future open questions for a field that does not stop surprising researchers with unexpected and exciting discoveries.
Author Correction: Foot"“ankle therapeutic exercise program can improve gait speed in people with diabetic neuropathy: a randomized controlled trial

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11745-0, published online 09 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2. In the columns 'Intervention Group' and 'Control Group', the mean and standard deviation values were reported, instead of the estimated mean and standard error values. The original Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below. As a result, in the Supplementary Tables file, Table 1 contained the same errors.
Elastic mechanics solution of thermal expansion of bi-material curved beam and its application to negative thermal expansion metamaterials

Thermal stress impacts various engineering fields significantly, such as aerospace and precision instruments. This adverse effect can be greatly reduced, if not eliminated, by the application of micro-thermal expansion materials, and bi-material beams are widely utilized in the design of micro-thermal expansion structures, thereby exhibiting great application potentials. The elasticity solution of bi-material curved beam under free thermal expansion has been proposed by scholars. Based on this solution, the simplified form is proposed in this paper, and extended to the case where the rotation angles at both ends of the circular arc are constrained under thermal loads. Besides, the geometric parameters and the nonlinear problems of the thermal expansion of bi-material curved beam are analyzed. In addition, a novel type of negative thermal expansion material has been designed by applying the bi-material curved beam to the tetra chiral and anti-tetra chiral materials. The proposed material has greater negative thermal expansion effect than the traditional tetra and anti-tetra chiral materials that are with straight beams.
Nocturnal habits of circulating tumor cells

The release of breast cancer cells into the circulation occurs mostly during rest — a surprising discovery that may help researchers to better study and target cancer metastasis. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. For tumors to spread, they must enter the bloodstream...
Enhanced leaf turnover and nitrogen recycling sustain CO fertilization effect on tree-ring growth

Whether increased photosynthates under elevated atmospheric CO2 could translate into sustained biomass accumulation in forest trees remains uncertain. Here we demonstrate how tree radial growth is closely linked to litterfall dynamics, which enhances nitrogen recycling to support a sustained effect of CO2 fertilization on tree-ring growth. Our ten-year observations in two alpine treeline forests indicated that annual (or seasonal) stem radial increments generally had a positive relationship with the previous year’s (or season’s) litterfall and its associated nitrogen return and resorption. Annual tree-ring width, annual litterfall and annual nitrogen return and resorption all showed an increasing trend during 2007–2017, and most of the variations were explained by elevated atmospheric CO2 rather than climate change. Similar patterns were found in the longer time series of tree-ring width index from 1986–2017. The regional representativeness of our observed patterns was confirmed by the literature data of six other tree species at 11 treeline sites over the Tibetan Plateau. Enhanced nitrogen recycling through increased litterfall under elevated atmospheric CO2 supports a general increasing trend of tree-ring growth in recent decades, especially in cold and nitrogen-poor environments.
