ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Antenna movements as a function of odorants' biological value in honeybees (Apis mellifera L.)

By Hanna CholÃ©
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honeybees, the antennae are highly mobile sensory organs that express scanning movements in various behavioral contexts and toward many stimuli, especially odorants. The rules underlying these movements are still unclear. Using a motion-capture system, we analyzed bees' antennal responses to a panel of pheromonal and other biologically relevant odorants. We...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Topological quantum materials for energy conversion and storage

Topological quantum materials (TQMs) have symmetry-protected band structures with useful electronic properties that have applications in information, sensing, energy and other technologies. In the past 10"‰years, applications of TQMs in the fields of energy conversion and storage, including water splitting, ethanol electro-oxidation, batteries, supercapacitors and relative energy-efficient devices, have attracted increasing attention. The quantum states in TQMs provide a stable electron bath with high electronic conductivity and carrier mobility, long lifetime and readily determined spin states, making TQMs an ideal platform for understanding surface reactions and looking for highly efficient materials for energy conversion and storage. In this Perspective, we present an overview of recent progress in topological quantum catalysis. We describe the open problems and the potential applications of TQMs in water splitting, batteries, supercapacitors and other prospects in energy conversion and storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Trypsin is a coordinate regulator of N and P nutrients in marine phytoplankton

Trypsin is best known as a digestive enzyme in animals, but remains unexplored in phytoplankton, the major primary producers in the ocean. Here we report the prevalence of trypsin genes in global ocean phytoplankton and significant influences of environmental nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) on their expression. Using CRISPR/Cas9 mediated-knockout and overexpression analyses, we further reveal that a trypsin in Phaeodactylum tricornutum (PtTryp2) functions to repress N acquisition, but its expression decreases under N-deficiency to promote N acquisition. On the contrary, PtTryp2 promotes phosphate uptake per se, and its expression increases under P-deficiency to further reinforce P acquisition. Furthermore, PtTryp2 knockout led to amplitude magnification of the nitrate and phosphate uptake 'seesaw', whereas PtTryp2 overexpression dampened it, linking PtTryp2 to stabilizing N:P stoichiometry. Our data demonstrate that PtTryp2 is a coordinate regulator of N:P stoichiometric homeostasis. The study opens a window for deciphering how phytoplankton adapt to nutrient-variable marine environments.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

How did Mendel arrive at his discoveries?

There are few historical records concerning Gregor Johann Mendel and his work, so theories abound concerning his motivation. These theories range from Fisher's view that Mendel was testing a fully formed previous theory of inheritance to Olby's view that Mendel was not interested in inheritance at all, whereas textbooks often state his motivation was to understand inheritance. In this Perspective, we review current ideas about how Mendel arrived at his discoveries and then discuss an alternative scenario based on recently discovered historical sources that support the suggestion that Mendel's fundamental research on the inheritance of traits emerged from an applied plant breeding program. Mendel recognized the importance of the new cell theory; understanding of the formation of reproductive cells and the process of fertilization explained his segregation ratios. This interest was probably encouraged by his friendship with Johann Nave, whose untimely death preceded Mendel's first 1865 lecture by a few months. This year is the 200th anniversary of Mendel's birth, presenting a timely opportunity to revisit the events in his life that led him to undertake his seminal research. We review existing ideas on how Mendel made his discoveries, before presenting more recent evidence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ALBA proteins confer thermotolerance through stabilizing HSF messenger RNAs in cytoplasmic granules

High temperature is one of the major environmental stresses affecting plant growth and fitness. Heat stress transcription factors (HSFs) play critical roles in regulating the expression of heat-responsive genes. However, how HSFs are regulated remains obscure. Here, we show that ALBA4, ALBA5 and ALBA6, which phase separate into stress granules (SGs) and processing bodies (PBs) under heat stress, directly bind selected messenger RNAs, including HSF mRNAs, and recruit them into SGs and PBs to protect them from degradation under heat stress in Arabidopsis. The alba456 triple mutants, but not single and double mutants, display pleiotropic developmental defects and hypersensitivity to heat stress. Mutations in XRN4, a cytoplasmic 5"² to 3"² exoribonuclease, can rescue the observed developmental and heat-sensitive phenotypes of alba456 seedlings. Our study reveals a new layer of regulation for HSFs whereby HSF mRNAs are stabilized by redundant action of ALBA proteins in SGs and PBs for plant thermotolerance.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Biol#Apis
Nature.com

Missing eddy feedback may explain weak signal-to-noise ratios in climate predictions

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 57 (2022) Cite this article. The signal-to-noise paradox that climate models are better at predicting the real world than their own ensemble forecast members highlights a serious and currently unresolved model error, adversely affecting climate predictions and introducing uncertainty into climate projections. By computing the magnitude of feedback between transient eddies and large-scale flow anomalies in multiple seasonal forecast systems, this study shows that current systems underestimate this positive eddy feedback, and that this deficiency is strongly linked to weak signal-to-noise ratios in ensemble mean predictions. Improved eddy feedback is further shown to be linked to greater teleconnection strength between the El NiÃ±o Southern Oscillation and the Arctic Oscillation and to stronger predictable signals. We also present a technique to estimate the potential gain in skill that may come from eliminating eddy feedback deficiency, showing that skill could double in some extratropical regions, significantly improving predictions of the Arctic Oscillation.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements

Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Deciphering the regulatory logic of a chromatin domain boundary

The boundaries of chromatin domains have an important role in genome organization and regulation. A comprehensive genetic dissection of a domain boundary in vivo provides insights into how boundary elements function and cooperate to mediate insulation between chromatin domains. Vertebrate genomes are organized into topologically associating domains (TADs), which are...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhanced leaf turnover and nitrogen recycling sustain CO fertilization effect on tree-ring growth

Whether increased photosynthates under elevated atmospheric CO2 could translate into sustained biomass accumulation in forest trees remains uncertain. Here we demonstrate how tree radial growth is closely linked to litterfall dynamics, which enhances nitrogen recycling to support a sustained effect of CO2 fertilization on tree-ring growth. Our ten-year observations in two alpine treeline forests indicated that annual (or seasonal) stem radial increments generally had a positive relationship with the previous year’s (or season’s) litterfall and its associated nitrogen return and resorption. Annual tree-ring width, annual litterfall and annual nitrogen return and resorption all showed an increasing trend during 2007–2017, and most of the variations were explained by elevated atmospheric CO2 rather than climate change. Similar patterns were found in the longer time series of tree-ring width index from 1986–2017. The regional representativeness of our observed patterns was confirmed by the literature data of six other tree species at 11 treeline sites over the Tibetan Plateau. Enhanced nitrogen recycling through increased litterfall under elevated atmospheric CO2 supports a general increasing trend of tree-ring growth in recent decades, especially in cold and nitrogen-poor environments.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Thermodynamically-guided machine learning modelling for predicting the glass-forming ability of bulk metallic glasses

Glass-forming ability (GFA) of bulk metallic glasses (BMGs) is a determinant parameter which has been significantly studied. GFA improvements could be achieved through trial-and-error experiments, as a tedious work, or by using developed predicting tools. Machine-Learning (ML) has been used as a promising method to predict the properties of BMGs by removing the barriers in the way of its alloy design. This article aims to develop a ML-based method for predicting the maximum critical diameter (Dmax) of BMGs as a factor of their glass-forming ability. The main result is that the random forest method can be used as a sustainable model (R2"‰="‰92%) for predicting glass-forming ability. Also, adding characteristic temperatures to the model will increase the accuracy and efficiency of the developed model. Comparing the measured and predicted values of Dmax for a set of newly developed BMGs indicated that the model is reliable and can be truly used for predicting the GFA of BMGs.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

A geospatial inventory of regulatory information for wine protected designations of origin in Europe

The Wine Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) label is a European quality scheme that protects high quality wines by linking them to legally defined geographic areas and a set of specific production practices. Because of the tight relation between PDO wines and the specifications defined in the official regulatory documents, these products are highly susceptible to changes in climatic, environmental, or socioeconomic conditions. However, the content of these regulatory documents has never been systematically analysed and summarized in a single dataset. Here, we present the first geospatial inventory that organizes regulatory information about the 1177 wine PDO in Europe based on the documents from the official EU geographical indication register. It includes essential legal information that defines the wine PDO such as the geographic boundaries, authorized cultivars and maximum yields. This inventory opens new possibilities for researchers to accurately assess, compare and map the regulatory information in each wine region at an unprecedented level of detail, supporting decision makers in developing adaptation strategies for the preservation of PDO wine regions.
DRINKS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Superconducting quantum interference at the atomic scale

In the version of this article initially published, there was a typographical error in the x-axis label of Fig. 1b, where the label now reading "Impurity"“superconductor coupling" originally appeared as "Impurity"“semiconductor coupling." The figure has been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Don't TOR at the TOP

Regulation of organ growth involves multiple pathways that coordinate cell number and size in a process that is highly dependent on nutrient supply and energy levels. The simplicity of the Arabidopsis root tip provides a suitable model for the genetic dissection of plant organ growth regulation. The authors identified TOPOISOMERASE1Î±...
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

Apple mixed reality glasses to feature Samsung Micro OLED displays

Apple’s AR/VR headset is one of the most talked-about devices of the year, even though it’s not official. Several trusted sources indicate that Apple will start manufacturing the mixed reality glasses in the coming months, with a launch date coming in early 2023. The commercial release should start a few months after the January 2023 launch event that Apple has yet to confirm.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Can a computer think like a baby?

Artificial intelligence systems have struggled to understand common-sense laws of the physical world, even though this 'intuitive physics' is rapidly acquired by young humans. Piloto et al. demonstrate that a deep learning system closely modelled on infant cognition outperforms the more traditional 'learning from scratch' systems. In 1950, Alan Turing...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Medical domain knowledge in domain-agnostic generative AI

The text-guided diffusion model GLIDE (Guided Language to Image Diffusion for Generation and Editing) is the state of the art in text-to-image generative artificial intelligence (AI). GLIDE has rich representations, but medical applications of this model have not been systematically explored. If GLIDE had useful medical knowledge, it could be used for medical image analysis tasks, a domain in which AI systems are still highly engineered towards a single use-case. Here we show that the publicly available GLIDE model has reasonably strong representations of key topics in cancer research and oncology, in particular the general style of histopathology images and multiple facets of diseases, pathological processes and laboratory assays. However, GLIDE seems to lack useful representations of the style and content of radiology data. Our findings demonstrate that domain-agnostic generative AI models can learn relevant medical concepts without explicit training. Thus, GLIDE and similar models might be useful for medical image processing tasks in the future - particularly with additional domain-specific fine-tuning.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Periodically taken photographs reveal the effect of pollinator insects on seed set in lotus flowers

Understanding of pollination systems is an important topic for evolutionary ecology, food production, and biodiversity conservation. However, it is difficult to grasp the whole picture of an individual system, because the activity of pollinators fluctuates depending on the flowering period and time of day. In order to reveal effective pollinator taxa and timing of visitation to the reproductive success of plants under the complex biological interactions and fluctuating abiotic factors, we developed an automatic system to take photographs at 5-s intervals to get near-complete flower visitation by pollinators during the entire flowering period of selected flowers of Nelumbo nucifera and track the reproductive success of the same flowers until fruiting. Bee visits during the early morning hours of 05:00"“07:59 on the second day of flowering under optimal temperatures with no rainfall or strong winds contributed strongly to seed set, with possible indirect negative effects by predators of the pollinators. Our results indicate the availability of periodic and consecutive photography system in clarifying the plant-pollinator interaction and its consequence to reproductive success of the plant. Further development is required to build a monitoring system to collect higher-resolution time-lapse images and automatically identify visiting insect species in the natural environment.
GARDENING
Nature.com

DeepMind AI learns simple physics like a baby

Neural network could be a step towards programs for studying how human infants learn. You have full access to this article via your institution. Inspired by research into how infants learn, computer scientists have created a program that can learn simple physical rules about the behaviour of objects — and express surprise when they seem to violate those rules. The results were published on 11 July in Nature Human Behaviour1.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy