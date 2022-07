Households’ financial resilience will be eroded over the coming year as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens, according to economic modelling.In a year’s time, the areas of Britain where fewest people have enough money left at the end of the month will include Yorkshire and the Humber (6.7 per cent), the North East of England (7 per cent), Wales (8.1 per cent), the East Midlands (8.7 per cent) and the West Midlands (9.2 per cent), it was suggested.The figures were released in the Hargreaves Lansdown savings and resilience barometer, produced with Oxford Economics.Researchers used official data for the modelling, including the Wealth...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO