Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today issued a health advisory for sensitive populations due to anticipated high levels of smoke from fireworks. Fireworks may be used in the City of Lincoln from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3, and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4. The LLCHD Air Quality Program typically observes periodic high levels of particulate air pollution from the evening of July 3 through the morning of July 5. During those times, Lincoln’s Air Quality Index (AQI) often reaches peak levels that are unhealthy for everyone, but are especially unhealthy for people with heart disease, asthma, or other respiratory conditions like COPD.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO