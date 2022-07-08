ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from July 11 through 17:

Monday, July 11

  • Aging Partners foot clinic, Northeast Senior Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7151) – 9 a.m.
  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Color and create class, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Qigong Zoom class – 10 a.m.
  • Musical performance by pianist Deb Hoggatt, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Patriotic craft activity, Lake Street Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Blood pressure clinic by CHI Health, Firth Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • “Functional Foods” presentation by Aging Partners Nutrition, Belmont Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.
  • Music BINGO with Elliott Piper, Firth Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
  • Dance for Life Zoom class – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior coloring, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Introduction to Spanish class, Downtown Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
  • Exercise with Mitzi, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Painting demonstration by Garry DeFreece, Downtown Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
  • Pitch, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Craft project, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.
  • Stepping On: Building Confidence and Reducing Falls workshop, Eastmont Towers (Seasons Building) – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Caregiver support group, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Chair Yoga, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 9 a.m.
  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Aging Partners Senior Health Clinic (foot care only), Vermeer Education Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7506) – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Nia Dance senior fitness class, Asian Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Nutrition presentation by center manager Linh Bui (presentation and material in Vietnamese), Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Food Bank of Lincoln’s “Lincoln Fresh” food truck, Asian Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Music BINGO with Elliott Piper, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • “Savvy Shopping” presentation by Aging Partners Nutrition, Hickman Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • “Gardening Surprises” presentation by the Grateful Growers, Northeast Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Environmental health discussion led by Conservation Nebraska, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 14

  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Card Club (card games), Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Musical performance by Tim Javorsky, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Musical performance by The Quarter Notes, Lake Street Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level II), First United Methodist Church – 10:30 a.m.
  • Low-impact fitness class, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Music BINGO with Elliott Piper, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Chair exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • “Savvy Shopping” presentation by Aging Partners Nutrition, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Lincoln City Libraries Bookmobile, Lake Street Senior Center – noon
  • “Safe Cleaning Products” presentation by Conservation Nebraska Common Ground, Northeast Senior Center – noon
  • Presentation by Terry Wagner, Lancaster County Sheriff, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.

Friday, July 15

  • Aging Partners Resource Event featuring Aging Partners foot clinic (appointments required by calling 402-416-7693), Malcolm Village Hall – 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Game day, Lake Street Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Card Club, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Musical performance by Chris Sayre, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Popcorn and a movie, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.

Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):

Asian Senior Center (402-477-3446): (third Wednesday of each month only) at 10 a.m.

Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon

Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon

Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.

Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Location addresses:

Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.

Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.

Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.

Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.

Eastmont Towers (Seasons Building), 6305 “O” St.

Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr.

First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.

Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.

Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.

Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.

Malcolm Village Hall, 137 E. 2nd St., in Malcolm

Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St.

For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for July 8

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 33 with 25 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 8 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: elevated yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Downtown Streetscape Project Open House July 12

The public is invited to attend the Downtown Corridors project open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St. Participants will be introduced to the project and have the opportunity to provide input on initial streetscape concepts for segments of “O”, Ninth and 10th streets downtown. No formal presentation is planned.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow for Fifth Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a fifth week. Most key indicators have showed a slight decrease over the past week. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Vine Street to Temporarily Close for Tree Removal

Beginning Monday, July 11, the eastbound lane of Vine Street from North 66th to North 68th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree removal. Homes in the area can be accessed using the westbound lane of Vine Street from North 70th Street. The sidewalk on the south side of the street in this area will also be closed. This project is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, July 12.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Hickman, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
City
Bennet, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Society
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Has One More Death From COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 1, a man in his 80s who was vaccinated and not hospitalized. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 31 with 20 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and11 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Open House for South Lincoln Intersections Project set for June 30

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) invites the public to an open house Thursday, June 30, regarding planned intersection improvements at South 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Southwest High School gym, 7001 South 14th Street. The public may park in the main parking lot and enter the building using the school's front doors.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Issues Air Quality Advisory

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today issued a health advisory for sensitive populations due to anticipated high levels of smoke from fireworks. Fireworks may be used in the City of Lincoln from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3, and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4. The LLCHD Air Quality Program typically observes periodic high levels of particulate air pollution from the evening of July 3 through the morning of July 5. During those times, Lincoln’s Air Quality Index (AQI) often reaches peak levels that are unhealthy for everyone, but are especially unhealthy for people with heart disease, asthma, or other respiratory conditions like COPD.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Seniors#Gardening#Charity#Northeast Senior Center#Chi Health#Aging Partners Nutrition#Spanish#Bennet Senior Center
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Announce Arrest in Stabbing | 1300 block N 27th St

Thanks to multiple tips from community members, Lincoln Police Department investigators and the Fugitive Task Force found Steven A. Alexander this morning in an apartment on N 31st Street and Folkways Blvd. Alexander was arrested without incident on a warrant for 1st degree Assault, Manslaughter and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony for the July 1, 2022, stabbing death of 26-year-old Austin Gress of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Release Name of Crash Victim | 37th & O Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred at 37th & O Street on Saturday, July 2, 2022. A gray Ford Focus was traveling westbound on O Street when it crossed the center median and struck a silver Subaru Forrester traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. The collision pushed the Subaru into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler. The two occupants of the Chrysler were treated at the scene and released.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Urges Proper Disposal of Fireworks Debris

Collection of unused fireworks and ammunition, and Oak Lake Firework Cleanup is July 5. Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful (KLLCB) and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) encourage residents to dispose of unused fireworks and fireworks debris properly and safely following Independence Day celebrations. The public’s efforts will help keep waste haulers and City landfill staff safe from injury and protect local waterways.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Awarded $400,000 for Biochar Initiative

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Bloomberg Philanthropies today announced that Lincoln will receive up to $400,000 in funding and technical support for a project to turn wood waste into biochar, a charcoal-like substance that can be used as a beneficial soil amendment. Lincoln is one of seven cities in the U.S. and Europe chosen to develop a biochar project that was first successfully demonstrated in Stockholm, Sweden, the winner of the 2014 Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Mayors Challenge.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Charities
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Vaccine For Younger Children Available Soon

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that it will partner with local pediatric and family practices to offer COVID-19 vaccine to younger children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 and younger. LLCHD received its...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run Crash | 37th & O Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 37th & O Street on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 9:26 p.m. The investigation determined a gray Ford was traveling westbound on O Street when it crossed the center median and struck a gray Subaru traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. The collision pushed the Subaru into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Juneteenth Celebrations June 18, 25

The Parks and Recreation Department and Clyde Malone Community Center invite the public to Juneteenth celebrations this month. The events are as follows:. The Clyde Malone Community Center will host an event from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at Trago Park, 2100 “U” Street. The event will feature food, a vintage car show, live entertainment, DJ Swift and more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Gives Update on Three Street Projects

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today provided updates on three street projects. The projects are as follows:. A Lincoln on the Move street investment project to enhance Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets is on schedule for completion by December. The project includes new pavement, one new lane in each direction with a raised center median, new roundabouts at South 44th, South 48th and South 52nd streets, new water main, new sanitary sewer, box culvert drainage extensions, new sidewalks with curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities compliance, and utility work. Seeding is scheduled for spring 2023.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
365
Followers
994
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy