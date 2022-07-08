Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events
Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from July 11 through 17:
Monday, July 11
- Aging Partners foot clinic, Northeast Senior Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7151) – 9 a.m.
- Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Color and create class, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Qigong Zoom class – 10 a.m.
- Musical performance by pianist Deb Hoggatt, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Patriotic craft activity, Lake Street Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Blood pressure clinic by CHI Health, Firth Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- “Functional Foods” presentation by Aging Partners Nutrition, Belmont Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.
- Music BINGO with Elliott Piper, Firth Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
- Dance for Life Zoom class – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12
- Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Senior coloring, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- Introduction to Spanish class, Downtown Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
- Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
- Exercise with Mitzi, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Painting demonstration by Garry DeFreece, Downtown Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
- Pitch, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
- Craft project, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
- Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.
- Stepping On: Building Confidence and Reducing Falls workshop, Eastmont Towers (Seasons Building) – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Caregiver support group, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
- Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Chair Yoga, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 9 a.m.
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Aging Partners Senior Health Clinic (foot care only), Vermeer Education Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7506) – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Nia Dance senior fitness class, Asian Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- Nutrition presentation by center manager Linh Bui (presentation and material in Vietnamese), Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Food Bank of Lincoln’s “Lincoln Fresh” food truck, Asian Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Music BINGO with Elliott Piper, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- “Savvy Shopping” presentation by Aging Partners Nutrition, Hickman Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- “Gardening Surprises” presentation by the Grateful Growers, Northeast Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Environmental health discussion led by Conservation Nebraska, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
- Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Card Club (card games), Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Musical performance by Tim Javorsky, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Musical performance by The Quarter Notes, Lake Street Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level II), First United Methodist Church – 10:30 a.m.
- Low-impact fitness class, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Music BINGO with Elliott Piper, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Chair exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- “Savvy Shopping” presentation by Aging Partners Nutrition, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
- Lincoln City Libraries Bookmobile, Lake Street Senior Center – noon
- “Safe Cleaning Products” presentation by Conservation Nebraska Common Ground, Northeast Senior Center – noon
- Presentation by Terry Wagner, Lancaster County Sheriff, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
Friday, July 15
- Aging Partners Resource Event featuring Aging Partners foot clinic (appointments required by calling 402-416-7693), Malcolm Village Hall – 9 to 11 a.m.
- Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Game day, Lake Street Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Card Club, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- Musical performance by Chris Sayre, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Popcorn and a movie, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
- Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.
Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):
Asian Senior Center (402-477-3446): (third Wednesday of each month only) at 10 a.m.
Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon
Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon
Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.
Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Location addresses:
Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.
Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.
Eastmont Towers (Seasons Building), 6305 “O” St.
Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr.
First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.
Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.
Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.
Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Malcolm Village Hall, 137 E. 2nd St., in Malcolm
Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St.
For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.
