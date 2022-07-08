ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerro Gordo County, IA

Minnesota man arrested after three-county vehicle pursuit through north-central Iowa

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY — A St. Paul Minnesota man has been arrested after a pursuit through three north-central Iowa counties Wednesday that reached speeds of 126 miles per hour. A criminal complaint states 31-year-old Paul Brooks...

