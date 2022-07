SALEM – The Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) presents an exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of the. late fashion designer Patrick Kelly, whose meteoric rise in fashion remains unprecedented. Rooted in expressions of love and joy and inspired by his experiences growing up in the American South, Kelly’s fearless yet lighthearted designs pushed racial and cultural boundaries. First presented by the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2014, and reconstituted for presentation at the de Young, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco in 2021, Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love is on view at PEM through November 6, 2022.

