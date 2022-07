Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes they even run on four legs. Such is the case with Bane, one of Opelika Police Department’s most determined officers. Bane is a part of the Opelika Police K9 Unit, a Belgian Malinois said to have a quirky personality and a rock-solid work ethic. He is also currently in the semifinals for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. He is one of three dogs from across the country competing for the top spot in the Law Enforcement and Detection Dog category. If he wins, American Humane will fly both Bane and his handler, Detective Jacob Taylor, to Palm Springs, Calif., for a star-studded awards gala.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO