EC grad Andres named Assistant Volleyball Coach at Navy

Herb McMillan, a Republican candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive, has called on his primary opponent, Jessica Haire to return $90,000 to a Washington developer, Warren Halle. According to her campaign finance reports, many $6,000 donations (maximum allowed by law) were made to her campaign on the same day by members of Halle’s family, companies controlled by Halle, or employees of those companies. Halle is the developer trying to build a large landfill in Odenton that has been stalled for many years. In a candidate forum on Thursday, Haire was asked about the money and the landfill and said it was not in her district (she is the current County Councilwoman for District 7) and was not aware of the landfill or the controversy surrounding it; but vowed to look into it.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO