Waist circumference and risk of Parkinson's disease

By Kye-Yeung Park
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough many studies support the association of obesity with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease (PD), there are limited data regarding the association between abdominal obesity and PD, with mixed findings. The aim of this study was to examine the association of waist circumference (WC) with the risk of PD incidence....

www.nature.com

