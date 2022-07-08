ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Intramuscular delivery of formulated RNA encoding six linked nanobodies is highly protective for exposures to three Botulinum neurotoxin serotypes

By Jean Mukherjee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle domain antibodies (sdAbs), also called nanobodies, have substantial biophysical advantages over conventional antibodies and are increasingly being employed as components of immunotherapeutic agents. One particularly favorable property is the ability to link different sdAbs into heteromultimers. This feature allows production of single molecules capable of simultaneously targeting more than one...

Nature.com

A sequence-based global map of regulatory activity for deciphering human genetics

Epigenomic profiling has enabled large-scale identification of regulatory elements, yet we still lack a systematic mapping from any sequence or variant to regulatory activities. We address this challenge with Sei, a framework for integrating human genetics data with sequence information to discover the regulatory basis of traits and diseases. Sei learns a vocabulary of regulatory activities, called sequence classes, using a deep learning model that predicts 21,907 chromatin profiles across >1,300 cell lines and tissues. Sequence classes provide a global classification and quantification of sequence and variant effects based on diverse regulatory activities, such as cell type-specific enhancer functions. These predictions are supported by tissue-specific expression, expression quantitative trait loci and evolutionary constraint data. Furthermore, sequence classes enable characterization of the tissue-specific, regulatory architecture of complex traits and generate mechanistic hypotheses for individual regulatory pathogenic mutations. We provide Sei as a resource to elucidate the regulatory basis of human health and disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional landscapes of POLE and POLD1 mutations in checkpoint blockade-dependent antitumor immunity

Defects in pathways governing genomic fidelity have been linked to improved response to immune checkpoint blockade therapy (ICB). Pathogenic POLE/POLD1 mutations can cause hypermutation, yet how diverse mutations in POLE/POLD1 influence antitumor immunity following ICB is unclear. Here, we comprehensively determined the effect of POLE/POLD1 mutations in ICB and elucidated the mechanistic impact of these mutations on tumor immunity. Murine syngeneic tumors harboring Pole/Pold1 functional mutations displayed enhanced antitumor immunity and were sensitive to ICB. Patients with POLE/POLD1 mutated tumors harboring telltale mutational signatures respond better to ICB than patients harboring wild-type or signature-negative tumors. A mutant POLE/D1 function-associated signature-based model outperformed several traditional approaches for identifying POLE/POLD1 mutated patients that benefit from ICB. Strikingly, the spectrum of mutational signatures correlates with the biochemical features of neoantigens. Alterations that cause POLE/POLD1 function-associated signatures generate T cell receptor (TCR)-contact residues with increased hydrophobicity, potentially facilitating T cell recognition. Altogether, the functional landscapes of POLE/POLD1 mutations shape immunotherapy efficacy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

ArtSeg-Artifact segmentation and removal in brightfield cell microscopy images without manual pixel-level annotations

Brightfield cell microscopy is a foundational tool in life sciences. The acquired images are prone to contain visual artifacts that hinder downstream analysis, and automatically removing them is therefore of great practical interest. Deep convolutional neural networks are state-of-the-art for image segmentation, but require pixel-level annotations, which are time-consuming to produce. Here, we propose ScoreCAM-U-Net, a pipeline to segment artifactual regions in brightfield images with limited user input. The model is trained using only image-level labels, so the process is faster by orders of magnitude compared to pixel-level annotation, but without substantially sacrificing the segmentation performance. We confirm that artifacts indeed exist with different shapes and sizes in three different brightfield microscopy image datasets, and distort downstream analyses such as nuclei segmentation, morphometry and fluorescence intensity quantification. We then demonstrate that our automated artifact removal ameliorates this problem. Such rapid cleaning of acquired images using the power of deep learning models is likely to become a standard step for all large scale microscopy experiments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sulindac acetohydrazide derivativeÂ attenuates against cisplatin induced organ damage by modulation of antioxidant and inflammatory signaling pathways

This study aimed to explore the mechanisms of action of a sulindac acetohydrazide derivative, N'-(4-dimethylaminobenzylidene)-2-1-(4-(methylsulfinyl) benzylidene)-5-fluoro-2-methyl-1H-inden-3-yl) acetohydrazide, against anticancer drug cisplatin induced organ damage. Using a rodent model, various markers of organ function and signaling pathways were examined and validated by molecular docking studies. The study involves five groups of animals: control, DMSO, CDDP, CDDP"‰+"‰DMFM, and DMFM. Biochemical enzyme activity, histopathology, tissue antioxidant, and oxidative stress markers were examined. RT-PCR and western blot analyses were conducted for the expression of inducible cyclooxygenase enzyme (COX-2), nuclear factor kappa beta (NF-ÎºB), p65, IL-1, TNF-Î±, and inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS). Flow cytometry analysis of CD4"‰+"‰TNF-Î±, CD4"‰+"‰COX-2, and CD4"‰+"‰STAT-3 cells in whole blood was performed. Structural and dynamic behavior of DMFM upon binding with receptor molecule molecular docking and dynamic simulations were performed using bioinformatics tools and software. Treatment with DMFM reversed cisplatin-induced malondialdehyde (MDA) and nitric oxide (NO) induction, whereas the activity of glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and superoxide dismutase (SOD) in the kidney, heart, liver, and brain tissues were increased. DMFM administration normalized plasma levels of biochemical enzymes. We observed a marked decline in CD4"‰+"‰STAT3, TNF-Î±, and COX2 cell populations in whole blood after treatment with DMFM. DMFM downregulated the expression factors related to inflammation at the mRNA and protein levels, i.e., IL-1, TNF-Î±, iNOS, NF-ÎºB, STAT-3, and COX-2. Dynamic simulations and in silico docking data supports the experimental findings. Our experimental and in silico results illustrated that DMFM may affect protective action against cisplatin-induced brain, heart, liver, and kidney damage via reduction of inflammation and ROS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Emerging omicron subvariants BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 are inhibited less efficiently by antibodies

The omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.2 of SARS-CoV-2 have dominated the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2022. In many countries, these viruses are now outcompeted by emerging subvariants, with BA.5 being responsible for the current uptick of cases in Germany. However, it is at present largely unclear whether the "new" omicron subvariants BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 acquired biological traits that allow for more efficient transmission or whether they are less efficiently blocked by antibodies compared to the "old" omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Democratizing plant genomics to accelerate global food production

Building on the fundamental discoveries of Mendel, plant genomics has had a major role in advancing the genetic improvement of crops worldwide, particularly in developed economies where the technologies are easily accessible. From cumbersome to more miniaturized high-throughput sequencing technologies, the field continues to evolve, providing vast opportunities for studying plant genomes with varying levels of complexity and potential real-life applications.
AGRICULTURE
Science
Nature.com

A multi-epitope vaccine designed against blood-stage of malaria: an immunoinformatic and structural approach

Malaria is a complex disease caused by parasites of the genus Plasmodium and is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The most severe form of malaria disease is caused by Plasmodium falciparum. Thus, a combination of different approaches is needed to control malaria. Resistance to first-line drugs and insecticides, on the other hand, makes the need for an effective vaccination more urgent than ever. Because erythrocyte parasites cause the most clinical symptoms, developing a vaccination for this stage of infection might be highly beneficial. In this research, we employed various bioinformatics methods to create an efficient multi-epitope vaccine that induces antibodies against the blood stage of malaria infection. For this purpose, we selected the malaria PfGARP protein as the target here. The B, HTL epitopes, and epitope conservation were predicted. The predicted epitopes (including 5 B and 5 HTL epitopes) were connected using suitable linkers, and the flagellin molecule was used as an adjuvant to improve its immunogenicity. The final construct vaccine with 414 amino acids long was designed. The vaccine's allergenicity, antigenicity, solubility, physicochemical characteristics, 2D and 3D structure modeling, molecular docking, molecular dynamics simulation, in silico cloning, and immunological simulation were tested. In silico immune simulation results showed significantly elevated IgG1 and IgM and T helper cells, INF Î³, IL 2, and B-cell populations after the injection of the designed vaccine. These significant computational analyses indicated that our proposed vaccine candidate might activate suitable immune responses against malaria. However, in vitro and in vivo studies are essential for further validation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The RETA Benchmark for Retinal Vascular Tree Analysis

Topological and geometrical analysis of retinal blood vessels could be a cost-effective way to detect various common diseases. Automated vessel segmentation and vascular tree analysis models require powerful generalization capability in clinical applications. In this work, we constructed a novel benchmark RETA with 81 labelled vessel masks aiming to facilitate retinal vessel analysis. A semi-automated coarse-to-fine workflow was proposed for vessel annotation task. During database construction, we strived to control inter-annotator and intra-annotator variability by means of multi-stage annotation and label disambiguation on self-developed dedicated software. In addition to binary vessel masks, we obtained other types of annotations including artery/vein masks, vascular skeletons, bifurcations, trees and abnormalities. Subjective and objective quality validations of the annotated vessel masks demonstrated significantly improved quality over the existing open datasets. Our annotation software is also made publicly available serving the purpose of pixel-level vessel visualization. Researchers could develop vessel segmentation algorithms and evaluate segmentation performance using RETA. Moreover, it might promote the study of cross-modality tubular structure segmentation and analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Obesity and "obesity-related" cancers: are there body mass index cut-points?

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Despite compelling links between excess body weight and cancer, body mass index (BMI) cut-points, or thresholds above which cancer incidence increased, have not been identified. The objective of this study was to determine if BMI cut-points exist for 14 obesity-related cancers. Subjects/methods. In...
CANCER
Nature.com

T cell differentiation in SjÃ¶gren syndrome is regulated by TOX

New evidence indicates that expression of the thymocyte selection-associated high mobility group box (TOX) protein is involved in differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells into T follicular helper (TFH) cells in primary SjÃ¶gren syndrome (pSS). The results suggest that targetingÂ TOX expression via a Janus kinase (JAK)"“signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway might have therapeutic potential in pSS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabolic Messengers: endocannabinoids

Endocannabinoid signalling is considered one of the most important modulatory systems in a whole organism. Research has yielded great insight on the mechanisms that link endocannabinoids and metabolic functions. Here, we provide a brief overview of the metabolic roles of endocannabinoids in tissue, cellular and subcellular-dependent mechanisms. In general, we point out how the central and peripheral control of body energy metabolism likely represents the main function of type-1 cannabinoid receptors. More specifically, we focus on recent advances underlying mechanisms of endocannabinoid control of cell metabolism through the modulation of the functions of specific organelles. While highlighting a historical summary and summarizing past discoveries, this short review aims at proposing future open questions for a field that does not stop surprising researchers with unexpected and exciting discoveries.
Nature.com

Detachment promotes RA synovial fibroblast survival and invasiveness

Results from a study of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) synovial fibroblasts (SFs, RASFs) have characterized a signalling pathway involved in resistance to detachment-mediated apoptosis (anoikis). This targetable pathway contributes to the aggressive, tumour-like properties of RASFs.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Myosin modulators move forward with FDA approval of mavacamten

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. The US FDA recently approved mavacamten, a first-in-class myosin modulator, for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. By targeting actin mechanobiology, myosin modulators are emerging as important medicines in cardiology. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is the most common genetic heart condition and affects millions worldwide, yet it remains...
HEALTH
Nature.com

The origin of the megakaryocyte

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Studies over the past five years showing megakaryocytes in tissues beyond the bone marrow have led scientists to question the definition and purpose of these cells beyond platelet production. Here, we look to evolutionary biology to understand the roles of megakaryocytes in platelet function and diversity and mammalian fitness.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Trypsin is a coordinate regulator of N and P nutrients in marine phytoplankton

Trypsin is best known as a digestive enzyme in animals, but remains unexplored in phytoplankton, the major primary producers in the ocean. Here we report the prevalence of trypsin genes in global ocean phytoplankton and significant influences of environmental nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) on their expression. Using CRISPR/Cas9 mediated-knockout and overexpression analyses, we further reveal that a trypsin in Phaeodactylum tricornutum (PtTryp2) functions to repress N acquisition, but its expression decreases under N-deficiency to promote N acquisition. On the contrary, PtTryp2 promotes phosphate uptake per se, and its expression increases under P-deficiency to further reinforce P acquisition. Furthermore, PtTryp2 knockout led to amplitude magnification of the nitrate and phosphate uptake 'seesaw', whereas PtTryp2 overexpression dampened it, linking PtTryp2 to stabilizing N:P stoichiometry. Our data demonstrate that PtTryp2 is a coordinate regulator of N:P stoichiometric homeostasis. The study opens a window for deciphering how phytoplankton adapt to nutrient-variable marine environments.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

How To Find Marker Genes in Cell Clusters

The thousands of cells in a biological sample are all different and can be analyzed individually, cell by cell. Based on their gene activity, they can be sorted into clusters. But which genes are particularly characteristic of a given cluster, i.e. what are its “marker genes”? A new statistical method called Association Plot facilitates the determination and analysis of these marker genes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanical checkpoint regulates monocyte differentiation in fibrotic niches

Myelofibrosis is a progressive bone marrow malignancy associated with monocytosis, and is believed to promote the pathological remodelling of the extracellular matrix. Here we show that the mechanical properties of myelofibrosis, namely the liquid-to-solid properties (viscoelasticity) of the bone marrow, contribute to aberrant differentiation of monocytes. Human monocytes cultured in stiff, elastic hydrogels show proinflammatory polarization and differentiation towards dendritic cells, as opposed to those cultured in a viscoelastic matrix. This mechanically induced cell differentiation is blocked by inhibiting a myeloid-specific isoform of phosphoinositide 3-kinase, PI3K-Î³. We further show that murine bone marrow with myelofibrosis has a significantly increased stiffness and unveil a positive correlation between myelofibrosis grading and viscoelasticity. Treatment with a PI3K-Î³ inhibitor in vivo reduced frequencies of monocyte and dendritic cell populations in murine bone marrow with myelofibrosis. Moreover, transcriptional changes driven by viscoelasticity are consistent with transcriptional profiles of myeloid cells in other human fibrotic diseases. These results demonstrate that a fibrotic bone marrow niche can physically promote a proinflammatory microenvironment.
SCIENCE

