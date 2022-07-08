Intramuscular delivery of formulated RNA encoding six linked nanobodies is highly protective for exposures to three Botulinum neurotoxin serotypes

Malaria is a complex disease caused by parasites of the genus Plasmodium and is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The most severe form of malaria disease is caused by Plasmodium falciparum. Thus, a combination of different approaches is needed to control malaria. Resistance to first-line drugs and insecticides, on the other hand, makes the need for an effective vaccination more urgent than ever. Because erythrocyte parasites cause the most clinical symptoms, developing a vaccination for this stage of infection might be highly beneficial. In this research, we employed various bioinformatics methods to create an efficient multi-epitope vaccine that induces antibodies against the blood stage of malaria infection. For this purpose, we selected the malaria PfGARP protein as the target here. The B, HTL epitopes, and epitope conservation were predicted. The predicted epitopes (including 5 B and 5 HTL epitopes) were connected using suitable linkers, and the flagellin molecule was used as an adjuvant to improve its immunogenicity. The final construct vaccine with 414 amino acids long was designed. The vaccine's allergenicity, antigenicity, solubility, physicochemical characteristics, 2D and 3D structure modeling, molecular docking, molecular dynamics simulation, in silico cloning, and immunological simulation were tested. In silico immune simulation results showed significantly elevated IgG1 and IgM and T helper cells, INF Î³, IL 2, and B-cell populations after the injection of the designed vaccine. These significant computational analyses indicated that our proposed vaccine candidate might activate suitable immune responses against malaria. However, in vitro and in vivo studies are essential for further validation.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO