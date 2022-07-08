ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Long-term posterolateral spinal fusion in rabbits induced by rhBMP6 applied in autologous blood coagulum with synthetic ceramics

By Nikola Stokovic
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutologous bone graft substitute (ABGS) containing rhBMP6 in autologous blood coagulum (Osteogrow) is a novel therapeutic solution for bone regeneration. This study is aimed to investigate the long-term outcome of ABGS with synthetic ceramics (Osteogrow-C) in rabbit posterolateral spinal fusion (PLF) model. Osteogrow-C implants were implanted bilaterally between rabbit lumbar transverse...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The RETA Benchmark for Retinal Vascular Tree Analysis

Topological and geometrical analysis of retinal blood vessels could be a cost-effective way to detect various common diseases. Automated vessel segmentation and vascular tree analysis models require powerful generalization capability in clinical applications. In this work, we constructed a novel benchmark RETA with 81 labelled vessel masks aiming to facilitate retinal vessel analysis. A semi-automated coarse-to-fine workflow was proposed for vessel annotation task. During database construction, we strived to control inter-annotator and intra-annotator variability by means of multi-stage annotation and label disambiguation on self-developed dedicated software. In addition to binary vessel masks, we obtained other types of annotations including artery/vein masks, vascular skeletons, bifurcations, trees and abnormalities. Subjective and objective quality validations of the annotated vessel masks demonstrated significantly improved quality over the existing open datasets. Our annotation software is also made publicly available serving the purpose of pixel-level vessel visualization. Researchers could develop vessel segmentation algorithms and evaluate segmentation performance using RETA. Moreover, it might promote the study of cross-modality tubular structure segmentation and analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Sulindac acetohydrazide derivativeÂ attenuates against cisplatin induced organ damage by modulation of antioxidant and inflammatory signaling pathways

This study aimed to explore the mechanisms of action of a sulindac acetohydrazide derivative, N'-(4-dimethylaminobenzylidene)-2-1-(4-(methylsulfinyl) benzylidene)-5-fluoro-2-methyl-1H-inden-3-yl) acetohydrazide, against anticancer drug cisplatin induced organ damage. Using a rodent model, various markers of organ function and signaling pathways were examined and validated by molecular docking studies. The study involves five groups of animals: control, DMSO, CDDP, CDDP"‰+"‰DMFM, and DMFM. Biochemical enzyme activity, histopathology, tissue antioxidant, and oxidative stress markers were examined. RT-PCR and western blot analyses were conducted for the expression of inducible cyclooxygenase enzyme (COX-2), nuclear factor kappa beta (NF-ÎºB), p65, IL-1, TNF-Î±, and inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS). Flow cytometry analysis of CD4"‰+"‰TNF-Î±, CD4"‰+"‰COX-2, and CD4"‰+"‰STAT-3 cells in whole blood was performed. Structural and dynamic behavior of DMFM upon binding with receptor molecule molecular docking and dynamic simulations were performed using bioinformatics tools and software. Treatment with DMFM reversed cisplatin-induced malondialdehyde (MDA) and nitric oxide (NO) induction, whereas the activity of glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and superoxide dismutase (SOD) in the kidney, heart, liver, and brain tissues were increased. DMFM administration normalized plasma levels of biochemical enzymes. We observed a marked decline in CD4"‰+"‰STAT3, TNF-Î±, and COX2 cell populations in whole blood after treatment with DMFM. DMFM downregulated the expression factors related to inflammation at the mRNA and protein levels, i.e., IL-1, TNF-Î±, iNOS, NF-ÎºB, STAT-3, and COX-2. Dynamic simulations and in silico docking data supports the experimental findings. Our experimental and in silico results illustrated that DMFM may affect protective action against cisplatin-induced brain, heart, liver, and kidney damage via reduction of inflammation and ROS.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinal Fusion#Long Bone#Blood Test#Bone Disease#Bone Resorption#Rhbmp6#Abgs#Plf#Bmp
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequencing reveals de-novo mutations associated with nonsyndromic cleft lip/palate

The majority (85%) of nonsyndromic cleft lip with or without cleft palate (nsCL/P) cases occur sporadically, suggesting a role for de novo mutations (DNMs) in the etiology of nsCL/P. To identify high impact protein-altering DNMs that contribute to the risk of nsCL/P, we conducted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analyses in 130 African case-parent trios (affected probands and unaffected parents). We identified 162 high confidence protein-altering DNMs some of which are based on available evidence, contribute to the risk of nsCL/P. These include novel protein-truncating DNMs in the ACTL6A, ARHGAP10, MINK1, TMEM5 and TTN genes; as well as missense variants in ACAN, DHRS3, DLX6, EPHB2, FKBP10, KMT2D, RECQL4, SEMA3C, SEMA4D, SHH, TP63, and TULP4. Many of these protein-altering DNMs were predicted to be pathogenic. Analysis using mouse transcriptomics data showed that some of these genes are expressed during the development of primary and secondary palate. Gene-set enrichment analysis of the protein-altering DNMs identified palatal development and neural crest migration among the few processes that were significantly enriched. These processes are directly involved in the etiopathogenesis of clefting. The analysis of the coding sequence in the WGS data provides more evidence of the opportunity for novel findings in the African genome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

T cell differentiation in SjÃ¶gren syndrome is regulated by TOX

New evidence indicates that expression of the thymocyte selection-associated high mobility group box (TOX) protein is involved in differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells into T follicular helper (TFH) cells in primary SjÃ¶gren syndrome (pSS). The results suggest that targetingÂ TOX expression via a Janus kinase (JAK)"“signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway might have therapeutic potential in pSS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Waist circumference and risk of Parkinson's disease

Although many studies support the association of obesity with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease (PD), there are limited data regarding the association between abdominal obesity and PD, with mixed findings. The aim of this study was to examine the association of waist circumference (WC) with the risk of PD incidence. We retrospectively analyzed a large-scale nationwide cohort of 6,925,646 individuals aged â‰¥40 years who underwent the Korean National Health Screening during 2009. We performed multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression to evaluate the association of WC and abdominal obesity with PD risk and calculated hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) of PD incidence. During a median follow-up period of 8.35 years, 33,300 cases of PD developed. PD incidence was positively associated with increases in WC (P for trend < 0.001). The risk of PD incidence tended to elevate as WC increased (P for trend < 0.001), indicating that the adjusted HRs of PD incidence in the highest WC group versus the reference group was 1.16 (95% CI, 1.10"“1.23), whereas it was 0.91 (95% CI 0.84"“0.98) in the lowest WC group. Individuals with abdominal obesity were significantly associated with an increased PD risk (HR 1.10, 95% CI: 1.07"“1.13). These associations persisted even after adjustment for body mass index and stratification by sex. Even among non-obese individuals, abdominal obesity was associated with a higher PD risk (adjusted HR 1.13, 95% CI: 1.09"“1.18). Taken together, higher WC and abdominal obesity were associated with increased PD risk. Even in non-obese individuals, abdominal obesity was associated with an increased PD risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Higher neutrophil"“lymphocyte ratio is associated with depressive symptoms in Japanese general male population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13562-x, published online 03 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the column 'P-value' was incomplete for 'Females'. Furthermore, data in the row 'CES-D' contained errors, where the p-value for 'Males' and the data 'Non-depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was displaced, and data for 'Depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was omitted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simple gene signature to assess murine fibroblast polarization

We provide an original multi-stage approach identifying a gene signature to assess murine fibroblast polarization. Prototypic polarizations (inflammatory/fibrotic) were induced by seeded mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) with TNFÎ± or TGFÃŸ1, respectively. The transcriptomic and proteomic profiles were obtained by RNA microarray and LC-MS/MS. Gene Ontology and pathways analysis were performed among the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) and proteins (DEPs). Balb/c mice underwent daily intradermal injections of HOCl (or PBS) as an experimental murine model of inflammation-mediated fibrosis in a time-dependent manner. As results, 1456 and 2215 DEGs, and 289 and 233 DEPs were respectively found in MEFs in response to TNFÎ± or TGFÃŸ1, respectively. Among the most significant pathways, we combined 26 representative genes to encompass the proinflammatory and profibrotic polarizations of fibroblasts. Based on principal component analysis, this signature deciphered baseline state, proinflammatory polarization, and profibrotic polarization as accurately as RNA microarray and LC-MS/MS did. Then, we assessed the gene signature on dermal fibroblasts isolated from the experimental murine model. We observed a proinflammatory polarization at day 7, and a mixture of a proinflammatory and profibrotic polarizations at day 42 in line with histological findings. Our approach provides a small-size and convenient gene signature to assess murine fibroblast polarization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The spectrin cytoskeleton integrates endothelial mechanoresponses

Physiological blood flow induces the secretion of vasoactive compounds, notably nitric oxide, and promotes endothelial cell elongation and reorientation parallel to the direction of applied shear. How shear is sensed and relayed to intracellular effectors is incompletely understood. Here, we demonstrate that an apical spectrin network is essential to convey the force imposed by shear to endothelial mechanosensors. By anchoring CD44, spectrins modulate the cell surface density of hyaluronan and sense and translate shear into changes in plasma membrane tension. Spectrins also regulate the stability of apical caveolae, where the mechanosensitive PIEZO1 channels are thought to reside. Accordingly, shear-induced PIEZO1 activation and the associated calcium influx were absent in spectrin-deficient cells. As a result, cell realignment and flow-induced endothelial nitric oxide synthase stimulation were similarly dependent on spectrin. We conclude that the apical spectrin network is not only required for shear sensing but also transmits and distributes the resulting tensile forces to mechanosensors that elicit protective and vasoactive responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SOD1 gains pro-oxidant activity upon aberrant oligomerization: change in enzymatic activity by intramolecular disulfide bond cleavage

Copper-zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD1) has been proposed as one of the causative proteins of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The accumulation of non-native conformers, oligomers, and aggregates of SOD1 in motor neurons is considered responsible for this disease. However, it remains unclear which specific feature of these species induces the onset of ALS. In this study, we showed that disulfide-linked oligomers of denatured SOD1 exhibit pro-oxidant activity. Substituting all the cysteine residues in the free thiol state with serine resulted in the loss of both the propensity to oligomerize and the increase in pro-oxidant activity after denaturation. In contrast, these cysteine mutants oligomerized and acquired the pro-oxidant activity after denaturation in the presence of a reductant that cleaves the intramolecular disulfide bond. These results indicate that one of the toxicities of SOD1 oligomers is the pro-oxidant activity induced by scrambling of the disulfide bonds. Small oligomers such as dimers and trimers exhibit stronger pro-oxidant activity than large oligomers and aggregates, consistent with the trend of the cytotoxicity of oligomers and aggregates reported in previous studies. We propose that the cleavage of the intramolecular disulfide bond accompanied by the oligomerization reduces the substrate specificity of SOD1, leading to the non-native enzymatic activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mitochondrial PKM2 deacetylation by procyanidin B2-induced SIRT3 upregulation alleviates lung ischemia/reperfusion injury

Apoptosis is a critical event in the pathogenesis of lung ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injury. Sirtuin 3 (SIRT3), an important deacetylase predominantly localized in mitochondria, regulates diverse physiological processes, including apoptosis. However, the detailed mechanisms by which SIRT3 regulates lung I/R injury remain unclear. Many polyphenols strongly regulate the sirtuin family. In this study, we found that a polyphenol compound, procyanidin B2 (PCB2), activated SIRT3 in mouse lungs. Due to this effect, PCB2 administration attenuated histological lesions, relieved pulmonary dysfunction, and improved the survival rate of the murine model of lung I/R injury. Additionally, this treatment inhibited hypoxia/reoxygenation (H/R)-induced A549 cell apoptosis and rescued Bcl-2 expression. Using Sirt3-knockout mice and specific SIRT3 knockdown in vitro, we further found that SIRT3 strongly protects against lung I/R injury. Sirt3 deficiency or enzymatic inactivation substantially aggravated lung I/R-induced pulmonary lesions, promoted apoptosis, and abolished PCB2-mediated protection. Mitochondrial pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2) inhibits apoptosis by stabilizing Bcl-2. Here, we found that PKM2 accumulates and is hyperacetylated in mitochondria upon lung I/R injury. By screening the potential sites of PKM2 acetylation, we found that SIRT3 deacetylates the K433 residue of PKM2 in A549 cells. Transfection with a deacetylated mimic plasmid of PKM2 noticeably reduced apoptosis, while acetylated mimic transfection abolished the protective effect of PKM2. Furthermore, PKM2 knockdown or inhibition in vivo significantly abrogated the antiapoptotic effects of SIRT3 upregulation. Collectively, this study provides the first evidence that the SIRT3/PKM2 pathway is a protective target for the suppression of apoptosis in lung I/R injury. Moreover, this study identifies K433 deacetylation of PKM2 as a novel modification that regulates its anti-apoptotic activity. In addition, PCB2-mediated modulation of the SIRT3/PKM2 pathway may significantly protect against lung I/R injury, suggesting a novel prophylactic strategy for lung I/R injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabolic Messengers: endocannabinoids

Endocannabinoid signalling is considered one of the most important modulatory systems in a whole organism. Research has yielded great insight on the mechanisms that link endocannabinoids and metabolic functions. Here, we provide a brief overview of the metabolic roles of endocannabinoids in tissue, cellular and subcellular-dependent mechanisms. In general, we point out how the central and peripheral control of body energy metabolism likely represents the main function of type-1 cannabinoid receptors. More specifically, we focus on recent advances underlying mechanisms of endocannabinoid control of cell metabolism through the modulation of the functions of specific organelles. While highlighting a historical summary and summarizing past discoveries, this short review aims at proposing future open questions for a field that does not stop surprising researchers with unexpected and exciting discoveries.
Nature.com

Rhoptry secretion system structure and priming in Plasmodium falciparum revealed using in situ cryo-electron tomography

Apicomplexan parasites secrete contents of the rhoptries, club-shaped organelles in the apical region, into host cells to permit their invasion and establishment of infection. The rhoptry secretory apparatus (RSA), which is critical for rhoptry secretion, was recently discovered in Toxoplasma and Cryptosporidium. It is unknown whether a similar molecular machinery exists in the malaria parasite Plasmodium. In this study, we use in situ cryo-electron tomography to investigate the rhoptry secretion system in P. falciparum merozoites. We identify the presence of an RSA at the cell apex and a morphologically distinct apical vesicle docking the tips of the two rhoptries to the RSA. We also discover two additional rhoptry organizations that lack the apical vesicle. Using subtomogram averaging, we reveal different conformations of the RSA structure corresponding to different rhoptry organizations. Our results highlight previously unknown steps in the process of rhoptry secretion and indicate a regulatory role for the conserved apical vesicle in host invasion by apicomplexan parasites.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thermodynamically-guided machine learning modelling for predicting the glass-forming ability of bulk metallic glasses

Glass-forming ability (GFA) of bulk metallic glasses (BMGs) is a determinant parameter which has been significantly studied. GFA improvements could be achieved through trial-and-error experiments, as a tedious work, or by using developed predicting tools. Machine-Learning (ML) has been used as a promising method to predict the properties of BMGs by removing the barriers in the way of its alloy design. This article aims to develop a ML-based method for predicting the maximum critical diameter (Dmax) of BMGs as a factor of their glass-forming ability. The main result is that the random forest method can be used as a sustainable model (R2"‰="‰92%) for predicting glass-forming ability. Also, adding characteristic temperatures to the model will increase the accuracy and efficiency of the developed model. Comparing the measured and predicted values of Dmax for a set of newly developed BMGs indicated that the model is reliable and can be truly used for predicting the GFA of BMGs.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy