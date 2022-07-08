ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identification of the major photodegradant in metronidazole by LC-PDA-MS and its reveal in compendial methods

By Mei-Ling Chen
Cover picture for the articleMetronidazole in aqueous solution is sensitive to light and UV irradiation, leading to the formation of N-(2-hydroxyethyl)-5-methyl-l,2,4-oxadiazole-3-carboxamide. This is revealed here by liquid chromatography with tandem photo diode array detection and mass spectrometry (LC-PDA-MS) and further verified by comparison with the corresponding reference substance and proton nuclear magnetic resonance (1H-NMR). However,...

