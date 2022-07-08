ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Star Within Reach of Incredible Record

Cover picture for the articleIt didn't take long to tell that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could be a special player. In fact, the very first touch of his career went for 35 yards. The next week, he had his first 100-yard rushing game. Just 14 weeks later, he would break the franchise's single-game...

Rams Ranked by SI: '12 Teams That Can Actually Win the Super Bowl'

Given the fact that they've actually done it, there is nothing controversial about saying the Los Angeles Rams are a true contender. So Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr, who just produced his annual list of a dozen teams "that can win the Super Bowl,'' isn't trying to be controversial. He's just trying to be accurate.
NFL
New name for Heinz Field reportedly revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be playing their home games at Heinz Field this season, as the naming rights to the stadium have expired after more than two decades. A new name has reportedly been chosen, and it will take some getting used to. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tom Brady Names "The Perfect Car" For NFL Players

All-time great quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about luxury cars. But when discussing the makeup of NFL parking lots during a recent appearance on the Drive podcast with Ford CEO Jim Farley, the Buccaneers signal caller revealed a more practical route many of his teammates take. Most...
NFL
Shaedon Sharpe Gets Tough Injury News: Fans React

The basketball world just got another delay on the mystery that is NBA draft pick Shaedon Sharpe. The No. 7 overall pick suffered an injury during the first quarter of his Summer League debut with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. And on Saturday, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed an update on his MRI results.
NBA
Report: Steelers to Change Stadium Name

For the first time since 2001, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new name to their home field. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, H.J. Heinz Company will no longer own the naming rights to the stadium. After 21 years of Heinz Field, the Steelers will welcome a new...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Three members of the New England Patriots alumni named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots are historically one of the greatest franchises in the NFL. This year they have a chance to add to the already impressive collection of accolades the franchise holds. The Pro Football Hall of Fame has named 54 semifinalists to the 2022 class in the “Seniors, Coaches, and Contributor” categories. Here are the 3 semifinalists that are members of the New England Patriots alumni.
NFL
Packers WR Sammy Watkins considered to be a cut candidate going into camp

The Green Bay Packers have made the wide receiver position one of their biggest priorities this offseason. Of course, this was out of dire necessity due to the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez-Valdes-Scantling. First, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $1.85M. Green Bay then spent three draft picks on wide receivers. These four new arrivals have been added to a receiving room that also includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Amari Rodgers. For those who have been counting, that is a total of seven wide receivers. Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree, though, are also out to make the roster. According to Rob Demovsky, the plethora of young talent may be enough to end Watkins’ time in Green Bay before it even starts.
GREEN BAY, WI
Dak Prescott’s key weapon gets concerning sign about future with Cowboys

Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys agreed on a one-year deal worth $10.931 million back in March, which would ensure the team the services of the sure-handed tight end for at least the duration of the 2022 NFL season. But of course, Schultz is far from satisfied, as he remains looking for an extension deal […] The post Dak Prescott’s key weapon gets concerning sign about future with Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s 4-word update on Summer League injury

After a dominant performance in his NBA Summer League debut, Jaden Ivey has already proved that the Detroit Pistons made the right choice to choose him fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his second game, he was on the way to having another strong game by scoring 11 points in five minutes. Then, […] The post Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s 4-word update on Summer League injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
The Latest on Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten appears to have paused its expansion plan after adding USC and UCLA for 2024, though that pause will last only so long. The conference certainly isn't finished reshaping the college football landscape, particularly with some big programs on the board. So where does Big Ten expansion stand...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gary Moeller, former Michigan and Lions coach, dies at 81

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan’s coach and later worked in the NFL, including a stint as interim coach of the Detroit Lions, died Monday. He was 81. The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided. Moeller was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines’ program in 1990. The two-time Big Ten coach of the year won a conference championship in each of his first three years and was 44-13-3 with four bowl victories over five seasons. He resigned in May 1995, less than a week after he was arrested on charges stemming from a drunken outburst at a restaurant in suburban Detroit.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The truth behind how Browns viewed ‘childish’ Baker Mayfield, exposed

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have gone their separate ways after the AFC North franchise shipped the former Oklahoma Sooners gunslinger to the Carolina Panthers. Even with all the uncertainty surrounding the situation of Deshaun Watson, the Browns were always expected to end their relationship with Mayfield, as it became apparent that the two […] The post The truth behind how Browns viewed ‘childish’ Baker Mayfield, exposed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL

