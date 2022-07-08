ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

Georgia Gas Station Loses Nearly $12K Selling Discounted Gas

thecolumbusceo.com
 4 days ago

The high price of fuel has caused a lot of pain for drivers across the...

thecolumbusceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Hinesville, GA
Hinesville, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Business
WRDW-TV

As crime wave kills 2 more, authorities take aim at gangs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another flare-up of the violent crime sweeping the region, authorities will look at ways to curb gangs that are blamed for much of the violence. Georgia’s attorney general is coming to town on the heels of another violent weekend that included two slayings:. On...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#12k#Gas Prices#Georgia Gas Station Loses#Z Food Mart#Wtoc
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS 46

Covid cases back on the rise in Georgia

In wake of spike in crime, APD hosts neighborhood safety training. In wake of spike in crime, APD hosts neighborhood safety training. Fulton Co. Board of Health hosts Monkey Pox vaccine drive. Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Fulton Co. Board of Health hosts Monkey Pox vaccine drive.
ATLANTA, GA
southgatv.com

28 Years Later: Flood of 1994 Flashback

CORDELE, GA – Twenty-eight years ago is a day Southwest Georgia will never forget thanks to Tropical Storm Alberto as it barreled over the region dumping flooding rainfall that resulted in a catastrophic disaster across southwest Georgia. Twenty-five inches of rain fell from Americus up to Montezuma that resulted...
CRISP COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy