Urban Air Adventure Park to Open Columbus Location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We remain in a very soupy and unsettled weather pattern through the weekend, although we say very beneficial rainfall that will help the dry conditions that have moved into parts of the region. On average we saw areas receive around 1″ of rainfall, but localized areas saw close to 5″ near West Point, Valley and Lanett.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO