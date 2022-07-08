Urban Air Adventure Park to Open Columbus Location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heritage Park in the Columbus Historic District has fallen into disrepair in recent years. There are big plans for the pocket park along Broadway that sits on 1 acre at the heart of the city’s original neighborhood. It’s a short walk down Broadway to the RiverCenter, Springer Opera House, and downtown […]
CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) – A new school year in Chambers County means new school uniforms for students. The Chambers County School District is sponsoring a dress code expo for students on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, July 14th -18th. The expo is for all students in the district.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes to three-year-old Kendrick Engram, Jr., at a body viewing held at Lamb Funeral Home in Columbus. Engram was found dead inside a vehicle in Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road almost two weeks ago. The viewing was...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught. On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to […]
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn intersection will close for a short while Tuesday morning while crews install a traffic signal pole. According to police, all lanes of traffic will be stopped at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and Wire Road around 4:30 a.m. One lane of traffic in...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police need your help identifying two women who allegedly stole a wallet from a victim’s purse and used it to go shopping on Independence Day. On July 4, 2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, at Kroger on 2460 Enterprise Drive. At approximately 11:30 […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cancellation of a comedy show is sparking outrage in the Columbus community. Kevin and Keith Hodge, professionally known as The Hodgetwins, were set to perform Saturday night at The Springer Opera House as part of their nationwide tour. In a removed-and-restored post to social media,...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal boundary currently pushing into the the News 3 viewing area and it is projected to stall out across the region. We will see more isolated storms for the first part of the upcoming week. Thankfully temperatures will see a cool down with readings below average in the upper 80s. Through […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Nearly two weekends ago, one Columbus family suffered a tragic loss. On Saturday, they laid three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr. to rest. Engram was pronounced dead on June 26 in what officials ruled an accidental, heat related death. His body was found strapped in the car seat in the Wendy’s parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A comedy show at the Springer Opera House was canceled and many people in the Fountain City may be wondering why. “We’ve never canceled a show the night before the event,” said Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at Springer Opera House. Kevin and Keith...
This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Chambers County School District announced it would host a “Back-To-School Expo” for students of all ages enrolled in Chambers County Schools. The expo will be held on July 14-18. The school districts will host multiple vendors who offer clothing permissible for the upcoming school year under the newly approved board dress code revisions for students and their families to purchase.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station on N. Lumpkin Road. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened Monday afternoon at Big Cat Fuels, located at 2936 N. Lumpkin Road. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot in the incident. The man was taken […]
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders on scene confirm several construction workers are injured after being hit by a vehicle near a work zone along Marvyn Parkway in Opelika. Opelika police confirm two individuals were struck by a vehicle in the construction zone on Marvyn. They are alert and...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We remain in a very soupy and unsettled weather pattern through the weekend, although we say very beneficial rainfall that will help the dry conditions that have moved into parts of the region. On average we saw areas receive around 1″ of rainfall, but localized areas saw close to 5″ near West Point, Valley and Lanett.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump, after months of sky rocketing gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas prices here in Georgia are down nearly 11% compared to the national average. Even better news, several gas stations across Columbus are sitting right around $3.80 per gallon. […]
TIFTON — Six aging county road bridges in Calhoun, Lee, Randolph and Terrell counties are scheduled to be replaced using the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Design-Build Bridge Replacement Program. The bridges have a combined age of 371 years. They have posted weight limits and issues like minor cracking...
During the summer the Auburn Police Department often sees an increase in complaints from residents regarding Low Speed Vehicles and golf carts. According to Joe Morris, Patrol Captain with the Auburn Police, the problem is pretty simple: It all goes back to kids being out for school. “Summertime generally brings...
Comments / 0