States Are Spending Billions on Electric Vehicles in Battle to Replace Automotive Capital Michigan

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office announces routine voter list maintenance to help ensure more accurate voter rolls for the upcoming November election. Voter list maintenance is required by both federal and Georgia law and it helps to ensure that only eligible voters are voting. Voter list maintenance also helps make sure that Georgia voters’ registration information is accurate and up-to-date so that they can make sure to go to their correct polling place on Election Day. More accurate voter rolls will help ensure a smoother experience for Georgia voters. Voters who have moved or filed a National Change of Address notice with USPS will receive confirmation notices in the mail shortly. To confirm the move, simply respond using the pre-paid addressed card. Voters can also utilize the notices to correct or update their information.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO