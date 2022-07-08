Head-on crash reported in Bourne

A local man was seriously injured after a crash on Friday night. According to Captain Michael Miguel, on Friday at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Tiverton Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 506 Crandall Road for multiple reports of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a 2006 Acura RSX in the yard of that address. Emergency personnel found the operator and only occupant had been removed from the vehicle by several bystanders. He was identified as 24-year-old Austin John Medeiros of Tiverton. Medeiros suffered serious injuries and was transported by Tiverton Rescue to Rhode Island Hospital.
FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Amvets Avenue in Falmouth about 6 PM Monday. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital while rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the hospital pad to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police […]
BOURNE – A motorcycle operator was injured in a collision with a car in Bourne shortly before 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street in Buzzards Bay. The victim was transported to St. Luke's Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — State Police responded to a deadly single-car crash on I-95 Saturday night. The crash was reported around 10:24 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway in Wakefield, police said. The right two northbound lanes were closed while police were at the scene. Police said the...
DIGHTON — A fire in Dighton over the weekend was put out in around fifteen minutes, with no injuries reported — despite the heat of the blaze blowing out several windows in the house. Dighton Fire Chief Christopher Maguy said fire crews were called out to a Smith...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on Interstate 95 north in Providence caused major traffic delays during Monday’s morning commute. The crash caused a 32 minute delay between Exit 18 and Exit 23. An ABC 6 News crew driving past the scene saw a fire truck allowing only...
NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcycle crashed into the back of a car in Norton after police pursued the speeding motorcycle Saturday. At 12:00 p.m. Saturday, a Norton Police officer patrolling on Freeman Street observed two motorcycles traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. The officer...
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman. Isabella Noui is described as a white female 4’11” tall and 108 lbs. Isabella has brown/pink hair and brown eyes. She is described as having a thin build and may be carrying a bag of clothes. Barnstable Police say Isabella left her home in Hyannis with her boyfriend on June 11, 2022. Her family hasn’t heard from her since she left. She may have possibly traveled to Laconia, NH. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387.
YARMOUTH – A woman reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Yarmouth side of the Highbank Road bridge. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth DNR are investigating the incident.
A motorcycle rider was injured after crashing on Saturday. At approximately noon, Norton Police shut down West Main Street at Freeman Street due to a motorcycle crash with injury. According to witnesses, police attempted to stop the rider when he took off and rear-ended an SUV. The male operator appeared...
Malden Police Officer Shawn Dillon’s funeral will be held Wednesday for friends and family. Dillon, 33, unexpectedly died at his home July 8, the Malden Police Department said. “Rest easy brother, we have the watch from here,” the Malden Police Department wrote on Twitter. The funeral Mass will...
RANDOLPH – Officers from several towns were needed to break up a party late Saturday night in Randolph.There was a large response on Reservoir Drive around 9:30 p.m. Randolph Police said they received several reports about loud music and parking issues.Because of the size of the crowd, police called for mutual aid. Four arrests were made.Randolph Police said on that there were no injuries reported.It took about two hours to clear everyone from the neighborhood.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was arrested last week after he was caught breaking into a North Smithfield home, according to police. Officers responded to a home on Black Plain Road last Tuesday after receiving reports of a breaking and entering in progress. The homeowners, according...
HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
A man is being charged in a wrong way fatal crash that occurred two months ago. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, back in May, MSP received calls reporting a wrong way driver going south on the northbound side of 495 in Mansfield; cruisers started responding to the area in an attempt to locate/stop the wrong way vehicle.
NANTUCKET – The massive fire at the Veranda House hotel on Nantucket this weekend was most likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen A. Murphy, Nantucket Police Chief William Pittman, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today. A joint investigation by the Nantucket Fire Department, Nantucket Police […]
A Massachusetts mansion that was recently sold for $3.2 million in June, was engulfed in flames during a Monday afternoon four-alarm fire. Plymouth county officials said firefighters responded to a Hingham fire at 4 Mann St. just after 1 p.m. Scituate, Rockland, Braintree and Hanover fire departments were later called to douse the flames at the million-dollar mansion after the situation was upgraded to a four-alarm fire.
