Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch to receive $500,000 to help officials deal with 'pop-up parties’

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Financial help is on the way for Long Branch hoping to bring an end to “pop-up parties.” The new state budget includes $500,000 to help officials deal with past and future parties.

“When the pop-up party was here, there wasn’t enough police,” says Rose Goldberg. “So, if that will help the residents and keep everyone safe, why not? Money well-spent.”

The sudden gatherings overwhelm beachfront towns like Long Branch, which has less than 100 police officers. Back in May , the town was surprised by around 5,000 people who arrived by train for a “pop-up party” that was advertised on social media. Other police departments had to rush in to offer assistance to keep order as the crowds grew out of control.

“It is upsetting because they left behind a lot of garbage,” says Carolyn Bodner. “I arrive home that evening and even on my street, which is a little further away from here, there was a lot of garbage.”

Safety and cleanup costs money. So, with assistance from Sen. Vin Gopal, Long Branch has received $500,000 from the state budget to help pay for those who helped keep control back in May.

Mayor John Pallone says in statement, “We want to thank Sen. Vin Gopal for getting us this money. It will be used to reimburse the city for the additional police officers that have been deployed on the beach.”

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
