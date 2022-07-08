Long Branch to receive $500,000 to help officials deal with 'pop-up parties’

Financial help is on the way for Long Branch hoping to bring an end to “pop-up parties.” The new state budget includes $500,000 to help officials deal with past and future parties.

“When the pop-up party was here, there wasn’t enough police,” says Rose Goldberg. “So, if that will help the residents and keep everyone safe, why not? Money well-spent.”

The sudden gatherings overwhelm beachfront towns like Long Branch, which has less than 100 police officers. Back in May , the town was surprised by around 5,000 people who arrived by train for a “pop-up party” that was advertised on social media. Other police departments had to rush in to offer assistance to keep order as the crowds grew out of control.

“It is upsetting because they left behind a lot of garbage,” says Carolyn Bodner. “I arrive home that evening and even on my street, which is a little further away from here, there was a lot of garbage.”

Safety and cleanup costs money. So, with assistance from Sen. Vin Gopal, Long Branch has received $500,000 from the state budget to help pay for those who helped keep control back in May.

Mayor John Pallone says in statement, “We want to thank Sen. Vin Gopal for getting us this money. It will be used to reimburse the city for the additional police officers that have been deployed on the beach.”