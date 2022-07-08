ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

City Renews Lease Agreement For BASA Shooting Range

By Tyler Friel
wbut.com
 3 days ago

Butler City is continuing an arrangement that allows for access to a law enforcement shooting range on land owned by a local authority. Thursday night City Council approved an agreement with...

www.wbut.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Local Woman Suffers Medical Emergency, Crashes SUV into Guide Rail

<RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman suffered a medical emergency and crashed her SUV into a guide rail along State Route 38 on Friday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:12 p.m. on Friday, July 8, as a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by 25-year-old Allison P. Clark, of Emlenton, was traveling north on State Route 38, in Richland Township, Venango County.
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Investigation Underway on Firearms Violation in Sandycreek Township

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Disorderly Conduct/Public Drunkenness in Cranberry Township. Around 11:55 a.m. on July 7, PSP Franklin arrested 25-year-old Angel Tucker, of Townville, at a location on Cherry Lane, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on one count of Disorderly Conduct and one count of Public Drunkenness.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Roadwork to Continue this Week

Summertime road work is set to continue for PennDOT crews this week. Traffic could be impacted on some major roadways in Butler County as projects continue. There will also be tarring and chipping happening on Kittanning and Parker Pike Roads in Allegheny Township. Patching work is expected to continue on...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Butler, PA
County
Butler County, PA
Butler, PA
Crime & Safety
Butler County, PA
Crime & Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'It’s a shocker.' Kiski Township residents want local police back

When residents of Kiski Township and North Apollo awoke Friday morning, some were surprised to learn they had lost their 24-hour, seven-days-a-week police department. Four police officers and the police secretary quit Thursday and early Friday, leaving only a newly appointed police chief and the school resource officer. State police...
NORTH APOLLO, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Get Go In Center Township Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

(Story and photos by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A festive grand opening for GetGo’s Café and Market in Center Township was held on Friday, July 11, 2022, at 9 AM. The festivities started with a prize wheel and free good samples. The first 100 customers received gift cards, according to Brandon Daniels, GetGo’s manager of public relations. The Pirate Parrot and Get Go’s Lil’ Tot made a special appearance from noon to 1 PM. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $2,500 check was presented to 412 Food Rescue. Food donations were also given to first responders , GetGo also offered a .10 discount off of the price of fuel that was featured throughout the weekend. Daniels said the new site features fresh , grocery items, snacks, and household items, food offerings and convenience., and self -checkout kiosks, the PA Lottery, online and instant tickets.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting Range#Lease Agreement#Basa#City Council#Law Enforcement Officers#Butlerradio Com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Trafford manager focuses on tackling blight

Trafford’s new manager, who has been on the job since late April, said she wants to focus on code enforcement and blight in the borough. Jaime Peticca, 43, of Greensburg, took over for Ashley Stack, who left the post in early April to take a job as assistant manager at North Strabane Township in Washington County. Stack had worked as Trafford’s manager for about four years.
TRAFFORD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle house fire in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Jefferson Hills Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, crews responded to the 100 block of Roberts Drive around 12:04 p.m. Firefighters said the flames were strongly damaging the attic when they arrived. The second floor window was...
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pilot taken to hospital after airport crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pilot was airlifted to the hospital after a plane crash this morning in Indiana County.WCCS Radio reported the crash happened when the pilot tried to land at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.This happened about an hour before an airshow there was supposed to start. Airport management said the pilot was not affiliated with the airshow, and it started on time after the crash was cleaned up.The FAA is still investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Temporary bridge closure impacts Fayette County community

LAYTON, Pa. — A more than 120-year-old bridge in Fayette County is closed for repairs, as PennDOT officials hope to buy time before the bridge is completely replaced. Watch the report from Fayette County: Click the video player above. The Layton Bridge, which connects Layton to Perryopolis and Route...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Ag Secretary Reminds Residents About Spotted Lanternfly

State agriculture officials are once again sounding the alarm about the spotted lanternfly. Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding was in Washington County last week, which was just added to the spotted lanternfly quarantine list earlier this year. Redding spoke in front of a rail yard, because research has found the...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured In Route 8 Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Penn Township Sunday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 8 near the intersection with Dodds Road. Dispatchers say two vehicles collided head-on, causing significant damage to both vehicles. One person was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center; another...
PENN, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer PSP: Township worker punched in face while replacing culvert

A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a township supervisor. The incident happened Friday afternoon around 6 p.m. at a home on Parker Road in Sandy Lake Township. According to the report, the township supervisor was placing a culvert at that location when the homeowner, 62-year-old Donald...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Residents could be jailed for putting furniture out with trash in Vandergrift

Upholstered furniture items are now forbidden to be put out for garbage pick-ups in Vandergrift. Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting residents from doing that. Anyone wanting to test how serious borough officials are about the ordinance should be prepared to pay a fine ranging from a minimum...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
explore venango

Coroner: Two Cooperstown Residents Killed in Cochranton Crash

COCHRANTON, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Cooperstown residents were killed after the car they were traveling in collided with a tractor trailer in Cochranton on Thursday morning. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, 49-year-old Tracy R. Kope and 62-year-old Jay A. Scott, both of Cooperstown, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Ridgeway Hill Road around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.
COCHRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy