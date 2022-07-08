ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michaels, MD

St. Michaels Community Center helps fathers build skills

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Michaels Community Center is helping fathers get the skills they need to be involved in their children’s lives by sponsoring the National Fatherhood Initiative’s 24/7 Dad® program beginning this August. The free program is being facilitated by the Responsible Fathers Initiative, with limited participation...

WMDT.com

Talbot County Schools announce new Easton High assistant principal

EASTON, Md. – Talbot County Public Schools recently appointed William Thompson as the new assistant principal of Easton High School. Thompson is a graduate of Salisbury University, the board is looking forward to Mr. Thompson’s work to benefit the high school. We want to hear your good news,...
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid: 'If they were teaching me something, I'd be in school'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s a sunny day at the corner of Mt. Royal and North Avenues as traffic zips off Interstate 83 and drivers, sometimes, blow the red lights to get to wherever they are going. As drivers idle in the turn lane, a group of squeegee kids gear up to weave between cars to make a little money.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

The Baltimore Washington One Carnival in Photos

Though it’s drizzling, and a heavy fog hangs over Clifton Park, small groups begin to filter through The Alameda. Some are sporting rain ponchos and others, in their summer gear, start to position chairs and beach umbrellas in the grass. Along Harford Road, a food cart is preparing to sell shrimp baskets, grilled salmon, steamed crab, and hot fish. Another carries small bags of Quenepa (Spanish Lime)—a green-skinned stone fruit with a tart, orange flesh. “Just eat the fruit,” the vendor explains. “Don’t chew the seed!”
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Harford County crisis center recognized for response

BALTIMORE — There is no doubt more of us are working through feelings of anxiety and depression over the last two years. From the pandemic to lockdowns to rising prices on everything, it has taken a toll. A crisis center in Harford County has been working to change that....
wypr.org

Londyn Smith-DeRichelieu, the mayor's director for LGBTQ Affairs

Today, conversations about advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Francis DeBernardo, the executive director of New Ways Ministry, a national organization that advocates for LGBTQ Catholics. But we begin with Londyn Smith de Richelieu, the first trans member of Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

407 Woodland Estates Way

RARE FIND in SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS!!!! Blue ribbon schools: Benfield Elementary, Severna Park Middle School, and Severna Park High School. This impeccable home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac on a private lot in the Woodland Estates community, tucked between Chartwell and Shipley's Choice neighborhoods! Key Features include: Private Wooded Backyard, Renovated Kitchen with refinished cabinets, new backsplash tile, under cabinet lighting added, brand new light fixtures. Kitchen Appliances – 2 Full Dishwashers, New 48" GE Monogram Refrigerator, New Touchless Artesso Pull-Down prep faucet, First Floor Full Bath - convenient for use with backyard pool, full Laundry Room on First and Second Floor completely Renovated Master Bath , Whole House Generator, Rough-In Under Basement Stairs for Wet Bar, Full Bedroom and Bathroom in Basement.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Admits To Premeditated Murder Of Woman In Calvert County

A Maryland man is facing life in prison after admitting to killing a woman in cold blood over a financial dispute in January, the state’s attorney’s office announced. Lusby resident Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 34, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 11, to first-degree premeditated murder in Calvert County Circuit Court for his role in the death of Selena Noel Persinger.
whatsupmag.com

Pittman Calls Out Influx of Money from Landfill Developer and Jessica Haire

Haire Campaign received $90,000 in contributions from Halle Corporation, associated businesses and family members. Annapolis, MD - County Executive Steuart Pittman met with more than 350 residents from communities around Two Rivers, Crofton, and Odenton at the Two Rivers Clubhouse and via Zoom last night to discuss updates in the permitting and litigation process over a proposed landfill long opposed by local residents. During the meeting, residents reported that County Councilmember Jessica Haire accepted $90,000 in campaign donations from individuals and LLCs associated with Halle Development, the company seeking to build the landfill.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders Aren’t Dissuaded By Multiple COVID Infections Or The High Positivity Rate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 remains a constant problem even as many Americans continue to venture out after more than two years of the pandemic. As of Monday, the Maryland Department of Health reported a positivity rate of 9.75%. There was a time during the pandemic when a 5% positivity rate was cause for significant concern. But with millions of Americans now fully vaccinated, many people are trying to resume pre-pandemic activities. “It’s nice to see the city coming back to life again,” said Barry Bruno who is visiting Baltimore from New York with his family.  Bruno and his family attended an Orioles game, which...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Vacant Homes Draw Interest From Investors

BALTIMORE (AP) — Members of a community development group gathered outside a vacant West Baltimore rowhouse on a cloudy winter morning, preparing for an auction, when a stranger in his 20s showed up with a New York accent and slicked-back hair. As the auctioneer called out bids for the six vacant homes in the 2700 and 2800 blocks of West North Avenue in Coppin Heights, the man began bidding aggressively, and the community development group members grew worried. ‘It’s a cane. It’s a cane’: Sheriff’s footage released by attorney general shows man’s fatal encounter with Harford deputies They had been eyeing the abandoned...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Inspector General responds to Baltimore City Schools over grade changing scandal

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland’s Inspector General for Education has issued his response to Baltimore City Schools concerning improper grade changing. The IG is reiterating the need for an independent performance audit of Baltimore City Schools. This after the district pushed back when the IG found more than 12,500 failing grades changed to passing over four school years between 2016 and 2020.
BALTIMORE, MD

