The Woodlands, TX

2 Golden Place

Woodlands Online& LLC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3174 Sq. Ft. This gracious home sits on an oversized corner lot with an amazing private back yard! Gorgeous pool and spa with plenty of room to play! No...

www.woodlandsonline.com

More
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

19 Corbel Point Way

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2578 Sq. Ft. Welcome to this impeccably maintained home which is an entertainer's delight & is located in the gated neighborhood of Timarron Lakes in Creekside Park. This spacious brick & stone patio home features a large covered porch & extensive patio area over-looking a gorgeous waterfall fountain w/gas bowl fire feature. There is plenty of space here for the pool of your dreams in this over-sized back yard. Inside you'll find an immaculate home, very lightly lived-in w/beautiful hardwood flooring extending throughout the entry, dining, kitchen, breakfast, den, & owner's retreat. The kitchen is a chef's dream w/plenty of workspace, a large island, gas cooking, & big pantry. The owner's suite has separate vanities, a large soaking tub, walk-in shower w/NO glass to clean, & a big closet that conveniently connects to the laundry room. 2 car over-sized garage has epoxy flooring & room for extra storage or workshop. Home office is tucked away for privacy. H.O.A. takes care of front yard maintenance.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth 'Rowdy' Hayden at CJ TOWING located at 22031 Walnut Drive, Porter, TX 77365, 936- 647-7538 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8:30am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for any questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Christmas in July Update - Tuesday, July the 12th!

Join us at our office for an Exclusive, LIVE ScarletRF Demo!. All Scarlet or Agnes purchases made Tuesday the 12th, will be entered to win a. Radiofrequency microneedling with Scarlet RF and Agnes RF is a revolutionary treatment that utilizes tiny “micro” needles that penetrate to the depth of our choosing and release radiofrequency energy.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Digimon Tcg Meet-Up

Digimon Card Game Casual Tourney- Each week join us for casual tournaments in store. Bring your decks, add to your deck and enjoy casual play!. $5 buy in gets you a spot. Spaces are limited so make sure to sign up online and get ready for tourney fun!. Visit our...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Birthday Parties at Margaritaville Lake Resort

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Looking for a fun and new way to celebrate your little one's birthday? Enjoy their special day lakeside at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. Whether they want to tee up a round of mini golf at Parrot Island, splash away on the beach with a mermaid, or meet a princess and learn how to curtsy, Margaritaville Lake Resort has everything you need. Choose from a variety of party packages and customize them to your liking. And the best part? When the party is over, Margaritaville will pick up the mess.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Houston Kicks Off Annual YMCA Operation Backpack School Supply Drive

HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston has launched its annual YMCA Operation Backpack initiative to empower local youth. To set up area youth for success, the organization hopes to provide school supplies to 20,000 Houston-area youth. For 18 years, YMCA Operation Backpack has worked to remove barriers within our community and fill youth with hope for a brighter future as they start the school year. The 2022 YMCA Operation Backpack initiative runs July 5 – August 5.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Attempt to Identify - Theft at Spec's Liquor Store

TOMBALL, TX -- On July 08, 2022, suspects were inside of Spec’s Liquor Store located at 28595 Tomball Pkwy. One of the suspects went to the back of the store to the stock area and selected 3 bottles of Hennessey. These suspects then concealed the bottles and passed all...
TOMBALL, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

I Want To Be A Scientist Summer Summer - Session 3

Is a Summer Science Program and outreach ministry of The Woodlands United Methodist Church. in The Woodlands, Texas. Our goal is to instill in children a love and appreciation for. nature, science, and the God-given diversities of the world in which we live. "I Want To Be A Scientist!" Astronomy,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Zach Richmond takes the reins of Rotary Club of The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Local realtor – and proud possessor of a 2021 Best of The Woodlands award – Zach Richmond of Richmond Realty Group has started his yearlong presidency of Rotary Club of The Woodlands. Local realtor continues tradition to bring service to the community. In...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Sunday Brunch & Live Music With Justin Leblanc

Ready for the best Sunday brunch? Ours was rated one of woodlands best brunch spots! This awesome Chicken & Waffles might have a lot to do with it! Our chicken is lightly breaded and crisped to perfection, topped off with a farm fresh sunny side egg and drizzled with our ivory BBQ sauce. Heavenly is an understatement! Call us at 281-351-2225 to book a reservation for brunch, or click the website link above.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying Three Burglary Suspects

SPRING, TX -- On July 9, 2022, at approximately 5:22 AM., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to multiple businesses that were burglarized in the 200 block of Cypresswood Drive. Upon arriving, deputies observed forced entry to the businesses and active alarms going off in the shopping center. It...
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Woodlands Weather This Week – Weather that antiperspirant was made for

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Coming off of a week that broke records, heat-wise, there might be a glimmer of cooler hope on the horizon. Over the next couple of days, we’ll still be climbing into three digits for our highs, but later on a storm front just might start a trend that brings the highs down to more manageable levels.
ENVIRONMENT
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Solves 43 Year Old Homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On September 7, 1979, 12-year-old Lesia Michell Jackson disappeared from her neighborhood off of FM 1485 after spending a day at her neighborhood pool. Her family contacted law enforcement and an extensive search was conducted to locate her. The next day her glasses were found at an area intersection, and sadly, on September 13, 1979, an oilfield worker found her body in a heavily wooded area along a pipeline near Exxon Road. An autopsy revealed Lesia had been sexually assaulted and murdered. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an extensive investigation into her death that lasted for years, and while all leads were explored, the case eventually became cold.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

