2 Golden Place

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2578 Sq. Ft. Welcome to this impeccably maintained home which is an entertainer's delight & is located in the gated neighborhood of Timarron Lakes in Creekside Park. This spacious brick & stone patio home features a large covered porch & extensive patio area over-looking a gorgeous waterfall fountain w/gas bowl fire feature. There is plenty of space here for the pool of your dreams in this over-sized back yard. Inside you'll find an immaculate home, very lightly lived-in w/beautiful hardwood flooring extending throughout the entry, dining, kitchen, breakfast, den, & owner's retreat. The kitchen is a chef's dream w/plenty of workspace, a large island, gas cooking, & big pantry. The owner's suite has separate vanities, a large soaking tub, walk-in shower w/NO glass to clean, & a big closet that conveniently connects to the laundry room. 2 car over-sized garage has epoxy flooring & room for extra storage or workshop. Home office is tucked away for privacy. H.O.A. takes care of front yard maintenance.
