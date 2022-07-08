ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

46 N Linton Ridge Circle

Woodlands Online& LLC
 4 days ago

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3015 Sq. Ft. Lovely 4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath Ryland "Garrison" Plan in the Neighborhood of Linton Ridge in the Village of Alden Bridge in The Woodlands. Beautiful White Brick Elevation with Great Curb Appeal! Great Floor Plan Features a 2-Story Entry Flanked by...

Woodlands Online& LLC

19 Corbel Point Way

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2578 Sq. Ft. Welcome to this impeccably maintained home which is an entertainer's delight & is located in the gated neighborhood of Timarron Lakes in Creekside Park. This spacious brick & stone patio home features a large covered porch & extensive patio area over-looking a gorgeous waterfall fountain w/gas bowl fire feature. There is plenty of space here for the pool of your dreams in this over-sized back yard. Inside you'll find an immaculate home, very lightly lived-in w/beautiful hardwood flooring extending throughout the entry, dining, kitchen, breakfast, den, & owner's retreat. The kitchen is a chef's dream w/plenty of workspace, a large island, gas cooking, & big pantry. The owner's suite has separate vanities, a large soaking tub, walk-in shower w/NO glass to clean, & a big closet that conveniently connects to the laundry room. 2 car over-sized garage has epoxy flooring & room for extra storage or workshop. Home office is tucked away for privacy. H.O.A. takes care of front yard maintenance.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Christmas in July Update - Tuesday, July the 12th!

Join us at our office for an Exclusive, LIVE ScarletRF Demo!. All Scarlet or Agnes purchases made Tuesday the 12th, will be entered to win a. Radiofrequency microneedling with Scarlet RF and Agnes RF is a revolutionary treatment that utilizes tiny “micro” needles that penetrate to the depth of our choosing and release radiofrequency energy.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth 'Rowdy' Hayden at CJ TOWING located at 22031 Walnut Drive, Porter, TX 77365, 936- 647-7538 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8:30am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for any questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Birthday Parties at Margaritaville Lake Resort

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Looking for a fun and new way to celebrate your little one's birthday? Enjoy their special day lakeside at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. Whether they want to tee up a round of mini golf at Parrot Island, splash away on the beach with a mermaid, or meet a princess and learn how to curtsy, Margaritaville Lake Resort has everything you need. Choose from a variety of party packages and customize them to your liking. And the best part? When the party is over, Margaritaville will pick up the mess.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cinnaholic opens in Oak Ridge North

Cinnaholic offers vegan bakery items, including cinnamon rolls, cookies and brownies. (Courtesy Cinnaholic) Vegan cinnamon roll bakery Cinnaholic opened July 8 at 27630 I-45 N., Conroe, and celebrated with a grand opening event. The bakery offers a combination of signature and custom cinnamon rolls with icings and toppings, as well...
OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Gosling Sunday Market

The Gosling Sunday Market is hosted monthly with all your favorite vendors! Crafts, Food, Boutique, Bakeries, Candles, Salsa, Soaps, Home Decor and Goodies Galore.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

Burns Original Bar-B-Que opens new Bistro location in Pearland

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Burns Original Bar-B-Que has opened their second Bistro location inside Shadow Creek Kroger in Pearland. Their partnership with Kroger started in 2019 where Burns debuted their signature Bar-B-Que sauce. The new Pearland location offers a limited menu consisting of sandwiches, sides, and family packs that customers...
PEARLAND, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Houston Kicks Off Annual YMCA Operation Backpack School Supply Drive

HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston has launched its annual YMCA Operation Backpack initiative to empower local youth. To set up area youth for success, the organization hopes to provide school supplies to 20,000 Houston-area youth. For 18 years, YMCA Operation Backpack has worked to remove barriers within our community and fill youth with hope for a brighter future as they start the school year. The 2022 YMCA Operation Backpack initiative runs July 5 – August 5.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get a free Slurpee in Houston on 7-Eleven’s birthday

DALLAS (KDAF) — Happy, happy birthday to one of the greatest and largest convenience stores in all the land, 7-Eleven! Not only is Monday, July 11 National 7-Eleven Day, but it’s also National Free Slurpee Day too!. So, what’s the catch? NationalToday says there isn’t much of one,...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Houston developer holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at rent-to-own community in Georgetown

An aerial view shows Georgetown Heights, Georgetown's next build-to-rent community. (Courtesy Wan Bridge Group) The Wan Bridge Group, a Houston-based development company, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first rent-to-own community in Georgetown on June 30. Georgetown Heights—located at 468 Northwood Drive, Georgetown—features 48 three- to four-bedroom, two-story duplexes ranging...
GEORGETOWN, TX
cw39.com

How to get a FREE Subway sandwich July 12

HOUSTON (CW39) As part of their Subway Series menu relaunch of 12 all-new signature sandwiches, Subway is giving away a free 6″ signature sub on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Subway® restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches...
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

Small Grass Fire in Median – I-45 South of Woodlands Parkway

South Montgomery County Fire Department is responding to a small grass fire in the median along I-45, just south of The Woodlands. The fire is located along the I-45 Northbound Mainlanes before the Woodlands Parkway. Fire and smoke visible from Houston Transtar. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Sunday Brunch & Live Music With Justin Leblanc

Ready for the best Sunday brunch? Ours was rated one of woodlands best brunch spots! This awesome Chicken & Waffles might have a lot to do with it! Our chicken is lightly breaded and crisped to perfection, topped off with a farm fresh sunny side egg and drizzled with our ivory BBQ sauce. Heavenly is an understatement! Call us at 281-351-2225 to book a reservation for brunch, or click the website link above.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

