The Woodlands, TX

79 Flickering Sun

Woodlands Online& LLC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2036 Sq. Ft. Gorgeous LifeForms Craftsman style home in Alden Bridge! Loaded with extra features including an inviting pool & spa plus the advantage of a whole home generator. Thoughtful floorplan includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths,...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Woodlands Online& LLC

19 Corbel Point Way

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2578 Sq. Ft. Welcome to this impeccably maintained home which is an entertainer's delight & is located in the gated neighborhood of Timarron Lakes in Creekside Park. This spacious brick & stone patio home features a large covered porch & extensive patio area over-looking a gorgeous waterfall fountain w/gas bowl fire feature. There is plenty of space here for the pool of your dreams in this over-sized back yard. Inside you'll find an immaculate home, very lightly lived-in w/beautiful hardwood flooring extending throughout the entry, dining, kitchen, breakfast, den, & owner's retreat. The kitchen is a chef's dream w/plenty of workspace, a large island, gas cooking, & big pantry. The owner's suite has separate vanities, a large soaking tub, walk-in shower w/NO glass to clean, & a big closet that conveniently connects to the laundry room. 2 car over-sized garage has epoxy flooring & room for extra storage or workshop. Home office is tucked away for privacy. H.O.A. takes care of front yard maintenance.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Christmas in July Update - Tuesday, July the 12th!

Join us at our office for an Exclusive, LIVE ScarletRF Demo!. All Scarlet or Agnes purchases made Tuesday the 12th, will be entered to win a. Radiofrequency microneedling with Scarlet RF and Agnes RF is a revolutionary treatment that utilizes tiny “micro” needles that penetrate to the depth of our choosing and release radiofrequency energy.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth 'Rowdy' Hayden at CJ TOWING located at 22031 Walnut Drive, Porter, TX 77365, 936- 647-7538 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8:30am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for any questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Birthday Parties at Margaritaville Lake Resort

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Looking for a fun and new way to celebrate your little one's birthday? Enjoy their special day lakeside at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. Whether they want to tee up a round of mini golf at Parrot Island, splash away on the beach with a mermaid, or meet a princess and learn how to curtsy, Margaritaville Lake Resort has everything you need. Choose from a variety of party packages and customize them to your liking. And the best part? When the party is over, Margaritaville will pick up the mess.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Take Home FREE Lasagne from Carrabba's!

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Come for dinner and leave with Lasagne! Carrabba’s Italian Grill is treating guests to their Carrabba’s Today, Carrabba’s Tomorrow special running Tuesday, July 12 – Monday, July 18. When guests dine-in and enjoy one of 18 signature entrées from Wood-Grilled Chicken, Steak, Seafood or Trio selections, they’ll be sent home with over a pound of the restaurant’s made-from-scratch Lasagne for FREE! Carrabba’s Lasagne features pasta layers with pomodoro sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan, romano and mozzarella cheese.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Digimon Tcg Meet-Up

Digimon Card Game Casual Tourney- Each week join us for casual tournaments in store. Bring your decks, add to your deck and enjoy casual play!. $5 buy in gets you a spot. Spaces are limited so make sure to sign up online and get ready for tourney fun!. Visit our...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands®, Bridgeland Receive LEED Precertification

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that two of its award-winning master planned communities—The Woodlands® and Bridgeland®, both in the Greater Houston area—have earned LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming the first master planned communities (MPCs) in Texas to achieve this status. The Woodlands and Bridgeland join an elite global group of entities recognized by LEED for being dedicated to making their communities healthy, resilient, inclusive, and inherently sustainable for residents. The Woodlands, at 44.5 square miles, becomes the largest master planned community in the world to earn precertification.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 11 - 17, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “I don't deserve this award, but I have arthritis and I don't deserve that either.” – Jack Benny. We’re already halfway through July; 2022 is starting to snowball through the end of summer vacation and the onset of the school year. Time to grab some fun while you can, maybe at one of our top 5 events this week!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Live Music! July 13 - July 16 - Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar

Every Tuesday thru Saturday, Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar features the best music in The Woodlands. Here are the artists playing at Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar this week. Wednesday (July 13 @ 7:30pm) Max Flinn - Wednesday Singer Songwriter - Pass The Boot Series. General Admission $5.00. BIO:. Sample Music:. ———————————...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Sunday Brunch & Live Music With Justin Leblanc

Ready for the best Sunday brunch? Ours was rated one of woodlands best brunch spots! This awesome Chicken & Waffles might have a lot to do with it! Our chicken is lightly breaded and crisped to perfection, topped off with a farm fresh sunny side egg and drizzled with our ivory BBQ sauce. Heavenly is an understatement! Call us at 281-351-2225 to book a reservation for brunch, or click the website link above.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Houston Kicks Off Annual YMCA Operation Backpack School Supply Drive

HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston has launched its annual YMCA Operation Backpack initiative to empower local youth. To set up area youth for success, the organization hopes to provide school supplies to 20,000 Houston-area youth. For 18 years, YMCA Operation Backpack has worked to remove barriers within our community and fill youth with hope for a brighter future as they start the school year. The 2022 YMCA Operation Backpack initiative runs July 5 – August 5.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Woodlands Weather This Week – Weather that antiperspirant was made for

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Coming off of a week that broke records, heat-wise, there might be a glimmer of cooler hope on the horizon. Over the next couple of days, we’ll still be climbing into three digits for our highs, but later on a storm front just might start a trend that brings the highs down to more manageable levels.
ENVIRONMENT
Woodlands Online& LLC

Attempt to Identify - Theft at Spec's Liquor Store

TOMBALL, TX -- On July 08, 2022, suspects were inside of Spec’s Liquor Store located at 28595 Tomball Pkwy. One of the suspects went to the back of the store to the stock area and selected 3 bottles of Hennessey. These suspects then concealed the bottles and passed all...
TOMBALL, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying Three Burglary Suspects

SPRING, TX -- On July 9, 2022, at approximately 5:22 AM., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to multiple businesses that were burglarized in the 200 block of Cypresswood Drive. Upon arriving, deputies observed forced entry to the businesses and active alarms going off in the shopping center. It...
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi honored by Carnegie Corporation of New York

HOUSTON, TX -- The Carnegie Corp. of New York celebrates exemplary contributions of immigrants annually. Today, it announced an annual list of Great Immigrants honorees that recognizes naturalized citizens whose contributions and actions have enriched and strengthened our society and democracy. Among the 34 honorees is Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi, associate dean of the National School for Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.
IMMIGRATION

