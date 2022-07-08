ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A novel prognostic model for malignant patients with Gram-negative bacteremia based on real-world research

By Sujiao Ni
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGram-negative bacteremia (GNB) is a common complication in malignant patients. Identifying risk factors and developing a prognostic model for GNB might improve the survival rate. In this observational and real-world study, we retrospectively analyzed the risk factors and outcomes of GNB in malignant patients. Multivariable regression was used to identify risk...

Publisher Correction: Higher neutrophil"“lymphocyte ratio is associated with depressive symptoms in Japanese general male population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13562-x, published online 03 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the column 'P-value' was incomplete for 'Females'. Furthermore, data in the row 'CES-D' contained errors, where the p-value for 'Males' and the data 'Non-depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was displaced, and data for 'Depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was omitted.
Correction to: Variation in paediatric 24-h ambulatory blood pressure monitoring interpretation by Canadian and UK physicians

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in the corresponding authorship. The corresponding author need to be changed from Isabella Stefanova to Dr. Rahul Chanchlani. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Janis Dionne, Rahul Chanchlani. Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine, McMaster University,...
Mitochondrial PKM2 deacetylation by procyanidin B2-induced SIRT3 upregulation alleviates lung ischemia/reperfusion injury

Apoptosis is a critical event in the pathogenesis of lung ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injury. Sirtuin 3 (SIRT3), an important deacetylase predominantly localized in mitochondria, regulates diverse physiological processes, including apoptosis. However, the detailed mechanisms by which SIRT3 regulates lung I/R injury remain unclear. Many polyphenols strongly regulate the sirtuin family. In this study, we found that a polyphenol compound, procyanidin B2 (PCB2), activated SIRT3 in mouse lungs. Due to this effect, PCB2 administration attenuated histological lesions, relieved pulmonary dysfunction, and improved the survival rate of the murine model of lung I/R injury. Additionally, this treatment inhibited hypoxia/reoxygenation (H/R)-induced A549 cell apoptosis and rescued Bcl-2 expression. Using Sirt3-knockout mice and specific SIRT3 knockdown in vitro, we further found that SIRT3 strongly protects against lung I/R injury. Sirt3 deficiency or enzymatic inactivation substantially aggravated lung I/R-induced pulmonary lesions, promoted apoptosis, and abolished PCB2-mediated protection. Mitochondrial pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2) inhibits apoptosis by stabilizing Bcl-2. Here, we found that PKM2 accumulates and is hyperacetylated in mitochondria upon lung I/R injury. By screening the potential sites of PKM2 acetylation, we found that SIRT3 deacetylates the K433 residue of PKM2 in A549 cells. Transfection with a deacetylated mimic plasmid of PKM2 noticeably reduced apoptosis, while acetylated mimic transfection abolished the protective effect of PKM2. Furthermore, PKM2 knockdown or inhibition in vivo significantly abrogated the antiapoptotic effects of SIRT3 upregulation. Collectively, this study provides the first evidence that the SIRT3/PKM2 pathway is a protective target for the suppression of apoptosis in lung I/R injury. Moreover, this study identifies K433 deacetylation of PKM2 as a novel modification that regulates its anti-apoptotic activity. In addition, PCB2-mediated modulation of the SIRT3/PKM2 pathway may significantly protect against lung I/R injury, suggesting a novel prophylactic strategy for lung I/R injury.
Judge rules Subway can be sued over claims that its tuna sandwiches contain other fish species or animal products

The sandwich chain Subway can be sued over claims that it is misleading customers when it says its tuna products are "100% tuna," a federal judge in California said Monday. The suit, originally brought in January 2021 by Oakland-area resident Nilima Amin, claims Subway's tuna products “partially or wholly lack tuna as an ingredient” and “contain other fish species, animal products, or miscellaneous products aside from tuna.”
Whole-genome sequencing reveals de-novo mutations associated with nonsyndromic cleft lip/palate

The majority (85%) of nonsyndromic cleft lip with or without cleft palate (nsCL/P) cases occur sporadically, suggesting a role for de novo mutations (DNMs) in the etiology of nsCL/P. To identify high impact protein-altering DNMs that contribute to the risk of nsCL/P, we conducted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analyses in 130 African case-parent trios (affected probands and unaffected parents). We identified 162 high confidence protein-altering DNMs some of which are based on available evidence, contribute to the risk of nsCL/P. These include novel protein-truncating DNMs in the ACTL6A, ARHGAP10, MINK1, TMEM5 and TTN genes; as well as missense variants in ACAN, DHRS3, DLX6, EPHB2, FKBP10, KMT2D, RECQL4, SEMA3C, SEMA4D, SHH, TP63, and TULP4. Many of these protein-altering DNMs were predicted to be pathogenic. Analysis using mouse transcriptomics data showed that some of these genes are expressed during the development of primary and secondary palate. Gene-set enrichment analysis of the protein-altering DNMs identified palatal development and neural crest migration among the few processes that were significantly enriched. These processes are directly involved in the etiopathogenesis of clefting. The analysis of the coding sequence in the WGS data provides more evidence of the opportunity for novel findings in the African genome.
SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
Democratizing plant genomics to accelerate global food production

Building on the fundamental discoveries of Mendel, plant genomics has had a major role in advancing the genetic improvement of crops worldwide, particularly in developed economies where the technologies are easily accessible. From cumbersome to more miniaturized high-throughput sequencing technologies, the field continues to evolve, providing vast opportunities for studying plant genomes with varying levels of complexity and potential real-life applications.
Landmark Webb telescope releases first science image — astronomers are in awe

Galaxies from near the dawn of time pepper the deepest-ever look into the night sky. You have full access to this article via your institution. The wait is over. The first scientific image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has dropped, and astronomers are mesmerized. US President Joe Biden released the historic picture, which is the deepest astronomical image of the distant Universe, during a press conference at the White House on Monday. NASA will publish more images on 12 July.
Do lifestyle factors and quality of life differ in people with metabolically healthy and unhealthy obesity?

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Although obesity is typically associated with metabolic co-morbidities, some people with obesity do not develop metabolic abnormalities. We evaluated whether modifiable lifestyle factors (i.e., physical activity, dietary composition, and sleep characteristics) can help explain why some people with obesity are metabolically healthy (MHO) and whether metabolically unhealthy obesity (MUO) affects quality of life (QOL).
Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
Can a computer think like a baby?

Artificial intelligence systems have struggled to understand common-sense laws of the physical world, even though this 'intuitive physics' is rapidly acquired by young humans. Piloto et al. demonstrate that a deep learning system closely modelled on infant cognition outperforms the more traditional 'learning from scratch' systems. In 1950, Alan Turing...
Directed cell migration towards softer environments

How cells sense tissue stiffness to guide cell migration is a fundamental question in development, fibrosis and cancer. Although durotaxis-cell migration towards increasing substrate stiffness-is well established, it remains unknown whether individual cells can migrate towards softer environments. Here, using microfabricated stiffness gradients, we describe the directed migration of U-251MG glioma cells towards less stiff regions. This 'negative durotaxis' does not coincide with changes in canonical mechanosensitive signalling or actomyosin contractility. Instead, as predicted by the motor"“clutch-based model, migration occurs towards areas of 'optimal stiffness', where cells can generate maximal traction. In agreement with this model, negative durotaxis is selectively disrupted and even reversed by the partial inhibition of actomyosin contractility. Conversely, positive durotaxis can be switched to negative by lowering the optimal stiffness by the downregulation of talin-a key clutch component. Our results identify the molecular mechanism driving context-dependent positive or negative durotaxis, determined by a cell's contractile and adhesive machinery.
Author Correction: Foot"“ankle therapeutic exercise program can improve gait speed in people with diabetic neuropathy: a randomized controlled trial

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11745-0, published online 09 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2. In the columns 'Intervention Group' and 'Control Group', the mean and standard deviation values were reported, instead of the estimated mean and standard error values. The original Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below. As a result, in the Supplementary Tables file, Table 1 contained the same errors.
Country experiences on the path to exclusive use of validated automated blood pressure measuring devices within the HEARTS in the Americas Initiative

The aim of the HEARTS in the Americas initiative is to promote the adoption of global best practices in the prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases, and improve the control of hypertension. HEARTS is being implemented in 21 countries and a diverse set of actions and measures are in progress to improve exclusive access in primary health care facilities to automated blood pressure measuring devices that have been validated for accuracy. The purpose of this manuscript is to illustrate these efforts, mainly in the regulatory and public procurement arena, and to present information on common challenges and solutions identified. Examples from six countries confirm the need for not only a robust regulatory framework to increase availability of validated automated blood pressure measuring devices but also a comprehensive strategic approach that involves relevant stakeholders, includes a multi-pronged approach and is associated with a national program to prevent and control non communicable diseases.
The RETA Benchmark for Retinal Vascular Tree Analysis

Topological and geometrical analysis of retinal blood vessels could be a cost-effective way to detect various common diseases. Automated vessel segmentation and vascular tree analysis models require powerful generalization capability in clinical applications. In this work, we constructed a novel benchmark RETA with 81 labelled vessel masks aiming to facilitate retinal vessel analysis. A semi-automated coarse-to-fine workflow was proposed for vessel annotation task. During database construction, we strived to control inter-annotator and intra-annotator variability by means of multi-stage annotation and label disambiguation on self-developed dedicated software. In addition to binary vessel masks, we obtained other types of annotations including artery/vein masks, vascular skeletons, bifurcations, trees and abnormalities. Subjective and objective quality validations of the annotated vessel masks demonstrated significantly improved quality over the existing open datasets. Our annotation software is also made publicly available serving the purpose of pixel-level vessel visualization. Researchers could develop vessel segmentation algorithms and evaluate segmentation performance using RETA. Moreover, it might promote the study of cross-modality tubular structure segmentation and analysis.
Obesity and "obesity-related" cancers: are there body mass index cut-points?

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Despite compelling links between excess body weight and cancer, body mass index (BMI) cut-points, or thresholds above which cancer incidence increased, have not been identified. The objective of this study was to determine if BMI cut-points exist for 14 obesity-related cancers. Subjects/methods. In...
Light People: Professor Xianfeng Chen spoke about integrated photonics

In 1969, Stewart E. Miller published "Integrated optics: an introduction", which outlined a proposal for a miniature form of laser beam circuitry, marking the first research paper about what is now known as integrated photonics. Now half a century has passed, integrated photonics grew robustly from integrating a limited number of devices and functions towards versatile and industrialized photonic integrated circuits. In this interview, Light: Science & Applications invited Prof. Xianfeng Chen [see the "Short Bio" section] to share his insight about the past, present and future of integrated photonics.
Automated sequence-based annotation and interpretation of the human genome

A machine-learning model produces summarized sequence representations of genomic regulatory activity, and provides a functional view of regulatory DNA variation in the human genome, with the aim of better understanding the role of sequence variation in health and disease. Concerted efforts to profile, harmonize and catalog molecular activity across the...
