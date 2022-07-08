A novel prognostic model for malignant patients with Gram-negative bacteremia based on real-world research

Apoptosis is a critical event in the pathogenesis of lung ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injury. Sirtuin 3 (SIRT3), an important deacetylase predominantly localized in mitochondria, regulates diverse physiological processes, including apoptosis. However, the detailed mechanisms by which SIRT3 regulates lung I/R injury remain unclear. Many polyphenols strongly regulate the sirtuin family. In this study, we found that a polyphenol compound, procyanidin B2 (PCB2), activated SIRT3 in mouse lungs. Due to this effect, PCB2 administration attenuated histological lesions, relieved pulmonary dysfunction, and improved the survival rate of the murine model of lung I/R injury. Additionally, this treatment inhibited hypoxia/reoxygenation (H/R)-induced A549 cell apoptosis and rescued Bcl-2 expression. Using Sirt3-knockout mice and specific SIRT3 knockdown in vitro, we further found that SIRT3 strongly protects against lung I/R injury. Sirt3 deficiency or enzymatic inactivation substantially aggravated lung I/R-induced pulmonary lesions, promoted apoptosis, and abolished PCB2-mediated protection. Mitochondrial pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2) inhibits apoptosis by stabilizing Bcl-2. Here, we found that PKM2 accumulates and is hyperacetylated in mitochondria upon lung I/R injury. By screening the potential sites of PKM2 acetylation, we found that SIRT3 deacetylates the K433 residue of PKM2 in A549 cells. Transfection with a deacetylated mimic plasmid of PKM2 noticeably reduced apoptosis, while acetylated mimic transfection abolished the protective effect of PKM2. Furthermore, PKM2 knockdown or inhibition in vivo significantly abrogated the antiapoptotic effects of SIRT3 upregulation. Collectively, this study provides the first evidence that the SIRT3/PKM2 pathway is a protective target for the suppression of apoptosis in lung I/R injury. Moreover, this study identifies K433 deacetylation of PKM2 as a novel modification that regulates its anti-apoptotic activity. In addition, PCB2-mediated modulation of the SIRT3/PKM2 pathway may significantly protect against lung I/R injury, suggesting a novel prophylactic strategy for lung I/R injury.

